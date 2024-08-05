Hospitals crowded with gunshot patients

80 people admitted to Chittagong Medical with gunshot wounds

Jobaer Chowdhury

On Sunday, the emergency department of Chittagong Medical College (CMC) Hospital was overwhelmed as around 80 people with gunshot wounds were admitted. The injured arrived at the hospital in various ways: some came in CNG auto rickshaws, others in ambulances. The injuries varied from gunshots to the head and chest.

In addition to pedestrians, protesters and Red Crescent members were actively involved in rescuing the injured.

The clashes between Awami League supporters and quota reform activists in Chittagong on August 4 resulted in hundreds of injuries. By 3 pm, at least 80 people had been brought to CMC Hospital. The violence began around 11:30 am in the Newmarket area when Awami League leaders and activists confronted the agitators, who had gathered at the same location.

The protest started around 10 am at the Newmarket intersection. Awami League supporters chased the protesters away by 10:30 am. By 11:30 am, when the agitators were attacked with weapons from Nalapara, they scattered. During the clashes, cocktails were thrown, and the violence spread to other areas including Kadmatoli, CRB, Tin Pul Matha, Laldighi, Kazir Deuri, Tigerpass, Lalkhanbazar, and Wasa intersections.

The injured began arriving at CMC Hospital at 11:30 am. As the day went on, the number of casualties grew, with most suffering from gunshot wounds. At least four of the injured were in critical condition and were taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Besides protesters, among the injured were also Awami League supporters, pedestrians, traders, and shopkeepers from the Newmarket area. Many other injured individuals are reportedly being treated at various hospitals across the city.

Injured Zainal Abedin, a belt seller from Hawkers Market in Newmarket, told The Business Standard, "I opened my shop in the morning, and one of the groups involved in the fight hit me with a stick." Another injured individual, advocate SM Abu Taher, said, "I was heading to court through Nandankanan when Awami League supporters attacked me from the rickshaw."

Sajidul Haque, a student from International Islamic University, was brought to CMC hospital by passerby Riyad Hossain, who reported that the student had been beaten on the head and hands. Kajan, a member of the third gender who runs a tea shop in Kadmatoli BRTC, complained of being beaten by police officers.

Mohammad Tahmeed Uddin, a youth member of the Red Crescent Society, informed The Business

Standard that about 30 of their volunteers were working to rescue the injured.

Brigadier Director Taslim Uddin of CMC hospital stated that the injured were arriving continuously and being treated. He noted that there were both bullet and rubber bullet injuries.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

At least 1 killed, 100 hit by bullets in Mirpur

Kamran Siddique

At least one person has been shot to death in Mirpur-10 during clashes. The deceased, identified as Miraz, was shot in his chest with a shotgun.

He was rushed to Mir Azmal Ali Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the hospital's doctor Oindrila told TBS. The doctor said at least 50 injured patients have been treated at this hospital.

About 100 people who suffered gunshot wounds have been treated at Alok Hospital, said the hospital's Dr Mushfiq Hossain. The nearby Popular Diagnostic Center also provided medical care to 50 injured. More than 400 injured have received treatment in eight hospitals in Mirpur.

There have been incidents of open firing since morning at Mirpur-10. No police could be seen there, as per a witness. However, locals alleged that members of Jubo League set up a barricade on the roads and they started indiscriminately firing at whoever tried to cross it.

A school student from "Amader Pathshala", located in Mirpur, was shot in the head. He was then beat up with bamboo sticks even after being shot, locals said.

Locals then rescued him and took him to National Institute of Neuro Sciences & Hospital in Agargaon.

An eyewitness said at the hospital, there were at least five more patients who were injured in clashes in Mirpur and other parts of the capital.

The deceased, Miraz, was a day labourer.

He lived with his parents in a slum in Mirpur. His three brothers and his father are also day labourers and his mother works as a domestic help.

Ferdous Alam, Miraz's cousin told TBS, "Miraj used to drive a city bus of Alif Paribahan. Sometimes he used to drive a truck. But now due to the situation in the country, he had to quit driving and has been working as a tile mason for some time."

