It is time to pay attention to the heat stress of RMG factory workers

RMG factories, especially in regions with tropical climates like Bangladesh, often lack adequate ventilation and cooling systems. As a result, indoor temperatures can soar to uncomfortable and potentially dangerous levels, particularly during hot and humid seasons.

The combination of high ambient temperature and the heat generated by machinery and bodies in proximity creates a stifling atmosphere for workers. For the thousands of individuals working in RMG factories, the battle against indoor heat stress is a silent struggle.

In the midst of the hum of sewing machines and clatter of production lines, workers face soaring temperatures that often exceed their comfort zone. In countries like Bangladesh, where RMG factories are the biggest driver of the economy, the issue of indoor heat stress takes on added significance.

In the Laboratory of Environmental Ergonomics at Hokkaido University, Japan, I delved into a comprehensive study focusing on the prediction and comparison of monthly indoor heat stress in RMG production spaces in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

This research, which has been published in the international journal Sustainable Cities and Society by Elsevier, deals with the critical issue of heat stress faced by garment factory workers. The study's main highlights revolve around the analysis of monthly Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) and predicted heat strain (PHS) criteria for these workers.

We scrutinised the entire year's heat stress prediction criteria, identifying a particularly concerning trend during the months of May to July, where PHS criteria reached alarmingly high levels, sometimes hitting 38°C. This poses significant health risks to the workers.

Notably, WBGT and PHS showed substantial deviations during peak working conditions, as did the criteria across different exterior walls, orientations, and zones within the factories. These findings underscore the complexity of the heat stress issue and the need for tailored solutions.

Our field monitoring efforts revealed the harsh reality faced by workers in RMG factories, with excessively hot indoor environments posing serious health risks. Indoor temperatures often soared far beyond the comfort range, adversely affecting workers' physiological conditions.

Through simulations, we gained insights into the year-round heat stress landscape. The analysis showed that WBGT and PHS frequently exceeded comfortable levels, especially from May to August. These months witnessed indoor temperatures peaking at 36–38°C, heightening the risk factors for workers.

The study also shed light on the importance of proper cooling systems. Without adequate cooling mechanisms, internal heat becomes excessively high, exacerbating the risk factors for workers.

Furthermore, our predictions highlighted the varying risk levels across different months and conditions. From March to May, moderate to high levels of PHS were observed, corresponding to significant health risks for workers.

Conversely, the months of September and October predicted higher WBGT levels, while colder outdoor temperatures kept them lower in January, February, November, and December.

Our findings also emphasised the crucial role of environmental conditions in workers' comfort and health. When indoor air temperatures (AT) ranged from 26.6°C to 29.3°C, workers experienced discomfort but were not at significant health risk.

However, prolonged exposure to temperatures from 29.3°C to 38°C posed lasting health risks. The study underscores the urgency of addressing indoor heat stress in RMG factories. By understanding and implementing our findings, architects and engineers can contribute to the design of safer, more energy-efficient factory spaces, safeguarding the well-being of the workers who power this vital industry.

Considering heat stress for garment workers is crucial for several reasons:

Health risks: Excessive heat exposure can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration. Garment workers, often labouring in hot and humid conditions, are particularly vulnerable to these health risks, which can have severe consequences, including fatalities.

Productivity and quality: High temperatures can impair cognitive function, physical performance, and concentration, leading to decreased productivity and potentially compromising the quality of work. In the garment industry, where precision and attention to detail are paramount, any decline in worker performance can impact product quality and overall efficiency.

Workers' well-being: Beyond the immediate health risks, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can negatively impact workers' overall well-being and quality of life. Enduring uncomfortable working conditions day in and day out can lead to stress, fatigue, and decreased job satisfaction among garment workers.

Legal and ethical responsibilities: Employers have a legal and ethical obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of their workers. Failing to address heat stress in the workplace not only violates labour laws and regulations but also undermines the ethical responsibility to protect workers from harm.

Social and economic implications: Heat stress disproportionately affects vulnerable populations, including low-income workers in developing countries like Bangladesh, where the garment industry is a significant contributor to the economy. Addressing heat stress not only protects individual workers but also contributes to broader social and economic stability.

Several initiatives have been undertaken to predict and address heat stress for garment workers in Bangladesh. One notable effort is the collaboration between research institutions, governmental bodies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and industry stakeholders to develop heat stress prediction models and mitigation strategies tailored to the local context.

Research institutions such as universities and environmental organisations should conduct studies to understand the factors contributing to indoor heat stress in garment factories.

These studies often involve field measurements, data analysis, and simulation models to predict heat stress levels under different conditions. Government agencies, especially the Ministry of Labour and Employment, need to recognise the importance of addressing heat stress in the workplace. They can introduce regulations and guidelines to ensure that factories provide adequate ventilation, cooling systems, and rest breaks for workers during hot weather conditions.

NGOs and international organisations have also played a crucial role in raising awareness about heat stress and advocating for the rights of garment workers. They provide training programmes, educational materials, and support services to help workers recognise the signs of heat stress and take preventive measures.

Industry stakeholders, including factory owners, trade unions, and international apparel brands, can share interest in addressing heat stress to protect the health and well-being of workers.

Nowadays, many factories are trying to implement heat stress management programmes, including heat monitoring, worker training, and infrastructure improvements. Overall, these initiatives aim to improve working conditions, reduce health risks, and enhance productivity in Bangladesh's garment industry.

By collaborating across sectors and implementing evidence-based interventions, stakeholders can create safer and more sustainable workplaces for garment workers. In summary, considering heat stress for garment workers is essential for safeguarding their health, ensuring productivity and quality, promoting worker well-being, fulfilling legal and ethical obligations, and fostering social and economic development.

Dr Sajal Chowdhury. Sketch: Courtesy

Addressing indoor heat stress in RMG factories requires a multifaceted approach. Improving ventilation and cooling systems, implementing heat mitigation strategies such as providing access to shaded areas and cool drinking water, and enforcing regulations on working hours and breaks are critical steps.

Furthermore, raising awareness among workers about the signs and symptoms of heat stress and empowering them to advocate for their rights is essential.

[Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and a researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being. [email protected].]