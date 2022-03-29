It wasn't like Ukraine was saying in recent times that they would become a part of Nato. This was a Russian narrative anyways. What Zelensky said is an element that can be used towards negotiations, a ceasefire and further resolution of the conflict. This is not a zero-sum game, so we should not look at it like one side has won. This is not a question of victory or defeat.

I doubt whether this guarantee, if it came earlier, could have stopped the invasion. Russians have been looking at this from the larger European security framework. I feel they were looking to pass on a message by invading Ukraine. They were actually looking for a reordering of the European security structure. If you take all of Putin's demands before the invasion, including de-Nazification and regime change, not all of that is directly related to Nato.

Putin actually refuses to see Ukraine even as a state. What does that have to do with Nato? He probably wants to see Ukraine as a part of Russia.

Humayun Kabir is a former ambassador

