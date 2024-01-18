So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

As dusk settled over Bailey Road, a subtle veil of fog started to set in the surroundings; and yet failed to diminish the familiar bustle of the street. The thoroughfare, flanked by myriad shops on both sides, buzzed with activity. People gathered, engrossed in lively conversations on the pavement, while others relished street food. Amidst this vibrant scene, a select few were drawn to a singular destination—Sagar Publishers.

It's a rare find to encounter someone on Bailey Road unfamiliar with the allure of Sagar Publishers. This quaint establishment is the sanctuary for those who seek solace in the pages of books; where literature becomes a steadfast companion in moments of solitude.

Jewel's legacy on the aisles of Sagar Publishers

Witnessing the throng of people, one might question the allure of this bookstore. It is not the grandeur of its interior but the intimacy it shares with its visitors. A modest space, it can accommodate only a handful of visitors at a time, with weathered gray walls shedding their exterior layers. The scent of aged books permeates the air.

While some in the crowd may not have delved into a book in quite some time, they still peruse the shelves and engage in conversation with Rasel, the shopkeeper. Observing their genuine interest and enthusiasm, one can discern the countless memories tied to this bookstore. Although closed for an extended period, its recent reopening allowed readers to revisit the nostalgia-laden bookstore.

Behind the counter sat a woman draped in a burqa, her countenance reflecting a palpable sadness. She avoided interaction, hesitating when approached. The reason behind her despondency became apparent after a while—she manages the shop and is the elder sister of Mohammad Jewel Pradhan, its owner.

Echoes of a bygone era

Sagar Publishers, established by Freedom fighter MR Akhtar Mukul in the eighties, became a beloved haven for the young and old of Bailey Road. Named after his son, Mukul personally tended to the shop, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie with customers and visitors. However, for reasons undisclosed, he eventually sold the shop to Jewel, who, over the years, became a beloved figure in his own right.

Tragically, Jewel's ever-smiling demeanor was extinguished three years ago due to a brain hemorrhage, leaving the family grief-stricken. The untimely death of Jewel tormented his father, who sooon died mourneing his son. The weight of losing two family members was evident on the face of his elder sister, who now oversees the shop.

Since Jewel's demise, the store has lost its vitality. Closure ensued for an extended period. Eventually, Jewel's sister decided to open the shutters, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Consequently, when the store does open its doors, old visitors seize the opportunity to reconnect with their cherished bookstore.

Lively atmosphere of chatter filled the air

Once, a lively atmosphere of chatter filled the air, painting Sagar Publishers as more than just a place for books—it was a room for heartfelt conversations. Customers were the life force of the store, engaging in hours-long discussions that transcended the closing hours into the dark of the night.

Music played, accompanied by the delightful crunch of 'muri makha' and sips of black tea during these leisurely exchanges. The store hosted gatherings where famous personalities rolled out stories, and laughter echoed in the surroundings.

Regardless of the time—day or night—the store teemed with a diverse crowd of readers, eagerly buying books and engaging in animated discussions.

Jewel, with a welcoming smile, extended open invitations to all. He generously provided tea to complement the lively chats, fostering an environment where friends gathered, and favorite books found new owners. Even students from nearby schools would rush in occasionally, adding to the vibrant mix.

Noted writer and film critic Bidhan Rebeiro, a regular customer, reminisced about the shop's vibrant past, describing it as a place where standing room was a luxury due to the overflowing crowd. "There was a buzzing atmosphere of chatter," he recalled, highlighting how Jewel's hospitality extended to arranging tea for everyone.

Jalal Ahmed, another reader, shared memories of the shop's festive atmosphere, even recalling instances when book sales took a backseat to animated conversations. However, the once-jovial ambiance has now faded, and reader traffic has dwindled. The store, it seems, lost its vibrancy with the passing of Jewel.

Leena Parveen, a nostalgic reader, reflected on the lively atmosphere during her college days and how Sagar Publishers was an integral part of her routine. Female readers, mostly students from Viqarunnisa Noon School and Siddheswari Girls School and College, flocked to the store regularly.

Sayka Shahreen, a dedicated book enthusiast from Sobhan Bagh, highlighted the exceptional service provided by Jewel. She spoke of his extensive knowledge about books and his keen understanding of customers' preferences, even when they struggled to recall authors' names.

Recalling Jewel's helpfulness, she said, "Jewel Bhai was a very helpful person. I don't know if any other book house behaves so helpfully. One of his qualities was that he knew a lot about books. Many times I could not say the name of the author but he would understand what I wanted based on my vague description." The personal touch and thoughtful service once offered by Jewel have now become cherished memories in the quiet aisles of Sagar Publishers.

Famous personalities were also drawn to the charm of Sagar Publishers, adding to its widespread recognition. The bookstore became a notable shooting location for numerous dramas during the peak of their popularity. People from natok arena frequented the shop, not only for the filming, but also to engage in conversations about books and more.

Jalal Ahmed, a resident of Bailey Road and an avid reader, often visited Sagar Publishers to buy and collect books by various Indian authors. His frequent interactions with Jewel forged a strong bond.

Jalal shared, "I often encountered Keramat Mawla (actor), Obaidul Quader and Asadduzzaman Noor when I visited the shop. Even after becoming a minister, they continued to visit, discussing various topics and books. They knew me personally, and Jewel would graciously serve us tea during our visits. Through this, I formed good relationships with many people."

Leena reminisced about the shop's unique atmosphere, recounting moments when luminaries like Abul Hayat, Ramendu Majumdar, Abdullah Al Mamun, Shami Kaiser, and Bipasha Hayat could be seen caught up in conversation or buying books in a corner of the shop.

In Ayub Bachchu's song 'Bailey Road,' the mention of Sagar Publishers attests to its widespread popularity, as the shop became a notable backdrop for numerous plays and songs during its heyday.

Bailey Road's timeless romance at Sagar Publishers

Sagar Publishers wasn't just a place to purchase books or spot celebrities; it was a rendezvous point for people. It became the chosen meeting spot for new lovers who sought a discreet location.

Leena humorously noted, "New lovers faced the dilemma about where to meet, and soon it became apparent that there was no better place than this shop." The neatly printed address of Sagar Publishers found its way onto love letters, simplifying the rendezvous process. Bailey Road easily became synonymous with the bookstore's address, facilitating the union of lovers without any complications.

"In our time, love was also centered around books. Love in reading books, love in talking about books. All those who studied in Viqarunnisa Noon and Siddheswari School and College should have memories here with their loved ones," remarked Leena Parveen, adding a touch of nostalgia and humour.

Bidhan shared his personal love story, saying, "I was studying at Notre Dame College then. My wife studied in Siddheswari Girls School. We chose Sagar Publishers as the venue when we met each other. My wife would wait for me there, and we would buy books together. We still go to the bookstore together."

The tales of love intertwined with literature at Sagar Publishers continued to echo through the years.

However, the somber revelation from Jewel's elder sister painted a different future for everyone's beloved bookstore—it would cease to exist. Plans were in motion to replace it with a tall building.

In a voice filled with sadness, she lamented the closure of the shop, recalling the vibrant times when her brother, Jewel, was at its helm. With his absence, the once-thriving establishment saw a decline in both crowd and sales.

A book, beyond its physical form, carries the weight of thoughts and ideas. Sagar Publishers was a haven where people sought out these new ideas. While some may ponder the fate of Jewel and the shop, there remains a subtle yet powerful message—a hidden plea to continue reading books. The legacy lives on.

This article was originally written in Bangla and was translated by Miraz Hossain.