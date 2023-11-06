The legacy of the Begum magazine

One evening, my father brought out a stack of magazines to sort through. As he flipped through the pages of 'Begum,' my brother and I sat side by side, curious but puzzled. After some time, our father pulled out an issue and, pointing to a specific page, asked, 'Can you recognise these people in the article?' I was astonished!

'Hey, Dad, it's your and Mom's wedding picture,' I exclaimed." This was a post from a Facebook user. Like this post, many people have fond memories associated with this once-influential magazine.

Begum, the Bangla-language monthly magazine, was established in Kolkata shortly before the partition of India in 1947. Nasiruddin, the editor of the Sawagat newspaper at the time, founded Begum. The first editor of Begum was the renowned poet Sufia Kamal. Nasiruddin's only daughter, Nurjahan Begum – who went on to become the first female journalist in Bangladesh – also worked alongside him.

After serving as the editor for a period, poet Sufia Kamal had to step down due to her busy schedule, and Nurjahan Begum assumed the responsibility of editorship. From then until 2016, Nurjahan Begum continued to nurture and guide Begum.

Begum magazine played a pivotal role in kickstarting the journeys of Bangladeshi women in photography, writing, editing and journalism. It acted as a catalyst for women's intellectual growth and fostered awareness against gender discrimination – among other things.

Starting from the beginning of Ramadan, Begum staff used to reach out to writers to solicit their contributions to the Eid issue. Photo: Courtesy of Sumit M

Even after the death of the magazine editor in 2016, the family did not give up. Flora Nasreen Khan, Noorjahan's daughter, is looking after operations now and 'Begum' is still published with the perseverance that was once wielded by the hands of her mother, grandfather (Mohammed Naseeruddin) and father (Roknuzzaman Khan).

The magazine has left an indelible mark on three generations in Bangladesh. Even today, many cherish and preserve select issues of this magazine.

'Whatever I have become today is because of Begum'

Writer and retired journalist Mujtaba Saud's Facebook post reads, "I have known Begum for as long as I can remember. In our home, alongside a daily newspaper, there were always two other newspapers, 'Chitrali' and 'Begum.' Even if my father was not a fan of these two, my mother couldn't do without them."

Much like Mujtaba's mother, Begum served as a source of comfort and knowledge for women in those times. The magazine became a sanctuary and a voice for all Bangali women, not just mothers — covering a wide range of topics, from household management to women's liberation, empowerment, rights and freedom.

Begum tackled issues like abolishing superstitions, shedding light on the plight of oppressed rural women, birth control, family planning and the challenges faced by girls in remote areas – all through the writings of women contributors.

Afroza Naznin Rekha, a university student at the time, was particularly influenced by these writings. Rekha didn't fuss much about her appearance or attire, unlike her peers. When she got her hands on Begum, she would delve into Noorjahan Begum's editorials.

While others got lost in the stories within the magazine, Rekha remained fixated on the editorial pages, drawn to the analytical pieces and opinions on contemporary social issues. She had a special fondness for Dr Anwara Haque's writings on psychological and mental health topics about women in society.

These writings made Rekha acutely aware of the societal challenges women faced, their subordinate status and their rights. They also criticised the inhibitions of men and patriarchal attitudes.

Through these articles, Rekha developed a strong desire for independence. She felt inspired to stand on her own feet, both personally and professionally.

Today, Rekha holds the position of Assistant Attorney General in the Supreme Court, and she attributes much of her success to Begum magazine. She believes it played a significant role in shaping her persona.

'Learned about various aspects of family life by reading Begum'

This illustrated weekly magazine featured editorials, essays, poems, biographies, stories, serialised narratives, illustrated women's news, beauty tips, question and answer segments, medical advice, poetry, sewing and cooking guides, travelogues, children's pages and more — all within 25-30 pages.

Hosne Ara Begum, now in her 70s, discovered Begum magazine at the age of 13 through her grandmother. She became deeply attached to the publication, so much so that missing an issue led to pleas to her grandmother to acquire one.

She would eagerly immerse herself in the content as soon as it was in her hands. Through Begum, Hosne Ara learned valuable insights into family life and parenthood. "I learned how to care for children and make them better people by reading the magazine," she recounted.

While she cherished the children's section, her true passion lay in reading stories and novels. "I can still recall some of those stories," she said with nostalgia. Her son, renowned film researcher Mir Shamsul Alam Babu, had a different favourite – he was particularly fond of the movie page brimming with news about films. Occasionally, he still brings her the Eid issue of Begum, keeping the magazine's legacy alive in their family.

'Some content was work of inexperienced writers'

Fahmida Bari's sisters often engaged in arguments over who would be the first to dive into the pages of Begum magazine. When Begum arrived at their home, the scramble to claim it would ensue. "My sisters used to cut out the sewing pattern pages and preserve them to try their hands at sewing," Fahmida, currently working as an executive engineer in the Public Works Department, recalled with a smile.

Fahmida was drawn to the serialised stories in the magazine, considering them a mirror reflecting real life. She candidly remarked that some of the stories were clearly the work of novice, inexperienced writers. "They were often penned by common readers," Fahmida fondly detailed.

Humaira Khatun Huma, who served as a co-editor at Begum for approximately 15-16 years, emphasised the transformative impact of Nurjahan Begum's contributions to journalism. Huma noted, "Nurjahan Begum elevated journalism to an inclusive level by allowing marginal people to write in Begum."

