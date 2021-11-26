The countries that use the most fossil fuels

Infograph: TBS

> Coal – South Africa

It makes up 73% of the nation's total energy supply

> Oil – Singapore

Singapore relies on oil for 73% of its energy supply.

> Natural gas – Netherlands

45% of the energy supply of the Netherlands comes from natural gas.

The countries that use the most renewable energy

> Hydro – Norway

Hydro energy makes up 45% of its total energy supply.

> Biofuels and waste – Brazil

Brazil has the largest share of biofuels and waste energy, accounting for 32.1% of total supply.

> Wind, solar, etc. – New Zealand

Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar make up a quarter of New Zealand's energy supply (25%)

