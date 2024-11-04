Dawn of a culture war?

'Why should everyone suffer due to the actions of one?'

Tariq Anam Khan

Actor

As a theatre personality, it is truly heartbreaking to witness this situation. After much hard work and sacrifice, several theatres were established at Shilpakala, and they were meant to benefit the theatre troupes in their craft. But now, we have heard of a performance being stopped halfway in the face of threats to set the Shilpakala Academy on fire — all because of anger directed at a single individual. This is unacceptable.

I am not taking sides with any particular person or group, nor am I interested in pointing fingers at anyone. If someone indeed committed a wrongdoing, they should be held accountable through a lawful trial in accordance with the country's legal system.

For less serious cases, there should be room for dialogue between the parties involved, allowing them to share their perspectives and arguments to reach a peaceful resolution.

However, what actually happened in this incident is far from acceptable. Why should an entire team, along with the audience have to suffer due to the actions of one individual? Why does a production have to be halted?

I believe it is high time the government took proper measures against those involved in these incidents.

Moreover, these are not isolated events. Recently, 22 branches of the Shilpakala Academy across the country have come under attack. And it is not only Shilpakala centres — other parts of the cultural sector have also been affected.

We have heard of outdoor film shoots being cancelled because some locals opposed them, and a recent incident where an actress was barred from attending a store's inauguration.

These incidents point to an ongoing trend of hostility towards those involved in the arts and culture, and this cannot continue to go unaddressed. I strongly urge the government to prioritise these issues and address them as soon as possible.

TBS Journalist Jannatul Naym Pieal spoke to Tariq Anam Khan over the phone.

'Everyone should be able to speak their mind'

Shahidul Alam

Photojournalist

It would not be right for me to comment extensively on something I am not thoroughly familiar with, but I strongly believe that everyone should have the freedom to express themselves.

Our collective efforts have been aimed at building and protecting this freedom, and in a free Bangladesh, it is vital that we all feel empowered to speak our minds. Even if I disagree with someone's views, that does not give me the right to silence them.

The foundation of an anti-discriminatory and free Bangladesh is rooted in tolerance and respect for diverse perspectives. For our country to progress, we must cultivate a culture where open expression is valued and protected.

At times, I feel we apply labels too quickly and without sufficient thought, which can stifle open dialogue. It is important to approach different opinions with care and understanding, ensuring that everyone has a safe space to be heard.

TBS Journalist Kamrun Naher spoke to Shahidul Alam over the phone.

'No one has the right to silence another because of differing ideologies'

Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Documentary Photographer

The world has endured countless struggles and debates before arriving at the 21st century. People hold varied and sometimes conflicting opinions, and many will do whatever they can to protect their views — even resorting to mob justice.

However, stopping people from forming their own opinions or ideas is impossible. Currently, Bangladesh is under an interim government which assumed responsibility during an emergency situation.

The police system has, to some extent, been compromised, and although the army possesses certain magistracy powers, it cannot manage every situation in every location. Under these circumstances, government agencies are striving to maintain order, yet they lack the level of law enforcement support they need.

On 2 November, when a mob with different political leanings attempted to stop a play at Shilpakala Academy, it was difficult to reason with them. In such moments, maintaining peace on the premises was critical to avoid serious conflict. The diplomatic actions taken by the director general of Shilpakala Academy successfully preserved peace and minimised chaos.

Though there has been criticism directed toward him, we should recognise that he acted for the greater good. We need patience and tolerance. Although the play was paused, this does not mean that performances have stopped for good. The play will be performed, and we will be watching them in the auditorium again.

Unless someone actively seeks to incite chaos or act unethically, no one has the right to silence another simply because of differing ideologies. This is the belief I stand by.

TBS Journalist Kamrun Naher spoke to Mohammad Rakibul Hasan over the phone.