The magazine featured contributions from renowned writers such as Sufia Kamal, Dr Neelima Ibrahim, Shams Rashid and many more. Huma said, "a significant portion of today's prominent writers honed their skills with the assistance of Begum. I, myself, learned the art of journalism from Apa [Nurjahan Begum]."

'Huma, write something for Begum'

Back in 1948, India had just gained independence, and in such a climate, photographing women was considered somewhat of a taboo. Yet, in that very setting, Begum Rokeya, political activist and writer, graced the cover of the inaugural issue of Weekly Begum. That year, Calcutta's first Eid issue of Begum showcased the work of 62 women writers – a rare and remarkable feat at the time.

Among these writers, notable names included Razia Khatun, Shamsunnahar Mahmud, Pratibha Ganguly and others. The tradition of releasing an Eid special continued, featuring photographs of all the contributing writers. This tradition continues.

As for the Eid editions, Huma explained, "Starting from the beginning of Ramadan, we used to reach out to writers to solicit their contributions. You know what's most touching? Even just a week before she [Noorjahan Begum] passed away, she called me and said, 'Huma, please write something for Begum. Ask your sister to contribute as well."

'If you know the author, we are friends'

Similar to other magazines of its time, Begum featured a designated section for penfriends: Patramitali. In those days, with no TV, mobile phones or social media, Patramitali served as a medium for connecting strangers. This was particularly true for the youth of the 1980s and 1990s.

Small advertisements with names and addresses would frequently grace the pages of almost every daily and weekly newspaper and magazine in Bangladesh. To write a letter to a potential friend through Patramitali, youths would often exchange quotes and share favourite poems.

Afroza Nazneen Rekha recounted that during the 1980s and 1990s, Begum newspaper also included a Patramitali section. It was from this section that Rekha discovered three kindred souls.

She shared, "My three pen pals were all fans of Samaresh Majumdar. One of them was a student at Dhaka Eden College, another lived in Chittagong. We used to engage in extensive discussions about books."

One of Rekha's penpals ingeniously initiated their friendship with a Diwali quote from Samaresh Majumdar and noted, 'If you know the author, we are friends.' This quote prompted Rekha to immediately pen a response, although their current whereabouts remain unknown.

However, there remains some ambiguity among Begum readers. While some assert that it was primarily through Begum that Patramitali gained widespread recognition, others contend that there was no distinct Patramitali section in Begum.

'Begum Zindabad'

Afsan Chowdhury, a researcher and writer, fondly recalls a childhood memory. He often found his mother glued to the pages of Begum around the afternoon. On the occasion of Begum's foundation anniversary, young Afsan accompanied his mother to the magazine's office when he was just four or five years old.

"The meeting took place in a vast auditorium. It was there that the call for liberation through our writings rang out—urging us to break free from our self-imposed constraints. Everyone surged into the streets, jubilantly shouting, 'Begum Zindabad,' and 'Begum Zindabad,' as they paraded through the streets," recounted Afsan.

Skipping school only to be caught on Begum!

The anecdote of 'Molakat' featuring Faisal and his childhood friends in Begum is rather amusing. This escapade took place around 1965-66 when Faisal and four of his friends decided to ditch school for a movie screening at Gulistan Hall.

Unexpectedly, a young man approached them and said, "Hey kids, line up with your hands on each other's shoulders. Let's take a photograph." Delighted at the prospect of being photographed, they readily complied. In those days, photographs were a rare occurrence and were reserved for special events. The five friends, delighted, stood in formation, making sure they looked their best for the picture.

A few days later, a neighbour visited Faisal's home, holding a copy of Begum. The neighbour unfolded the magazine to reveal a photograph of Faisal, captured red-handed, skipping school to catch a movie. Consequently, Faisal and his friends had to face a stern audience of elders in their community. Since that day, Begum Patrika became something of an ominous presence for those five boys.

This young Faisal, now known as Syed Abu Saleh Mohammad Faisal, is the owner of the recently closed Zeenat Book Supply Limited in Newmarket. Reflecting on the incident of being caught in the newspaper, Faisal shared a laugh and commented, "Perhaps the photograph was published to alert our mothers and aunts, but that day, no one held any ill feelings towards the photographer!"

Does Begum still exist?

Nurjahan Begum had to relocate from Kolkata to Dhaka due to the tumultuous communal riots and severe unrest. Begum's new address is now 66 Loyal Street, Patuatuli, Old Dhaka. The printing press at this location, 66 Patuatuli, had remained dormant until recently, but it has since been relocated to Banani.

Many of Begum's longtime readers are uncertain about its current status. Flora Nasreen Khan, who serves as the newspaper's editor, confirmed that Begum continues to be published as a monthly periodical. However, it has evolved from a traditional news and magazine format into an entire magazine format that resembles a book. Prolific contributors, such as Tahmina Saeedah, Jahanara Arju and others, continue to contribute their writings.

Homaira Khatun Huma has been part of the Begum newspaper since the age of 23 and remains a regular contributor. Huma noted, "previously, we had a large in-house workforce, a substantial press room, and a spacious upper editing room. There was even a dedicated room for letter blocks.

It's not as expansive as it used to be, but Begum still enjoys a significant readership. Begum has persevered without any financial support. Its driving force is the contributions of readers and advertising revenue."

This article was organically written in Bangla and was translated by Miraz Hossain.