"He left home after lunch today and went out to see what was going on. He got shot at Mirpur-10," he added.

Mirpur-10 in control of students

This morning, ruling party men started gathering around Mirpur-10. They carried local weapons, helmets, firearms, sticks etc.

Members of the Chhatra League and Jubo League joined forces. At 11:30 am, they took position in the Mirpur-10 intersection.

Violence erupted at around 12 pm, when protesting students from Mirpur-14 began moving towards Mirpur-10, and there were repeated chase counter-chases between the two groups. According to locals, the ruling party men started firing. After about two hours of gunfire, the police arrived on the scene and opened fire on the students.

After a while, a group of Bangladesh Army personnel arrived at the spot and accompanied the students for a while. At around 3:20pm, the students managed to occupy Mirpur-10, causing the Awami League men to retreat. As of filing this report, Mirpur-10 is under the control of students.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Neuro Science and Suhrawardy Hospital: Over 70 injured, at least 4 critically wounded

Saifuddin Saif

At 6:30 PM, an intern doctor in the emergency department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital reported that over 70 patients, including some with gunshot wounds, had arrived at the hospital. He stated that he couldn't provide further details and advised waiting for the on-duty doctors to arrive for more information.

At 6:35 PM, Dr Shafiuddin briefed the doctors in charge of the emergency department. During this time, he asked the doctors not to provide any information to journalists. He also emphasised that no journalists should be allowed to take pictures of any patients.

Dr Shafiuddin informed TBS that patients were arriving from all directions and no information could be disclosed at that time. He mentioned that information would be provided to journalists at 9 PM.

During this time, a garment worker with a gunshot wound was seen in the emergency department corridor. The patient identified himself as Abdul Ahad Sohag and stated that he was shot in the neck while passing through the Mohammadpur Tin Rastar Mor junction.

Additionally, a 10-12-year-old child with pellet injuries to the eyes was seen being taken out of a rickshaw.

Scenes at the National Institute of Neuro Sciences & Hospital are also similar. According to the hospital's registry, a total of 18 patients had arrived by 5:50 PM. Among them, 8 had gunshot wounds, while the others were injured by sharp weapons or head injuries. Four of the patients were in critical condition, all with gunshot wounds to the head, as reported by the on-duty nurses. These critically injured patients were in the ICU.

Among them was Shakil Hossain, a student at the University of Development Alternative. His friend, who brought him in, reported that some people shot at the protesting students in Mirpur 10 in the morning, resulting in gunshot wounds to Shakil and three others nearby.

Wishing anonymity, Shakil's friend said that they first took Shakil to Islamia Hospital in Mirpur 11. Due to the severity of his condition, the hospital staff advised transferring him for better treatment. They then took him to Kurmitola Hospital, but he was not admitted there either. The attending doctor at Kurmitola also recommended taking him elsewhere for advanced treatment, leading them to the Neuro Science Hospital, where Shakil is now in the ICU.

Several people brought in Jahangir, a rickshaw driver from Madhabdi, Narsingdi, who had a gunshot wound to the head. Tuhin Mia, who accompanied him, reported that Jahangir was shot in the back of the head when the Awami League opened fire in Madhabdi.

Saddam Hossain, who also had a head wound, was admitted to the hospital. His friend, Nabin Hossain, reported that Saddam was shot in Mirpur 10.

A small businessman named Setu (50) was seen lying unconscious in the hospital corridor. His relative said he was shot in Mirpur 10, and his wife was seen wailing nearby. During this time, 5-6 patients were seen being taken out of rickshaws and ambulances.

Apart from these hospitals, Dr. Nizamul Islam, Director of Logistic Services, BIRDEM General Hospital reported that between 80-100 wounded patients began arriving at the hospital from 11:00 AM. Of these, 30 are under close observation, with 7 critically injured. Most of the patients suffered gunshot wounds and have been referred to DMCH.