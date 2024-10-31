Even today, some people cannot go a day without the radio

Nila Akter is a doctor. After finishing her ward visits, while sitting in her chamber, she turns on the radio, and her exhaustion fades away. Her love for radio began when she was in the fourth grade. Her elder brother had borrowed a radio from one of his friends.

Nila fell in love with that radio at first sight. When her brother was about to return it, Nila refused to let him. Her brother eventually gave in to her persistence and had to buy a new radio for his friend. From that day on, the Indian Santosh-brand radio became Nila's constant companion.

Shows like Mahanagar, Darpan, Uttar, Durbar, Gaaner dali, Jhankar, Cinerong, Nibedon, and Madhuchhanda became her favourites day by day.

When she came to Dhaka to prepare for her medical entrance examination, she had to stay away from the radio for a while. But once she got admitted, she was reunited with her 'Santosh.' For Nila, being away from Santosh was the worst time of her life.

Even now, the radio remains her regular companion. Despite her busy schedule, she always finds time to listen to radio shows with full attention. She says, "Listening to the radio takes away the gloominess and recharges my energy."

A gathering place for radio enthusiasts

Even today, many people's minds are filled with images of old radios. Some become emotional when they see one of these vintage devices. That's why they search for places where they can find old radios. Many find and buy their beloved old model radios.

There is a Facebook group called 'Puratan Radio Kroy-Bikroy' (Old Radio Buy-Sell), which has nearly 18,000 members. Only radio enthusiasts join this group, and the admin is careful not to add unnecessary members.

In the group, they exchange radios, share opinions about programs, and participate in various radio-related activities.

Monirul Islam, an officer in the agriculture department, initially founded the group. At first, the membership was small. Monirul kept track of who posted the most, provided accurate information, and exchanged radios.

Ziaul Hasan Shobuj was one of the 'top contributors' of the group. He was always active, answering members' questions to the best of his ability and sharing information about the pros and cons of radios.

When Monirul Islam invited Shobuj to become an admin, he accepted. Since then, Shobuj has managed the group. He wanted it to become a gathering place for radio enthusiasts, and that goal has been largely fulfilled. There's no other platform for radio lovers as large as this in the country.

Shobuj himself has delivered around 50 old radios to people.

When asked which areas have the most radio listeners, Shobuj said, "In the northern regions, like Rangpur, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Natore, and Rajshahi, radio listeners are more common. In those remote char areas, there is no electricity or internet. More importantly, the people of that region are traditionally connected to the radio."

"Then comes the coastal regions. The radio is essential here for receiving updates on natural disasters. It is mandatory for sea-going fishermen to carry a radio; otherwise, they do not get clearance from the navy," he said.

Shobuj also mentioned that there was a time when radios were distributed to soldiers by the army. During President Ziaur Rahman's rule, radios were distributed free of charge to villagers. In the 1980s, Murphy, Sony, National, and National Panasonic radio sets were available.

Back then, these radios cost around 200, 225, or 250 taka. Philips radios, made domestically, were also in high demand, with prices engraved on the sets. Shobuj once saw a Philips radio priced at 650 taka. It was considered quite expensive at the time, but its quality was also excellent.

The joy of radio lies in the radio itself

In today's world, where televisions are in every home and mobile phones are in everyone's hands, how relevant is the radio? In response, Shobuj says, "You see, you cannot do other tasks while watching television. But with the radio on, you can eat, cook, or clear weeds in the field. On the other hand, mobile phones are full of notifications. If you are listening to something intently, a phone call interrupts it. That is why listening to the radio on a mobile is not as enjoyable. True radio lovers prefer listening on a radio set. There is even a joy in turning the dial."

According to Shobuj, the radio remains relevant in fulfilling modern needs as well. It covers everything—health, education, agriculture, entertainment, politics, economics, and both national and international affairs—while catering to people from all walks of life.

