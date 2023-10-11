Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Infograph: TBS

Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel last Saturday - which saw the Palestinian militant group blowing up sections of the country's heavily fortified separation fence and sending fighters into Israeli communities along the Gaza border - has once again lent itself to easy comparisons with the Biblical David vs Goliath story - the battle between two heavily mismatched adversaries.

The original underdog tale is set during a time when the Israelites were at war with the Philistines. Goliath, a giant Philistine warrior, challenges the Israelites to send a champion to decide the fate of the war through a single combat. A young shepherd named David takes up the mantle of Israel's champion when no one else dares. Armed with only his faith and a sling, the spirited young man takes on the much stronger giant and wins.

The roles, however, have switched this time around, at least from an ethnic and/or linguistic standpoint. It is Hamas that has assumed the role of David, the self-styled champion of a persecuted people, and is locking horns with Israel, a Goliath of modern-day military might.

Real life, however, rarely follows the trajectory of Biblical tales. History is more often witness to David - in his/her many manifestations - eating humble pie in battle after battle against Goliath. Then there is the morally hazardous question of whether David has a right to act as an aggressor, just because he or she is the weaker party in the confrontation. And finally, there is the complicated issue of every side seeing itself as a David in the battlefield, by interpreting its position from a skewered vantage point.

Be that as it may, this operation by Hamas from Gaza is the most ambitious they have launched to date, and is also the most serious cross-border attack that Israel has faced in over a generation.

So what more does Hamas have in store for Israel this time? Does it have the firepower to cause even more harm, or even overwhelm, the mighty Israelis?

And what does Israel have at its disposal? Will one of the most sophisticated armies on earth completely decimate Hamas and Gazans in general?

Goliath's military might

Israel, often referred to as a Middle Eastern military powerhouse, boasts a formidable armed forces establishment. In a 2022 report by US News & World Report, Israel earned a noteworthy distinction, ranking fourth in overall military strength, surpassed only by Russia, the US, and China.

Israel's military features a large number of tanks and armoured vehicles. Its primary tank, the Merkava Mark IV, is similar to the German Leopard 2 battle tank that has become well-known for its use in Ukraine. They have recently unveiled the fifth generation of these tanks, featuring advanced sensors and high-tech helmets for the tank commander.

The Israeli Air Force, in particular, is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and arsenal. They use their own Kfir fighter jets, multirole warplanes based on the French-made Mirage aircraft. They are also equipped with F-35 stealth fighters, precision-guided smart bombs, and a highly integrated sensor network. Israel's air superiority is unquestionable. Moreover, their missile boats are equipped with rapid reaction systems capable of intercepting incoming missiles and drones.

It is important to note that Israel also maintains a nuclear arsenal. The extent of Israel's nuclear arsenal remains shrouded in secrecy, with estimates varying from 80 to 200 warheads.

According to the Arms Control Centre, Israel possesses around 90 plutonium-based nuclear warheads, with the capacity to produce even more. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that Israel holds approximately 80 nuclear weapons, a significant portion of which are designed for aircraft delivery, while others are intended for use with medium-range ballistic missiles.

Last but not least, protecting Israeli airspace, is the Iron Dome. Short-range rockets, mortars, artillery shells, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can all be neutralised by this land-to-air missile defence system developed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells.

The system has been providing security for Israel since 2011. During the 2006 Lebanon conflict, Hezbollah launched thousands of rockets, targeting various northern areas, including Haifa. These attacks resulted in the loss of many lives. The attacks in 2006 served as a catalyst for Israel to develop its own air defence system.

Hamas, the wily David

Before the skirmish in October, Israeli forces had killed 181 Palestinians, including 38 children, in 2023. Such taunting acts are not too dissimilar to the Biblical Goliath's behaviour. If they are the Goliath, the Iron Dome is their shining armour. To take on this armour, Hamas seems to have taken a leaf out of David's playbook, who felled the mighty, heavily armoured Goliath using a mere sling.

To neutralise the near-perfect, high-tech iron dome, Hamas used crude rockets. Rockets that are much cheaper than the Tamir missile fired to intercept them. They overwhelmed the system with a Salvo rocket attack (multiple rockets launched in a short span of time), making it difficult for the control system to intercept all targets. They launched over 5,000 rockets in just 20 minutes.

Videos show Hamas using powered gliders to fly their soldiers into Israel past fortified checkpoints. Hamas used armed drones to destroy Israel's most heavily armoured tank, the Merkava IV. This is the first time such advanced weaponry has been used by Hamas.

Hamas has reportedly procured these drones through clandestine channels, bypassing military surveillance and maritime patrols. Their weaponry includes Fajr-3 and Fajr-5 rockets, Iranian R-160 rockets, and M302 rockets.

Hamas also uses various iterations of the Iranian-crafted Fateh-110 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, which can accommodate warheads of substantial weight, reaching up to 500 kilogrammes.

Hamas does not use the same type of armoured vehicles as Israel for several reasons. One significant factor is that using such vehicles would make them highly visible targets for Israeli strikes, in addition to being prohibitively expensive. They use utility vehicles such as the Land Rover Discovery and attach a 30-calibre heavy machine gun to the rear.

Additionally, they have acquired anti-tank missiles and shoulder-launched rockets. Plans are also underway to acquire Chinese C-704 missiles, anti-ship missiles with a range of 35 kilometres, and radar systems to enhance guided missile capabilities.

It's worth noting that Hamas maintains strategic alliances with Iran and Syria, which have played a pivotal role in the group's military buildup. This regional support has bolstered their arsenal and capabilities, allowing them to pose a credible threat to Israel's security.

Although Hamas frequently uses short-range rockets, it is noteworthy that certain rockets have demonstrated the capability to reach Tel Aviv, which is over 70 kilometres away. This suggests the employment of comparatively sophisticated guidance and propulsion systems.

What happens next?

Reporting from the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod, about 35km (20 miles) from the border with Gaza, Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford said the enclave is enduring enormous bombardment by Israeli forces with consecutive air raids. As of last Monday, 560 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to health officials, and more than 800 Israelis have also been killed, according to Israeli medical services.

Reports from international media indicate that there is substantial Israeli military buildup on the Gaza Strip's border, hinting at the imminent possibility of a ground invasion. Things are seemingly going to get worse.

Natan Sachs, director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, told Vox "The mood in Israel is such that another round of airstrikes or something like that is seen to pale in comparison to the task," he said, "not only for the general mood of vengeance in the country — which is certainly there — but also the question of how can Hamas capabilities actually be degraded and a repeat of some sort be prevented."

IDF is committed to ensuring Hamas "doesn't have any military capabilities" by the end of the war, Lt Col. Jonathan Conricus, IDF international spokesperson, told CNN.

Saleh al-Arouri, a Hamas leader, told Al Jazeera, "We will continue to fight until we are rewarded with victory, freedom and independence," adding Hamas was ready for "the worst-case scenario".

Former US ambassador to Kuwait and a former deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Israel, Richard LeBaron believes there will be no winners in this "war." He wrote on the Atlantic Council's website, "Hundreds of people will die, and massive destruction will rain down on Gaza once again. But so far, Hamas has managed to badly embarrass Israel's leadership and its military and intelligence apparatus. For Hamas, that may be enough."