While Donald Trump created history with his victory in US, Marine Le Pen and the National Rally Party positioned the far-right as a formidable force in France and the far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) gained significant ground in recent elections in Germany. Photo: Reuters

If just two decades ago, somebody had said that there would be a surge of right-wing populists in the western hemisphere, they would have been called delusional. But here we are, witnessing the rise of the far-right, whose political ideologies resemble the ghost of fascism.

From France and Germany to Italy and the US, the resurgence of the far-right reveals deep-rooted discontent with the status quo. Conservative voices challenge liberal ideals on issues ranging from immigration to economic security, and they are gaining more foothold as time goes on.

Liberalism's ideological foundation — rooted in values of freedom, equality, and democracy — has seen a significant decline in resonance among the public, so much so that it raises concerns: is liberalism dying around the world?

The rise of right-wing populism

A few days back, Donald Trump created history (again) with his victory over Kamala Harris. Trump has been a champion of conservative values, sometimes even subscribing to borderline conspiracy theories and fear-mongering.

In France, the rapid ascent of Marine Le Pen and the National Rally Party has positioned the far-right as a formidable force. In recent elections, Le Pen's party outperformed President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Renaissance Party.

Similarly, in Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained significant ground in recent elections, securing over 15% of the vote in June 2024. Particularly popular in former East German states, the AfD's success highlights regional disparities and frustration with the government's stance on immigration and national identity.

This trend echoes through other European nations, such as Italy and Austria, where Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy and Austria's Freedom Party are challenging long-standing liberal coalitions.

However, the appeal of right-wing populism in Europe and the US is not a sudden phenomenon, rather a response to long-standing grievances.

One of the primary factors behind this political shift is immigration. Public anxieties over immigration, often viewed as an economic burden and a cultural threat, have created fertile ground for far-right rhetoric. Leaders like Le Pen in France and Geert Wilders in the Netherlands have capitalised on these concerns by calling for stricter immigration policies and appealing to nationalist sentiments.

Economic insecurity has also played a substantial role in this shift. The aftermath of the global financial crisis, followed by the economic strains from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, has led to inflation and increased living costs across Europe. In response, many voters have turned to conservative candidates who promise economic protectionism and prioritise national interests over globalisation.

The failure of liberal parties is equally responsible. Liberal parties, particularly in Europe and America, have historically promised inclusive growth, social equity, and individual rights. However, these promises have often collided with the realities of an interconnected world facing persistent economic inequalities, prompting many citizens to question the effectiveness of liberalism.

Right-wing populism has also gained traction by emphasising issues of national identity and cultural preservation.

Across Europe, far-right parties have campaigned on anti-EU, anti-immigration, and pro-sovereignty platforms. Voters who feel that their national identity is under threat due to immigration or European integration are increasingly drawn to these parties.

Le Pen's National Rally, for example, has garnered support by promising to prioritise French culture and limit the influence of the EU on French policies.

Similarly, Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party in Hungary has gained international attention for promoting an "illiberal democracy," championing Hungarian sovereignty and opposing EU norms on migration and civil liberties. Orbán's policies resonate with voters who view liberalism as an imposition of foreign values, at odds with traditional Hungarian identity.

Unfulfilled promises of liberalism

As globalisation has spread, so has inequality, creating a divide between the urban elite who benefit from a global economy and the rural or working-class populations who feel left behind. The populists are using these genuine grievances and cashing in on political gains.

For liberal parties, which have championed open markets and global cooperation, this is a challenge to their credibility. The failure to address growing economic disparities has provided fertile ground for right-wing populism, which often blames liberal elites for these inequalities.

Populists like Donald Trump and Marine Le Pen have seized upon this discontent, promising to prioritise "forgotten" citizens and reinforce national economic interests over global commitments. And at times as dark as this, the populists are becoming the messiahs for the struggling citizens.

Immigration

Immigration has become a flashpoint in the decline of liberalism and the rise of populism. Many liberal governments have adopted open-door policies on immigration, aligned with their commitment to human rights and multiculturalism. Yet, these policies have often neglected the societal impacts and public anxieties surrounding immigration. As waves of immigrants have entered Europe and the US, citizens have expressed concerns over job competition, cultural identity, and security.

Far-right leaders have capitalised on these fears, framing immigration as a threat to national identity and security, while liberal parties struggle to find a balanced approach that addresses both humanitarian obligations and public apprehensions.

The backlash against liberal immigration policies reflects a larger failure to communicate a cohesive strategy. Liberal leaders have often appeared disconnected from the public's concerns or have dismissed them as xenophobic, which has fuelled resentment and further contributed to the appeal of right-wing populism.

