Dhaka's metro rail: A step towards moving beyond a car-centric culture

As a fan of 'Big Bang Theory', I was struck by protagonist Sheldon Cooper's fascination for trains. However, it wasn't until I stumbled upon a Facebook Group called 'New Urbanist Memes for Transit-Oriented Teens' that I truly understood the depth of this unique passion.

There are a lot of people across the globe who are drawn to the world of metro rail transportation. Some even leave their so-called stable careers to chase their dream of becoming metro rail drivers.

This passion for metro rail transportation is part of a global movement to further Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) that aims to build more walkable, safe and environment-friendly cities worldwide. And public transit is an essential piece of this puzzle, particularly in cities like Dhaka. In fact, it might just be the single best solution we have at our disposal, if not the only one.

Dhaka is a greatly unplanned city and the fault is difficult to attribute to a single ruler or government. Throughout history, the rulers of Dhaka never had any consistent urban development plan or vision to develop the city.

During the Mughal and British periods, the Southern part of the city, known as 'Old Dhaka' was developed due to its commercial importance, while the Northern region was left behind. Most of the development during this time occurred in the Southern part of the city.

The Mughal rulers relied on rivers and canals for transportation, and the city's residents primarily walked as their primary mode of travelling. Hence, there was a lack of incentive to develop the city roads properly.

During British rule, there were some rebuilding efforts, but these were not part of a concrete, well-thought-out, comprehensive plan. After Dhaka became the capital of East Pakistan, the city expanded northward and 'New Dhaka' was born.

However, the Pakistani rulers had no interest in investing in East Pakistan's infrastructure, and the development that occurred during this period was sporadic at best. After independence, the nation faced numerous socio-economic and political challenges, including poverty and famine, which limited its ability to invest in public transit.

This unplanned, spasmodic development throughout the history of Dhaka has led to a situation in which the city's roads, buildings, and major infrastructure are poorly placed and designed. This has caused buildings and homes to take up a disproportionate amount of space that could be used for roads. There are no proper Central Business Districts as well.

At this point, it would be virtually impossible to relocate these establishments and expand the roads, as they are already in place. According to best practices, a city should have 25% of its total area dedicated to roads, but Dhaka has only 7.5% of its area devoted to this purpose. It is crucial to find a new solution to alleviate the suffering of the city's residents.

One of the significant problems facing Dhaka is its car-centric culture. Many middle and upper-income families in the city purchase cars for two reasons: first, cars offer them convenience and safety as opposed to other modes of transportation; second, cars are often viewed as symbols of status, wealth, and power, and people often define success based on their ownership of a car.

This cultural dynamic has contributed to the rapid increase in car ownership in Dhaka, with an additional 15,000 cars being added to the city's already congested roads each year. The prevalence of private vehicles on the streets leads to traffic congestion, and the World Bank estimates that 3.2 million working hours are lost in the capital city each day due to this issue.

One of the major drawbacks of cars is that they unnecessarily require a large amount of space on streets. A single car can accommodate around five to seven passengers, while a bus can hold 30-50 passengers and potentially replace three cars.

However, if you take up one-third of a road and construct the Dhaka Metro Rail, it is possible to transport 60,000 passengers per hour using 24 train sets. This demonstrates the potential for public transit systems, such as the Dhaka Metro Rail, to more efficiently utilise space and serve more passengers than private cars and vehicles.

The Dhaka Metro Rail can create a domino effect in terms of transportation and socio-economic progress. It is significantly faster than other modes of transportation. Passengers could reach Motijheel from Uttara within 38 minutes, a journey that currently takes more than two hours due to gridlock on the roads. This super-fast travelling service of the metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces, schools, or universities, as they can easily commute using the Metro Rail.

I have lived in Mirpur and travelled to Dhanmondi and Shahbag for classes for the past 14 years, and I can't recall how many times I have reprimanded my life for commuting in Dhaka's notorious traffic. Some of my school classmates even relocated to Dhanmondi to avoid the long commute from Mirpur. However, with the availability of Metro Rail, there would be a lesser need to worry about finding a place near your school or workplace, as you could easily commute from any location in the city.

This enhanced capacity of transportation is crucial because this can reduce competition for housing in key areas or cores of Dhaka, as residents may be more willing to consider living in previously neglected areas or peripherals due to lower rent or housing prices. This increased demand to live in these peripheries around the city could also incentivise businesses to go and set up their shops out there.

There have already been reports of residential buildings, business establishments, factories, educational institutions, hospitals and other critical infrastructure being developed in the Uttara 12, 15, 16, 17, and 18 sectors, Mirpur 11 and 12, and Pallabi areas surrounding the project.

Diabari, which was previously used as a dumping ground, has also seen the development of housing and a surge in commercial activity in recent years. Subsequently, the Metro Rail Project has the potential to reduce the population density of the city by allowing people to live in peripheral areas and commute to the core for educational, official, and other purposes. The project is estimated to save Tk200 billion per year, equivalent to 1.5% of the GDP.

However, to realise the benefits of the Dhaka Metro Rail, shifting from a car-centric culture to a public transit-based one is essential. While building the metro rail is a crucial step, it will not solve the problems if people do not form their affinity towards it. People in Dhaka must forget their socio-economic status and jump on a ride on a metro rail.

A successful example of this is Hong Kong, which has a public transit-based culture. Its Mass Transit Railway, with its 12 lines and 93 stations, is responsible for transporting most of the city's seven and a half-million inhabitants. The success of the metro rail in Hong Kong is due, in part, to the fact that residents of all socio-economic backgrounds use it as a mode of transportation.

This is why metro rail should be the new cool in the city. Every time you travel through any of the trains should give you goosebumps. Instead of capturing pictures with your car, take snaps with the trains. Instead of recording your journey in a car, capture your travel by metro rail while you go to university and put that on your Facebook or Instagram story. Riding and owning cars should not be seen as a symbol of status, but rather, using the metro rail should be viewed as a fun, convenient, and cool way to get around the city.

Make the metro rail a symbol of sustainability, inclusivity and coolness in Dhaka. By using fully electric trains, metro rail will reduce fossil fuel use and help decrease air pollution. It's a step towards a more environmentally friendly city.

Additionally, it may decrease the instances of sexual harassment on public transport because there will be reserved coaches for women on each train. Around 390 female passengers will be able to travel at a time. The train stations are also designed to accommodate wheelchair users and specially-abled individuals. Thus, the metro rail has the potential to create a safe and inclusive transport option for all members of the community.

Bangladesh needs more Transit Oriented Teens (TOTs). However, the responsibility must be shared both by the citizens and the government. Bangladesh government has to ensure that the Dhaka Metro Rail is secure and affordable for all city members. The government and citizens alike have a role to play in ensuring that the metro rail is accessible to all and serves as a symbol of sustainability, progress, and hope.

Perhaps Sheldon's fascination for trains is what we need to save this city!

Shah Adaan Uzzaman. Illustration: TBS

Shah Adaan Uzzaman is currently studying BBA at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka.