The countries that use the most fossil fuels
> Coal – South Africa
It makes up 73% of the nation's total energy supply
> Oil – Singapore
Singapore relies on oil for 73% of its energy supply.
> Natural gas – Netherlands
45% of the energy supply of the Netherlands comes from natural gas.
The countries that use the most renewable energy
> Hydro – Norway
Hydro energy makes up 45% of its total energy supply.
> Biofuels and waste – Brazil
Brazil has the largest share of biofuels and waste energy, accounting for 32.1% of total supply.
> Wind, solar, etc. – New Zealand
Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar make up a quarter of New Zealand's energy supply (25%)