This failure has allowed populist movements to monopolise the immigration debate, driving a cultural wedge between liberal elites and those who feel ignored. Trump has declared he will start mass deportation from day one. Kamala Harris did not have any clear message regarding immigration, and it showed.

Culture wars

The rise of cultural wars has further weakened liberal parties. Issues surrounding gender identity, sexual orientation, racial justice, and freedom of speech have taken centre stage, often amplified by liberal politicians as emblematic of a progressive agenda.

While these causes are important to many, the relentless focus on identity politics can alienate sections of the population who feel that their own concerns are being ignored. Commentators like Fareed Zakaria have said that the recent US election was the first election in recent memory where economic factors were overshadowed by cultural factors.

Conservative populists have successfully framed liberal parties as elitist or out of touch with "traditional" values, positioning themselves as defenders of national heritage. This strategy is especially effective in socially conservative or economically vulnerable areas, where the emphasis on cultural liberalism can be perceived as an attack on local norms or a distraction from practical needs.

This erosion of public support due to cultural division highlights a significant vulnerability for liberal parties: by emphasising progressive cultural issues without corresponding attention to the daily economic concerns of average citizens, liberal politicians have opened the door for populist rivals who claim to better represent "common sense" values.

Role of new media

Social media and alternative news platforms have drastically changed the political landscape, and liberal parties have been slow to adapt. Traditional media outlets are losing influence to digital platforms where populist leaders can engage directly with audiences, bypassing conventional media gatekeeping.

Platforms like Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook allow populist figures to spread simplified, emotive messages that resonate with disenfranchised voters and fuel polarisation. This digital shift has intensified cultural wars, with populists weaponising identity issues to drive engagement and stoke anger.

Algorithms on social media often amplify divisive content, creating echo chambers where users are exposed primarily to views that confirm their beliefs. As a result, populist narratives thrive, while liberal counterarguments struggle to break through the noise.

The failure of liberal parties to communicate effectively through these new channels has weakened their connection with the public and allowed populist leaders to define the narrative around key issues. They have been either too late to understand the power of new media; or too dependent on the mainstream media to venture outside.

Economic realities

Globalisation, once a banner of liberal success, has also become a point of contention as its economic benefits have not been equally distributed. Liberal parties have been criticised for championing trade deals and economic policies that enrich corporations and urban elites while failing to provide sufficient safety nets for those adversely affected. The resulting economic displacement has left many working-class citizens sceptical of liberal policies, which they perceive as prioritising corporate interests over national welfare.

The ills of late-stage capitalism are often blamed on liberalism by the populists. They blame the immigrants for lack of employment; blame foreign wars for inflation; and blame the liberals for moving businesses out of the country.

They have filled this void by offering protectionist solutions and rejecting the economic globalism that many associate with liberalism. Leaders like Viktor Orbán in Hungary and Donald Trump in the US have promoted economic nationalism, a policy shift that resonates with citizens who feel economically insecure.

This growing rejection of global economic policies underscores a major challenge for liberal parties: their traditional support for free markets and open borders must be reconciled with demands for economic security at home if they hope to regain public trust.

Sluggish response from liberal parties

The rise of right-wing populism has placed liberal parties in a precarious position. Historically, European liberals have championed open societies, integration, and multiculturalism. However, these ideals are increasingly at odds with public sentiment.

Liberal leaders like Macron in France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany have faced criticism for failing to address the concerns that drive voters toward the far right. Issues like rising costs, immigration, and EU bureaucracy have been inadequately addressed, leading to a crisis of credibility for liberal politicians.

Additionally, some argue that mainstream conservative parties in Europe have indirectly fuelled the far right by adopting stricter stances on immigration and national security in an attempt to retain conservative voters.

This approach, however, risks legitimising right-wing narratives, giving further traction to far-right parties while alienating centrist and liberal voters. As conservative platforms shift rightward, the ideological space for liberals continues to narrow.

The global implications of the rightwards shift

The resurgence of rightwing populism has far-reaching implications for international relations and democratic institutions. The EU, which relies on liberal democratic principles, may face challenges in maintaining cohesion as Eurosceptic parties gain influence within member states. The upcoming European Parliament elections could see increased representation from far-right parties, potentially obstructing EU policies on climate change, human rights, and immigration.

In the US, the rise of populist conservatism under Trump has already strained traditional alliances, with implications for global security and economic stability. Should populism continue to thrive, international cooperation on issues like trade, climate change, and human rights could be hindered by nationalist agendas.

While liberal ideals of openness and multiculturalism are still upheld by a significant portion of the population, the appeal of populist conservatism suggests a growing trend.

In the new world, the allure of populism is undeniable, and without adaptation, the liberal parties may continue to erode, giving way to a polarised landscape where right-wing populism will emerge as the dominant force.