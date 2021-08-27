COP26: Why the UN climate conference is so important

The COP26 (Conference of the Parties) is a global summit organised by the UN set to take place on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, UK.

Leaders from 196 countries will discuss whether humanity has made enough progress since the landmark Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 to tackle climate change and curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The Paris Agreement is an ambitious legally binding treaty set to limit global warming to ideally 1.5°C (below 2°C at the very least) through the voluntary reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by each country. Richer nations also provide 'climate finance' to help other countries adjust to climate change and transition to renewable energy.

The key issues that will be up for debate at the climate summit to reduce GHG emissions include ending the use of coal (main focus), stopping deforestation, transition to electric vehicles and investing in renewable energy.

At COP26, with the United States rejoining the Paris Agreement, developed nations will be asked to deliver on the pledge of climate finance worth $100bn. According to the OECD, rich nations have so far raised around $79bn of the initial pledge.

For the developing and poorer nations, COP26 will be an opportunity to secure funding to help make their economies greener and adapt and overcome the challenges of climate change.

