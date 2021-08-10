From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

Habibur Rahman, commonly known as ‘Habib chacha’ has been selling books for the last 38 years. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

At Shahbagh, there is a small roadside bookstall near the Sufia Kamal National Public Library. Like most roadside stalls, this bookshop does not have a nameplate. While passing it, you may see an older man sitting peacefully on a tool surrounded by two wooden book shelves. That should be enough to recognise 'Habib Chacha's Book Stall.'

Located in one of the busiest areas of the city-- a long stretch of road that connects TSC with 'Shahbag Mor'-- this legendary roadside bookstall has no dearth of potential customers. It is rather a common scene there to find a customer haggling with Habib chacha about the price of a book on any given day.

Habib Chacha however is not just a mere bookseller. He can give you invaluable advice about books and can suggest to you many interesting volumes to read. "These books have been providing me a livelihood for the last 38 years. So how can I be ignorant about them?" he said when asked how he knew so much about books.

Journey of a book trader

In 1979, 23 years old Mohammad Habibur Rahman came to Dhaka, leaving his hometown Narsingdi to try out his luck in the bustling megacity. He opened his own bookshop in Sadarghat in 1984 after attempting to secure numerous jobs and trying to establish several small businesses. Since then, he has been selling books.

"I was young and I wanted to do something independently. In those days, Banglabazar was a hub of writers and readers. After an initial struggle, this business had provided me with a ground beneath my feet," said Habib.

Over time, Habib moved from Sadarghat to Motijheel and then finally settled his shelves to the current location in 2001.

"This place is crowded with passionate students and bookworms. I like the youthful ambiance and chirping whispers of the surroundings. So, I have never felt like moving from this place for the last two decades. And now it has become a home to me," stated Habibur.

University students are Habib Chacha's top customers. On a regular day, he sells about forty to fifty books.

"I know each of my regular customers. They are mostly University students. I am blessed to have a connection with vibrant young generations." claimed Habib.

Habib further said, "I have several pleasant memories with students. I know a few students who save money from their meals to buy books. Many students call me after getting a job or reaching their goals. It feels great when they mention me in their well-wishers' list," he added.

The Covid effect

The initial Covid-19 lockdown during April last year was the starting point of an imminent financial crisis for many cottage-level business owners. Habibur Rahman couldn't insulate his small book business from that crisis.

"I couldn't open my shop for months. I had to stay at home with no income. I had established this little business for years and suddenly, it felt like breaking down at once," said Habib with frustration.

That is when some well-wishers advised Habib's son Mohammad Emon Rahman to start an online book shop. The youngest son of Habib, Emon, is 20 years old and he has been a great asset for his father's business.

"Some University students who would keep contact with my father had advised me to open a Facebook page. I was totally unaware of how Facebook promotions are done. But I'm glad that they have not only advised me but also guided me in launching my page 'Book Destiny'" said Emon.

Although Emon is very young, he is an expert operator of the Nilkhet book market. He has worked in this market for the last five years.

"I precisely know the ins and outs of this book market. I know where and how these books are published and distributed," claimed Emon.



This Apprenticeship experience has helped him develop his entrepreneurship skills.

"The mainstream offline business and online business are different. The online business largely depends on marketing and glamour. To run my online campaign, I presented discount offers and uploaded covers of books with a catchy marketing slogan," said Emon.

The page 'Book Destiny' has been shared among Habibur Rahman's frequent customers. The initial response was very positive. Emon, on the other hand, found it difficult to continue on his own.

Adopting with new venture

During the first lockdown, Emon learned basic skills in Facebook marketing and promotions. Around 11,000 followers to his page itself speaks about his efforts. Finding initial success in the online venture, Emon stepped up to uplift his father's traditional business to the next level.

During normal days, Habibur Rahman sets his book stall seven days a week. Emon helps both his father at the shop and runs 'Book Destiny' online.

Whenever customers look for a book that Habib does not own, he refers their online shop to them. The mutual dependency on each other has helped them get through this lockdown crisis.

The current lockdown is yet another problem for them. However, Habib sets his shop regularly.

"I sit here with my books. If any policeman asks me to shut down, I respectfully oblige. The book sales are less now but I know after this lockdown it will be normal."

Habib is 66 years old now. Every morning he arrives at Shahbag in a bus or rickshaw from Zatrabari.

"I'm satisfied with what I have. I may not have a luxurious life but I have been blessed with respect from many people," continued Habib.

"Now I want to settle my son Emon with an actual shop. Emon, too, wants to establish himself as a successful book publisher along with his online venture," he further added.