The countries that use the most fossil fuels

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 10:11 pm

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

> Coal – South Africa

It makes up 73% of the nation's total energy supply

> Oil – Singapore

Singapore relies on oil for 73% of its energy supply. 

> Natural gas – Netherlands

45% of the energy supply of the Netherlands comes from natural gas. 

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

The countries that use the most renewable energy

> Hydro – Norway

Hydro energy makes up 45% of its total energy supply. 

> Biofuels and waste – Brazil

Brazil has the largest share of biofuels and waste energy, accounting for 32.1% of total supply.

> Wind, solar, etc. – New Zealand

Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar make up a quarter of New Zealand's energy supply (25%)

