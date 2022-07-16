Rishi Sunak: The Indian restitution may be nigh

Rishi Sunak is the clear conservative favourite, so far, to lead the party in 2022 after Boris Johnson's resignation. If this is the first time you're hearing of him and you are of the sub-continental lineage, you might even feel a little bit of elation in seeing someone with our skin colour make it to the highest halls of government in a country that used to rule over us with an iron fist. Something this feel-good has not transpired since Aamir Khan freed India with that one sixer and sent the British packing (don't google that).

Brown people have been doing very well for themselves in the last two decades. As a person who grew up abroad, I can personally attest to the fact that European brown people have assimilated perfectly and are entrenched in every level of British society.

Apart from religious tensions, there really isn't a barrier for brown people anymore, Rishi Sunak is proof of that, or is he? The current generation of brown people of age in England is 3rd or 4th generation immigrants, which is to say that they aren't immigrants at all.

In the new age of racial tokenism and the Overton window method of winning over voters, Rishi Sunak is perfectly poised to wear the crown of South-Asian excellence and be the figurehead of all Englishmen to the Queen of England, should he be given the opportunity to take over from Boris Johnson.

Now, many brown people may rightfully feel that we are finally returning the favour for the partition, but Sunak has been born and bred in the austere halls of opulence since his childhood; his brownness is more akin to a coconut than your average south-Asian person. Rishi Sunak is a conservative through and through who has also done a lot of damage to the working class Brits.

The conservatives love him because he has followed the upper-class template to the letter and has graduated from schools that have reliably produced high-ranking politicians for decades. The liberals might wind up giving him a free pass due to the colour of his skin, and honestly are already getting caught up in the hype of having a brown leader in a country most of the world annually celebrates its independence from.

Rishi Sunak is as British as the Kohinoor diamond, an exotic import that has been carefully kept and displayed inside a privileged and highly guarded institution longer than it has been in its own country.

Even the slightest research indicates that Sunak comes from a level of privilege that the rest of us couldn't even fathom. There is a 20-year-old clip of Sunak floating around the internet where he can be seen claiming that he 'doesn't even have working-class friends'. What could possibly be more brown than that sentence?

Sunak is sort of perfect in the sense that rich enough for his colleagues to not care what the colour of his skin is and brown enough for a global audience that isn't exactly tuned into British politics to champion him just due to the racial psychohistory between the Brits and the Indians.

The reverse sweep is nigh, globalisation has reached its peak, and a brown man will probably be the leader of one of the longest-running white empires in the world. It is globalisation itself that should temper our outlook and feelings towards this particular political development. Racial divides are just something politicians use to engender tribalistic voting blocks.

We must rise above these outdated modes of thought and see this for what it really is; another wealthy politician who has no conception of an average person's life gets one of the highest political designations in the land. Rishi Sunak's ties to brown culture are tenuous at best; if your average Indian did not know who Rishi Sunak was, they would most undoubtedly call him a 'burger' till he leaves the country, which would take much less time than the countrymen of his motherland because his passport is blue just like his blood.

You may or may not see a very specific type of media coverage emerge around the rise of Rishi Sunak, the conservative party in England will definitely pounce on this opportunity to show off how 'progressive' they are. But do not be fooled, Sunak is as 'entrenched establishment' as they come, and nepotism played the largest part in his climb to the top. Which, comically, makes him the brownest thing ever, all over again.

Swiss mathematician Johann Heinrich Rahn invented division for Algebra in the 17th century; the British then came along and perfected it. It is imperative that the globalist audience not fall for Sunak's appeal because it is, at the end of the day, a thinly veiled attempt to divide and conquer the electorate.

As someone who has friends and family currently living in the UK, I can relay first-hand that no one likes Sunak and brown brits especially feel exasperated that Rishi is essentially a lock for leadership. The fact that he has literally nothing to do with brown culture apart from his wedding ceremony being held in India is very well known to the locals, and they are already suffering from the pre-embarrassment of the ads that will use his brown background to gain electoral favour.

A black man was elected the president of the so-called "greatest country in the world" relatively recently, so it stands to reason that racially diverse leadership will keep popping up all over the globe from here on in. It should also be pointed out that Obama maintained the status quo and more than improved his countrymen's lot; the same will happen should Sunak become England's first non-white prime minister. This is a good thing for people everywhere, not just Rishi Sunak, but the fact that people of colour can make it into the halls of power.