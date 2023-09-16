G20: Year by year timeline with issues

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum for governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union.

Here is a timeline of key events and developments in the history of the G20:

1999: The G20 is established in response to the Asian financial crisis. Finance ministers and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union meet for the first time in Berlin, Germany.

2008: The global financial crisis prompts G20 leaders to hold their first-ever summit. The meeting takes place in Washington, DC, and leaders pledge to work together to stabilize the global economy.

2009: The G20 leaders hold subsequent summits in London, England, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to address the economic crisis and develop policies to promote economic growth and financial stability.

2010: The G20 leaders meet in Toronto, Canada, to discuss financial reform and global economic challenges.

2011: The G20 summit takes place in Cannes, France, where leaders focus on issues such as currency exchange rates, development, and climate change.

2012: The summit is held in Los Cabos, Mexico, with discussions centering on the eurozone crisis and the need for global economic growth.

2013: The G20 leaders gather in St. Petersburg, Russia, to address issues including Syria, tax evasion, and financial regulation.

2014: The summit takes place in Brisbane, Australia, where leaders focus on economic growth, employment, and climate change.

2015: The G20 summit is held in Antalya, Turkey, where leaders discuss issues such as terrorism, migration, and global growth.

2016: The summit takes place in Hangzhou, China, with discussions on structural reforms, trade, and innovation.

2017: The G20 leaders meet in Hamburg, Germany, to address issues including climate change, trade, and terrorism.

2018: The summit is held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where leaders discuss trade tensions and economic challenges.

2019: The G20 summit takes place in Osaka, Japan, with discussions on trade, technology, and global economic issues.

2020: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupts plans for an in-person G20 summit in Saudi Arabia. Instead, leaders hold virtual meetings to address the global health and economic crisis.

2021: The G20 summit returns as an in-person meeting in Rome, Italy, with a focus on pandemic recovery, climate change, and global economic stability.

2022: The G20 leaders discussed ways to strengthen the global health architecture, accelerate the transition to a clean energy future, and harness digital transformation to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development.

2023: G20 Summit 2023 focuses on issues like economic aid to developing countries, reform of the World Bank and IMF, new rules for crypto currency, emphasis on food and energy security, climate change, and the economic and social impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

