Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Al Rihla

Images of this year's world cup ball Al Rihla are floating around on the internet. So, why does the ball need to be charged?

A unique Adidas Suspension System in the core of the ball hosts and stabilises a 500Hz inertial measurement unit (IMU) motion sensor, which delivers unprecedented information into every aspect of the ball's movement without impacting its performance. The sensor is powered by a rechargeable battery. This is the part of the ball getting charged. The battery may also be recharged using induction.

This new technology developed in close collaboration with Fifa and KINEXON, a leader in cutting-edge sensor network and edge computing, enables the Video Match Officials to review live data for the first time by providing 500 times per second of extremely accurate information on when a player has touched the ball.

It will help inform decisions regarding offside as well as assist in detecting unclear touches ultimately improving the quality and speed of VAR decision-making process.

Zepp Golf Swing Analyser

Golfers can track club speed, club plane, tempo, hand path, backswing position, and hip rotation with the Zepp Golf Swing Analyser from Zepp Labs. The sensor, which has two accelerometers and two gyroscopes, fits to a glove-mount and wirelessly connects to the device.

It uses Bluetooth LE to easily connect with the user's smartphone.

Wilson X Connected Basketball

The Wilson X Connected Basketball is a 'smart' basketball that tracks shooting and performance statistics such as shots taken, shots made.

The Connected Basketball requires only a 10-foot hoop and a smartphone to function. There are no wires or other attachments necessary. A small sensor inserted right into the ball tracks shooting and performance information such as shots taken, shots made, two-pointers, three-pointers, and free throws.

The basketball connects to iPhones and Android devices through Bluetooth.

Light up stumps

The LED-lit bails and stumps were invented by the Australian business Zing International. The Zing Cricket Wicket, or Zings for short, is the name of the system. The lights in the bails and stumps assist match officials in making judgements during the game about the removal of batsmen. The lights only flash when both ends of the bail break contact with the stumps, making it very evident when the dismissal occurs.

In a sport where milliseconds count, speed is crucial. To meet this requirement, the bails are outfitted with microprocessors that detect contact between the bails and the stumps. The LED lights can turn on within 1/1000th of a second of the bails being entirely taken off the stumps.