Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

When Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea's capital Pyongyang before dawn on Wednesday, on a Soviet-designed Ilyushin Il-96 plane accompanied by fighter jets, it was not quite taken as a regular state visit.

Indeed, it was the Russian premier's first visit to the country in 24 years. But what made this visit more significant is the current context of world politics, emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war, followed by sanctions imposed on Russia by the West, and the former's quest for military supplies and more importantly, renewed alliance.

No wonder, as the Russian guest received a warm welcome in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised "full support and solidarity" for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Later, the two leaders signed a mutual defence pact.

Putin said the two countries were fighting the "hegemonic and imperialist policy" of the United States and its "satellites" – referring to the latter's allies.

Later, the Russian leader arrived in Vietnam on the final stop of his two-nation tour of Asia.

The visit was condemned by the US, which has warned it risks normalising Russia's "blatant violations of international law."

The harsh words by Putin in DPRK, the Soviet-designed aeroplane carrying the former KGB official to a series of communist-run countries despite US warning to one of the hosts - all create a perfect aura of a cold-war-era strategic realignment.

Vietnam, a manufacturing powerhouse, has built closer ties with the US and its allies, and last year, the country hosted US President Joe Biden. It has also emboldened ties with Australia and Japan.

Now, it is curious why the country would host Putin, potentially harming its relations with the West. Some suspect it is more a reflection of the two countries' 'historical ties.'

The visit to DPRK, especially, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Prospective arms deals have sparked fears of a more dangerous and unpredictable security environment. This partnership could embolden North Korea to continue its nuclear ambitions, further destabilising the region.

At a time when global stability feels increasingly fragile, Putin's visits symbolise a shifting geopolitical landscape that is fraught with uncertainties. As world powers realign and regional conflicts threaten to spill over, the international community faces the daunting challenge of navigating a more volatile world.

The volatility, of course, emerges from a series of conflicts across the East – from the Middle East, to Ukraine, to Myanmar.

While East Asia grapples with the implications of Russo-North Korean ties, the Middle East is teetering on the edge of another major conflict. Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have been soaring, with both sides engaging in a dangerous game of brinkmanship.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group backed by Iran, has been amassing a significant arsenal of rockets and missiles, potentially capable of striking deep into Israeli territory.

Recent skirmishes along the Israel-Lebanon border and Hezbollah's increasing involvement in Syrian conflicts have heightened the risk of a full-scale war. Such a conflict would not only be devastating for Israel and Lebanon, but could also draw in other regional powers, including Iran and potentially even Russia and the United States, each with vested interests in the region.

Israel has threatened an all-out war against Hezbollah. Hezbollah, on the other hand, has also issued a warning that it is ready for a war with "no restraint and no rules and no ceilings" in case of a major Israeli offensive against Lebanon.

On the Ukraine front, the war shows no signs of abating, with both sides locked in a deadly stalemate. The conflict has already had significant global repercussions, from disrupted grain supplies affecting food security in many countries, to the ongoing energy crisis in Europe.

Naturally, western sanctions against Russia have led Moscow to rely on Beijing for both economic and military support, further amplifying the polarisation.

Meanwhile, the United States faces deep political polarisation over the rise of white nationalism or white supremacy, as the US voters are practically stuck between the option of choosing former President Donald Trump, a convicted felon and President Joe Biden, whose son Hunter Biden was also convicted in a federal gun trial, and is facing separate federal tax evasion charges.

In Europe, economic challenges, migration crises and the rise of far-right politics threaten social cohesion and political stability.

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), primarily made up of Euroskeptic right-wing parties, has now become the EU Parliament's third-largest force.

Amidst all the bad news, the ongoing pro-Palestine protests in the West are probably the only significant popular movements that are not inviting another war and humanitarian crisis.

Nevertheless, this also signifies another split in the Western political landscape, which is set to complicate things further for them.