‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

Panorama

Mohammad Mejbahuddin
20 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 04:12 pm

Related News

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

Mohammad Mejbahuddin
20 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 04:12 pm
Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch
Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

The biggest reason behind these delays is the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Work for Padma bridge is ongoing and almost done. Work for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel underwater expressway (or Karnaphuli Tunnel) is almost finished as far as I know. Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expansion Project is also making progress. Construction work of JICA funded Matarbari LNG based 600MW power plant is also ongoing. 

Naturally, the costs increase if a project cannot be finished on time. That is why we always try to finish projects on time. But even after trying we cannot always achieve this. This is not the case just for Bangladesh but for all countries around the world. 

Perhaps it is more prevalent in a country like ours but finishing mega projects on time is indeed very challenging. Things like procurement [of materials and equipment] from abroad can cause delays. 

For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic [particularly at the onset], shipping was severely hampered. There was a shortage of containers and naturally these challenges were not predictable. And thus, not factored in, but things like this do happen.

Getting things done on time is ideal, but we do not always get to work in ideal situations. If project time overruns, naturally project cost also overruns. 

Work at various projects had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. Foreigners had not been involved in a lot of our projects after the Holey Artisan terrorist attack [2016]. Many left after the attack, only to return after a long hiatus. This also caused project delays. 

No project is being delayed too long at the moment, work of all [mega] projects are ongoing quite smoothly.

Disclaimer: Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin spoke to The Business Standard's Nasif Tanjim over phone. This article is an excerpt of the conversation.  

Features

Development projects

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

19m | Panorama
Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Civil Engineering, BUET. TBS Sketch

‘Planning commission only in the name, there are no planners’ 

24m | Panorama
Masrur Reaz. TBS Sketch

‘To ensure accountability, contract financing should be based on ‘performance based payments’

34m | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

1h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

5h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

6h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire