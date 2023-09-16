G20: Year by year timeline with issues

Panorama

TBS Report
16 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 02:16 pm

Related News

G20: Year by year timeline with issues

TBS Report
16 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 02:16 pm
Download/Print

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum for governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union.

Here is a timeline of key events and developments in the history of the G20:

1999: The G20 is established in response to the Asian financial crisis. Finance ministers and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union meet for the first time in Berlin, Germany.

2008: The global financial crisis prompts G20 leaders to hold their first-ever summit. The meeting takes place in Washington, DC, and leaders pledge to work together to stabilize the global economy.

2009: The G20 leaders hold subsequent summits in London, England, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to address the economic crisis and develop policies to promote economic growth and financial stability.

2010: The G20 leaders meet in Toronto, Canada, to discuss financial reform and global economic challenges.

2011: The G20 summit takes place in Cannes, France, where leaders focus on issues such as currency exchange rates, development, and climate change.

2012: The summit is held in Los Cabos, Mexico, with discussions centering on the eurozone crisis and the need for global economic growth.

2013: The G20 leaders gather in St. Petersburg, Russia, to address issues including Syria, tax evasion, and financial regulation.

2014: The summit takes place in Brisbane, Australia, where leaders focus on economic growth, employment, and climate change.

2015: The G20 summit is held in Antalya, Turkey, where leaders discuss issues such as terrorism, migration, and global growth.

2016: The summit takes place in Hangzhou, China, with discussions on structural reforms, trade, and innovation.

2017: The G20 leaders meet in Hamburg, Germany, to address issues including climate change, trade, and terrorism.

2018: The summit is held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where leaders discuss trade tensions and economic challenges.

2019: The G20 summit takes place in Osaka, Japan, with discussions on trade, technology, and global economic issues.

2020: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupts plans for an in-person G20 summit in Saudi Arabia. Instead, leaders hold virtual meetings to address the global health and economic crisis.

2021: The G20 summit returns as an in-person meeting in Rome, Italy, with a focus on pandemic recovery, climate change, and global economic stability.

2022: The G20 leaders discussed ways to strengthen the global health architecture, accelerate the transition to a clean energy future, and harness digital transformation to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development.

2023:  G20 Summit 2023 focuses on issues like economic aid to developing countries, reform of the World Bank and IMF, new rules for crypto currency, emphasis on food and energy security, climate change, and the economic and social impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On a different note: 

  • G20 countries contribute 85% of global economic output, over 75% of global trade, and have more than 2/3rds of the world's population.
  • The G20 Presidency rotates among its members, and summits are hosted in different countries each year.
  • Troika System involves the current, previous, and upcoming G20 Presidents in setting the agenda.

Features / World+Biz

G20 / G20 in India

Featured Galleries

At least 300 shops were gutted after a massive fire engulfed the Mohammadpur Krishi Market last night: Photo: TBS
Homepage

Hundreds of shops gutted in massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her Indian counterpart at Brics Summit at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Bangladesh Embassy South Africa
Bangladesh

PM Hasina meets world leaders at Brics Summit

People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Homepage

Screams, dust clouds grasp air after earthquake devastates parts of Turkey, Syria

Retailers from different areas in the city draw huge crowds to buy fresh vegetables from the wholesalers in the early morning hours at Kawran Bazar, one of the largest commodity markets in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

Kawran Bazar at Dawn

A fish takes a desperate jump for survival casting its shadow on the glittering sandy coast of the River Jamuna in Bogura. Some fishermen pull a net expecting to fetch some more fish. The photo has been taken recently. Photo: Musfiqur Sakib
Economy

A Jump for Life

The under construction 120km long Chattogram-Cox&#039;s Bazar dual-gauge railway line from Dohazari in Chattogram to Cox&#039;s Bazar is expected to facilitate comfortable communication to the most popular tourist destinations in the country. The photo taken Friday shows an aerial view of the under construction railway station in Cox’s Bazar, located near the bus terminal of the city. Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Train Tracks to Cox's Bazar