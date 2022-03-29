‘This is not a question of victory or defeat’

Panorama

Humayun Kabir
29 March, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 12:34 pm

Related News

‘This is not a question of victory or defeat’

Humayun Kabir
29 March, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 12:34 pm
‘This is not a question of victory or defeat’

It wasn't like Ukraine was saying in recent times that they would become a part of Nato. This was a Russian narrative anyways. What Zelensky said is an element that can be used towards negotiations, a ceasefire and further resolution of the conflict. This is not a zero-sum game, so we should not look at it like one side has won. This is not a question of victory or defeat. 

I doubt whether this guarantee, if it came earlier, could have stopped the invasion. Russians have been looking at this from the larger European security framework. I feel they were looking to pass on a message by invading Ukraine. They were actually looking for a reordering of the European security structure. If you take all of Putin's demands before the invasion, including de-Nazification and regime change, not all of that is directly related to Nato. 

Putin actually refuses to see Ukraine even as a state. What does that have to do with Nato? He probably wants to see Ukraine as a part of Russia. 

Humayun Kabir is a former ambassador
 

 

Ukraine crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

4h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

4h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy