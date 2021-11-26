Primary energy consumption worldwide in 2020

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 08:51 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Primary energy consumption worldwide in 2020, by fuel type
(in exajoules)

The exajoule (EJ) is equal to one quintillion (1018) joules. Joule is equal to the force that is exerted times the distance over which it is exerted. The joule is a derived unit of energy in the International System of Units. Work (joules) = force (newtons) x distance (metres)

Oil             173.73
Coal             151.42
Natural gas     137.62
Hydroelectricity     38.16
Renewables     31.71
Nuclear energy     23.98

Primary energy consumption worldwide in 2020, by country
(in exajoules)

1. China            145.56        
2. United States    87.79
3. India            31.98
4. Russia        28.31
5. Japan            17.03

World Top Energy Companies List by Market Cap as on Sep 1st, 2021

1. Saudi Aramco
Total Asset: $510 bl
Revenue: $229 bl
Annual Net Income: $49.32 bl
Country: Saudi Arabia

2. Exxon Mobil Corporation
Total Asset: $272.26 bl
Revenue: $179.78 bl
Annual net income: $-22.44 bl
Country: United States

3. Chevron Corporation
Total asset: $187.14 bl
Revenue: $94.47 bl
Annual net income: $-5.54 bl
Country: Russia

4. Royal Dutch Shell
    Total asset: $155.53 bl
    Revenue: $180.64 bl
    Annual net income: $-21.68 bl
    Country: The Netherlands

5. Petrochina Company
Total asset: $128.70 bl
Revenue: $298.55 bl
Annual net income: $2.93 bl
Country: China

Source: Statista, Global Brands Magazine
 

Global Fuel consumption / Oil / fossil fuel

