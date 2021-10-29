The most vulnerable vulnerabilities (and areas) of Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 05:23 pm

File photo: Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera
File photo: Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera

Infamously known by many as the poster child of global climate change impacts, the flat, low-lying 160-million-strong Bangladesh may be on its way to economic prosperity – by graduating from the LDC status – but not quite yet ready to avert imminent and devastating climate change challenges. 

What makes us so vulnerable to climate change? 

Experts say the dense population, topography and the country's reliance on agriculture coupled with poverty are some of the determining factors for our fate pertaining to climate change.

Bangladesh's coastal regions along the Bay of Bengal are the "frontlines" to be hit the hardest, where people inevitably will face perils such as sea level rise, flooding, erosion, tropical cyclones, storm surge, saltwater intrusion and varying rainfall patterns.

Nearly 80% of the country is vulnerable to floods or flash floods. 

The coastal belt of Bay of Bengal is already experiencing high salinity levels caused by saline intrusion. 

The south and south-eastern parts of the country are vulnerable to cyclones and storms. 

The north and north-western parts of the country are vulnerable to extreme temperatures. 

