Primary energy consumption worldwide in 2020, by fuel type

(in exajoules)

The exajoule (EJ) is equal to one quintillion (1018) joules. Joule is equal to the force that is exerted times the distance over which it is exerted. The joule is a derived unit of energy in the International System of Units. Work (joules) = force (newtons) x distance (metres)

Oil 173.73

Coal 151.42

Natural gas 137.62

Hydroelectricity 38.16

Renewables 31.71

Nuclear energy 23.98

Primary energy consumption worldwide in 2020, by country

(in exajoules)

1. China 145.56

2. United States 87.79

3. India 31.98

4. Russia 28.31

5. Japan 17.03

World Top Energy Companies List by Market Cap as on Sep 1st, 2021

1. Saudi Aramco

Total Asset: $510 bl

Revenue: $229 bl

Annual Net Income: $49.32 bl

Country: Saudi Arabia

2. Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total Asset: $272.26 bl

Revenue: $179.78 bl

Annual net income: $-22.44 bl

Country: United States

3. Chevron Corporation

Total asset: $187.14 bl

Revenue: $94.47 bl

Annual net income: $-5.54 bl

Country: Russia

4. Royal Dutch Shell

Total asset: $155.53 bl

Revenue: $180.64 bl

Annual net income: $-21.68 bl

Country: The Netherlands

5. Petrochina Company

Total asset: $128.70 bl

Revenue: $298.55 bl

Annual net income: $2.93 bl

Country: China

Source: Statista, Global Brands Magazine