Shobuj, now 47 years old and a teacher by profession, finds that radio even supports his professional work. On special days like Independence Day or Victory Day, his school holds events, and sometimes he has to give a speech.

In the morning, while shaving, he listens to special radio programs related to the day's significance, which helps him prepare. By tuning in to the morning news programs, he stays informed about national and international headlines.

Shobuj listens to Khulna's regional programs the most

In 1987, Shobuj received a scholarship in fifth grade, and in 1988, he received 350 taka in scholarship money. His family allowed him to spend it as he wished. Their home was 10 miles from the Sreeramkathi market in Pirojpur.

Shobuj went to the market with his scholarship money and found a radio shop while wandering around. Out of curiosity, he picked up a Pearl River radio that ran on a single battery. He bought it and happily returned home.

Initially, his favourite programme was the 10-minute movie advertisement segment. Later, he discovered that he could even send letters to the station. The radio would be on his desk, playing while he studied.

Over time, his bond with the radio grew stronger. Even in his professional life, that connection never broke. Since his home is in Bagerhat, he listens to Khulna's regional radio more frequently. He especially enjoys Khulna's regional plays and programs about the history and traditions of the area.

When BBC radio was still available, he listened regularly, along with Deutsche Welle and Voice of America. Now, he listens to Kolkata's Akashvani Maitree's play Siraj ud-Daulah.

Shobuj mentioned that the most enjoyable time to listen to the radio is when the power goes out. With fewer surrounding noises, the serenity amplifies the joy of listening. There is no experience quite like hearing the radio in such a quiet environment.

He also has connections with renowned radio listeners, like Tushar Roy Roni from Kachua, Bagerhat, and was close to the late Mokhlesur Rahman from Kushtia's Bheramara. He knows of other famous listeners by name, such as Amjad Hossain from Magura and Gopinath Roy and Shaheen Ali from Rajbari.

Small people talk inside

Does the young generation still listen to the radio? In response to this question, Shobuj shared, "We have some members in our group who are not even 20 yet. They regularly listen to radio programs and discuss them."

He mentioned a 27-year-old, Najmul Haque, who wrote, "I live in Ataikula, Pabna district. I was first introduced to the radio when I was only five. I didn't understand what it was back then. One day, an uncle who worked in our fields took out a small black device from his bag after lunch."

"I asked him what it was and what it did. He was a humorous man. He told me it was a magic box filled with tiny people like ants. They sing songs and tell stories. When he turned it on, I could hear a few people talking. From that moment, every time he listened to the radio, I would sit beside him," wrote Najmul.

Najmul continued, writing about how he longed to see the little people inside the radio. "One day, when my uncle was not around, I took the radio out of the bag and broke it open. But I couldn't find any people inside. When he asked about the radio, I started crying and confessed everything. He did not get angry; instead, he said, 'When you grow up, buy me a radio.'"

A few days ago, Najmul managed to acquire two radios, from the Desh and Kchibo brands, through Shobuj's group. He gifted one to that very uncle from his childhood.

"I went and told him, 'Uncle, I've brought you a magic box filled with tiny people who sing songs and tell stories.' He laughed, and in that laughter was a glimpse of the past we had left behind," wrote Najmul.

A joy that can not be explained

When asked the final question—what is the joy of collecting old radios? Shobuj responded, "It is a joy that can not really be explained. For radio lovers, owning a radio of a unique brand is more valuable than a diamond."

Once, Shobuj became restless to acquire a Santosh radio. He asked everyone he knew who was travelling to India to bring him one, but no one agreed. Eventually, he made a close friend from West Bengal through Facebook and requested him to buy and keep a Santosh radio for him. The friend agreed.

A few days later, a local acquaintance was travelling to India. Shobuj gave him some money and said, "Just call this number and the radio will be delivered to you." His friend in West Bengal kept his promise, and his local acquaintance brought it back for him with some effort.

"There are people who spend their last penny just to get their dream radio. This joy is indescribable—it is something you can only feel," said Shobuj.