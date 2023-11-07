Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

If you have been following the Israel –Palestine issue for any length of time, you might have come across photos or videos of members of the Jewish community protesting the actions of the Israeli government and holding placards like 'Zionism is not Judaism' or 'Anti- Zionist is not Antisemitic.'

So, what do these terms mean and why is it necessary to make those distinctions? Although Judaism and Zionism are two distinct terms often intertwined, in reality, they represent rather distinct concepts with different historical, cultural, and most importantly, political implications.

Judaism is a religion and cultural identity that has evolved over millennia, while Zionism is a political ideology centred on the establishment and preservation of a Jewish state in Israel. Understanding these differences is crucial for appreciating the complex dynamics within Jewish communities and the broader political landscape of the Middle East.

Judaism: A religious and cultural Identity

Judaism is one of the world's oldest monotheistic religions which dates back to thousands of years. It is fundamentally a belief system rooted in faith, encompassing cultural, ethical and religious aspects. It is practised by all Jews, a very diverse group of people who share a common religious and cultural heritage.

The central tenet of Judaism revolves around the belief in a single God, and its religious practices are anchored in the sacred text known as the Torah. Jewish religious practices encompass rituals like Sabbath observance (Shabbat), daily prayer, kosher dietary laws (kashrut), circumcision (Brit Milah) and observance of major holidays. Synagogue attendance, charity (tzedakah), and rituals for lifecycle events (for example bar Mitzvah) also play significant roles in Jewish life.

Judaism encompasses not only religious aspects but also a distinct cultural identity. It includes traditions, customs, art, literature and a deep sense of historical continuity. Jewish culture has a rich tapestry of music, literature and cuisine that evolved over centuries.

Judaism is a diverse and multifaceted religion. There are several denominations within this religious tradition, such as Orthodox, Conservative, Reform and others. Each denomination has its unique interpretations of religious practices and beliefs. The diversity within Jewish tradition reflects its adaptability and openness.

Zionism: A political ideology

Zionism, on the other hand, is a political ideology and movement that originated in the late 19th century. It is centred on the idea of establishing and maintaining a Jewish homeland in the historic region of Israel, which was under Ottoman and later British rule during the movement's early years.

Following the establishment of Israel, Zionism became an ideology that continues to support the development and protection of the State of Israel. Zionism, at its core, can be understood as a manifestation of Jewish nationalism.

Theodor Herzl is widely regarded as the father of modern political Zionism. He envisioned the establishment of a Jewish homeland in response to the prevalent anti-Semitism and as a haven for Jews facing persecution.

The term Zionism is derived from the word Zion, a hill in Jerusalem, widely symbolising the Land of Israel. Zionism rose to prominence during a period of rising European nationalism, and it was fuelled by Jewish oppression and persecution, particularly in Eastern Europe and Russia.

The early leaders of Zionism had the goal of establishing a Jewish state and the first Zionist colony in historic Palestine since the late 1800s. At the turn of the century, waves of "newcomers" – Jewish immigrants – started to come and establish Jewish settlements.

Years of political struggle and conflict eventually led to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

The fundamental distinction between Judaism and Zionism lies in their essence. Judaism is a religion and a cultural identity, while Zionism is a political ideology focused on Jewish nationalism and statehood. Judaism has ancient roots, dating back millennia, while Zionism is a recent movement that gained momentum in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

While Judaism is a global faith with Jewish communities worldwide, Zionism is specifically concerned with the establishment and support of a Jewish state – and the continuation of support for Israel.

Zionism is characterised by its exclusive emphasis on Israel as the designated homeland for the Jewish people. In contrast, Judaism is an inclusive identity, with Jews living in many countries and embracing a variety of practices and beliefs.

While Judaism is a major faith practised by more than 15 million people, Zionism became an ideology that supports the development and protection of the State of Israel. So people may hold a wide range of opinions on this ideology.

Why is it relevant now?

Today, the relationship between Judaism and Zionism is again a topic of heated debate. Every time the Israel- Palestine conflict escalates, this comes to the forefront of global discussion.

The conflict, while currently anchored on a conflict based on terrorism, is tracked by history as a conflict based on territory. Because, in the pursuit of a Jewish homeland, Zionists and their allies caused the dispossession of Palestinian land.

Opposing Zionism and criticism of the Israeli government is not inherently antisemitic. It is imperative to distinguish between criticism of political ideologies or policies and prejudice against a particular religious group. A history of persecution against the Jews does not nullify legitimate criticism of the Israeli government and its politics.

Even within the Jewish community some ardently support the State of Israel and its Zionist principles, while others are critical of Israel's policies, especially their treatment of Palestinians.