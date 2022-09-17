The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

Traditionally, Bangladesh's mango market lasts till July. You would perhaps get Ashina mangoes in the market in August, after the season of sweet variants from Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi ran out.

Although quite large, the Ashina tastes fairly sour. In a way, its sour note tells you that the mango season is over.

But over the last few years, mangoes have been lingering in the market at least till September. In fact, for those who look hard enough to satiate their sweet tooth, some variants are even available all year round.

These new variants have been made possible largely because of scientists at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute.

Their signature hybrid mango variant - Bari-4 - is increasing in popularity in the market, especially because of farmers in Naogaon who have adopted the cultivation of these diverse, new mango variants. In recent years, these farmers have been giving their competitors in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj a run for their money.

Meanwhile, some gardens are even experimenting with Bari-11 and Katimon, which actually grow all year round.

A new generation of mangoes

This year in Naogaon alone, 17,380 metric tonnes of Bari-4, which is the first hybridised mango variant of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, was produced in 1,448 hectares of land.

In Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon combined, 21,563 metric tonnes of Bari-4 mangoes were produced in 2,031 hectares of land.

While Bari-4 is winning over the market, it is just one of the many mangoes hybridised or selected by Bari.

Amrapali, for example, was introduced as Bari-3 in the late 1990s. Naogaon farmers have revolutionised mango cultivation and production following Bari's selection and introduction of this variant.

At present, 12 Bari variants are grown by farmers, although all are not as popular as Bari-3 or Bari-4. But cultivation and production are spreading fast, including in our hilly districts.

"Mangoes are produced in over 16,000 hectares of land in the hills," said Bari Scientist Dr Sorof Uddin. "Bari-4, Amrapali, and Bari-8, which is known as Rangui, covers above 90% of hilly production."

Rangui is one of the highest yielding mangos. It yields up to 25 ton per hectare and is only produced in the hills.

The cultivation of Bari-11, the only all year-around mango released by Bari, is also spreading across the country, in districts including Feni, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon etc.

Since the pandemic, Bari has launched six new variants of mangoes. The latest, Bari-18, was launched at the beginning of this year. Of these, three were hybridised - Bari-12, 17, and 18. Once these six become available in the market, Bangladesh's mango market will only grow sweeter and more colourful, to say the least.

Where are these variants coming from?

Bari adopts new mango variants in two ways: selection and hybridisation.

Bari-1, 2 and 3 mango variants were selected. Bari-3 or Amrapali was selected from an Indian variant. Bari-11, a variant that yields mangoes all year round, is also a selection.

"In the case of selected or non-notified crops, we bring in variants from abroad [local as well], and analyse their health, compatibility and other issues. If the result is satisfactory, we form an evaluation team of specialists who decide if it can be released as a variety. If they recommend it, it goes to the ministry's seed wing. They then certify it and release it as a variety," said Babul Chandra Sarker, chief scientific officer at the fruit division of Bari.

In the 1990s, Bari-4 became the first breakthrough for the research institute when they successfully hybridised a new variant by crossing two different variants of mangoes - the Florida M-3896 (male) and the local Ashina (female).

"The crossing happens within the mango bud. We take the male stigma of a flower and put it in the female flower through delicate brushing; it is a laborious task. And we have to do this in thousands to get one mango. If the mango tastes good, we proceed with it," Babul Chandra said.

Unlike rice or wheat where crossing can bring results within a year, crossing mangos is a long process.

"After crossing, and seeding the mango pit, it takes five to six years to get the fruit. And it takes 10 to 12 years to develop a mango variant," he added.

"The selection of a mango variety is well thought through. For example, in the case of Bari-4, we chose Ashina because it is a late variety, a little sour and colourless (green only). So we chose a colourful and sweet variant, M-3896, to balance the lateness of Ashina (it ripens in August)."

The debate over who came up with the first variant

For all these years, Dr Jamir Uddin, a prominent scientist who is reportedly the only individual with a PhD in hybridisation, was known as the inventor of Bari-4 and many other Bari variations of mango.

While his role in crossing variants such Bari-13, 17, 18, besides selecting other variants, remains undisputed, off late, some scientists have disputed his right to take credit for the invention of Bari-4.

When Bari-4 was hybridised in the mango research centre back in the early 1990s, Dr Debasish Sarker, current director general of Bari, was stationed in Chapainawabganj.

"Back then, FAO consultant DR CPA Iyer, who was the former director of the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, was brought in for this hybridisation project. And there was Dr MA Jalil Bhuiyan, a horticulturist and fruit scientist who had just returned from the Philippines. Jalil Bhuiyan and CPA Iyer worked together and developed this [Bari-4] variety," Debasish Sarker told The Business Standard.

But in the case of Bari-4, Debashish Sarker told us, "I used to look after the insects [in Jalil Bhuiyan's team]. I have seen them develop this [Bari-4] variety with my own eyes."

The regional horticulture research centre in Chapainawabganj was known as the mango research centre back in the day. Its current CSO Dr Mokhlesur Rahman concurred with the story presented by Debasish Sarker.

"Dr Jalil Bhuiyan was the first scientist of the mango research centre. The centre was launched with him. Along with him were Dr Debdas Guho, Dr Hamim Reza and an Indian hybridisation expert named Dr CPA Iyer. The hybridisation of Bari-4 began with them," Mokhlesur said.

"After Iyer returned to India, and Jalil Bhuiyan was transferred to the head office, the responsibility of the hybridisation was given to Dr Jamir Uddin," Mokhlesur said, adding when Jamir Uddin took charge, "the mango trees were small. He only nurtured those trees. Bari-4 mango was found among those trees."

Jalil Bhuiyan died during the Covid-19 pandemic. So we reached out to his colleague Dr Hamim Reza to learn more about their work, but he refused to speak to us. The other colleagues Mokhlesur mentioned have passed away or live abroad.

Dr Jamir Uddin is now on PRL (Post Retirement Leave). He claimed some of his former colleagues were defaming him.

"I have been told not to talk about this… rumours about me are being circulated [by certain Bari officials]. So I am not a part of this anymore. If you want to know the history of Bari-4 from me, we have to sit formally [with journalists and Bari officials]," he said.

However, when we pressed further Jamir Uddin said, "Now that Bari-4 is doing well, even from the Dhaka office [Bari office] it is being said that I didn't do it. That it was done by someone else. In that case, they should award someone else, [right]? But they are not even doing that."

He said that he had been nurturing the Bari-4 mango from 1995, till it was released in 2003.

When asked about the role of Dr Jalil Bhuiyan in Bari-4 hybridisation, he said, "When Dr Jalil was alive, he said nothing about it. I worked with him in mango research for a few years. He was alive this long, but he did not say anything. If he did that, would he not have documents to prove it?" adding that he does not care what people say. "I have my documents, and my God knows."