Controversial winners:

1. Barack Obama, 2009 Nobel Peace Prize

Obama's term in office as the US president was marred by the continuation of wars in the Middle East and Africa. President Obama also presided over a notorious drone attack campaign through which over 3,797 people, including 324 civilians were killed.

2. The European Union, 2012 Nobel Peace Prize

The EU's winning of the peace prize was controversial because of its connection to weapons production. "Alfred Nobel said that the prize should be given to those who worked for disarmament," said Elsa-Britt Enger, a representative of Grandmothers for Peace, in a Reuters report at the time. "The EU doesn't do that. It is one of the biggest weapons producers in the world." Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Northern Ireland's Mairead Maguire and Argentina's Adolfo Perez Esquivel, signed an open letter criticising the decision and said the EU is "Clearly not one of the 'champions of peace' Alfred Nobel had in mind" when he created the prize.

3. Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli foreign minister Shimon Peres, and president of the Palestinian National Authority Yasser Arafat, 1994 Nobel Peace Prize

Human rights abuse by the Israel state has been documented very thoroughly at the time when this award was given. The prize appeared to acknowledge ceremonial improvements that had little real-world impact.

4. US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, 1973 Nobel Peace Prize

The 1973 Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded to Henry Kissinger and North Vietnam's Le Duc Tho for brokering a cease-fire. Le Duc Tho, however, declined the award. Kissinger has often been criticised for his ruthless foreign policy, which infamously included his ordering of a bombing raid of Hanoi while negotiating the cease-fire and his support of the genocidal Pakistani government during Bangladesh's liberation war. Two members of the committee, who had voted against Kissinger's selection, resigned in protest.

5. António Egas Moniz, 1949 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Portuguese neurologist and brain surgeon António Egas Moniz was awarded the prize for devising the inhumane, cruel, and damaging surgical procedure of lobotomy, wherein an ice pick is inserted through the eye in order to permanently cut away a portion of the brain's frontal lobe. The medical procedure was designed to allegedly treat mental disorders, but has since come into disrepute and has been all but abandoned because it causes permanent brain damage that permanently leaves victims in a zombified state.

6. Fritz Haber, 1918 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Fritz Haber was awarded his prize for inventing the Haber-Bosch process, which is a way of mass producing ammonia, which is an essential component of many fertilisers. However, Haber also developed chlorine gas as a chemical weapon during World War I and defended the use of gas warfare.

Thanks, but no thanks: Nobel laureates who declined the prize

Jean-Paul Sartre, awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, declined the prize because he had consistently declined all official honours. Le Duc Tho was awarded the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. They were awarded the prize for negotiating the Vietnam peace accord. Le Duc Tho said that he was not in a position to accept the Nobel Peace Prize, citing the prevailing situation in Vietnam as his reason. Adolf Hitler forbade three German Nobel Prize laureates, Richard Kuhn, Adolf Butenandt and Gerhard Domagk, from accepting the Nobel Prize. All of them were later able to receive the Nobel Prize diploma and medal, but not the prize amount. The Russian poet Boris Pasternak, who was the 1958 Nobel Laureate in literature, initially accepted the award, enraging the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. This forced the writer to decline the prize eventually.

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

In 2006, the former director of the Nobel Institute, Geir Lundestad, said that the greatest omission in the prize's history was never awarding the peace prize to the Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, whose campaigns of non-violent direct action significantly contributed to the liberation of India from the violent British colonial rule.

According to Lundestad, Gandhi was shortlisted five times (twice before World War II, then in 1946, 1947 and 1948), but the committee's Euro-centric viewpoint and its failure to support national liberation struggles in colonies prevented Gandhi from receiving the award.

"Gandhi could do without the Nobel Peace Prize. Whether the Nobel committee can do without Gandhi, is the question," said Lundestad.

Moreover, the Nobel Prize committee has failed to award numerous profound authors and playwrights, despite the quality of their works and their influence on literature and culture.

Writers who have never received the Nobel Prize for Literature include James Joyce, Leo Tolstoy, Anton Chekhov, Marcel Proust, Henrik Ibsen, Mark Twain, George Orwell, Arthur Miller, and Jorge Luis Borges.

Furthermore, as celebrated and groundbreaking filmmaker and auteur Jean-Luc Godard once observed, there are no Nobel Prizes for painting, music, and cinema despite the cultural and philosophical significance of these activities.