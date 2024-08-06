The march that will echo in history

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

It was Saturday noon, there was an outpouring of energy on the streets of the Science Lab. Hundreds of young protesters were chanting slogans at the top of their voices. They were demanding the resignation of the government, even though such an announcement had not yet been made formally by the coordinators of the student movement.

Jannat Ifat, an HSC examinee this year from the Bir Sreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College, was among the protesters, with her friends. The energy was high – almost a festive expression of anger was evident in her group.

"We are a democratic country and our constitution allows us the right to protest. It is a fundamental right. Then why did they fire on our peaceful protests? Why were my fellow brothers and sisters killed? They were supposed to be here with us today," Ifat said, her voice trembling with emotion.

By 3 pm, the procession started marching towards the Shahid Minar.

The slogans were only intensifying, and the moment the rally started passing a group of policemen, they started screaming "Bhua". They were understandably angry with the police for their role in killing so many students.

Arif Hossain, a passerby near Chandrima Market, was screaming slogans on the footpath as the rally passed him. He was not alone. All the street vendors lined up by the footpath in support and began cheering the rally.

"The students have proven themselves to be the real heroes of Bangladesh. We believe this movement will be successful. We support them and hope that they will get justice," Arif said.

Tahsin Alvee, a student of the department of Law at Bangladesh University of Professional, attended the march to Shahid Minar.

What is the success of this movement to you? We asked Tahsin. "The resignation of Sheikh Hasina is the ultimate success of this protest," he replied. "The way this government has killed innocent students and people, the only way to justice is her fall".

By the time the march entered Shahid Minar, it was already a sea of people chanting for a one-point movement – the resignation of the prime minister.

Among the crowd was Ayesha, a student of Dhaka University, who just completed her graduation in Development Studies.

"Obviously our parents are worried. But my mother has encouraged me and my younger sister to join the protest", Ayesha said.

An hour into the gathering at Shahid Minar, it was a sea of people. Rallies were merging there from all around the capital. Tens of thousands were chanting. The energy was something you had never seen before.

Most of the crowd were young; many carried the identity cards of their universities, some carried sticks, in case police or ruling party goons attacked.

However, we spotted parents and guardians too at the Shahid Minar.

"We could not hold them back inside the home anymore. So we brought them here," Rezaul and Dilruba Rahman, the couple who brought their children to Shahid Minar from the capital's Mugda area, told The Business Standard.

"Those who have lost their kids in this movement, as parents we can imagine how they feel. Now we support the kids, we want what they want. That way at least the souls of the deceased will get peace," Rezaul said.

Long before protest coordinator Nahid Islam formally announced the one-point demand, which was the resignation of the government, the tens of thousands' gathering had one recurring slogan – the resignation of the autocrat.

And by the time Nahid had announced it on August 3, Bangladesh had already witnessed a day which will be remembered as one of the most iconic days in our history. And the country would be free of its autocrat in just two days.