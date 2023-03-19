Climate victims and missing NIDs

The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

A National Identification Document (NID) is more than just a piece of paper or a plastic card in Bangladesh; it acts as official and legal identification and proof of identity and belonging.

It is a key that allows you to vote, open a bank account, acquire a passport, get a driver's licence, and receive government services. It creates new opportunities, removes barriers, and paves the way for a better existence.

But what happens if you do not have an NID? It is similar to getting disoriented in a maze without a map. You're lost, perplexed, and exposed. You may be taken advantage of, neglected, or even exploited. You cannot receive government services, vote, or participate in the democratic process unless you have an NID. You've been pushed to the fringes of society, struggling to make ends meet and unable to realise your true potential.

Certainly these risks are significant for everyone, but they get bigger for people who are poor and vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, like those who live in remote areas with limited services or who have been displaced by climate-induced disasters. Many of these areas are highly prone to disasters like floods, cyclones, and erosion that often destroy homes, belongings, and of course, important documents such as NID cards.

Access to a variety of government and non-government services in Bangladesh, such as social safety net programs, healthcare, education, and other development initiatives, is frequently contingent upon having an NID.

Governmental and non-governmental groups (NGOs) primarily use it to confirm a person's identity. Service providers may face difficulties if NID is not present, especially in terms of accountability and transparency. Without a precise method of identification, it might be challenging for service providers to pinpoint and accurately identify the people who need help the most, which might result in inefficiencies and waste.

Furthermore, if people are able to request services without proper identification, there is a danger of fraud and corruption.

As a result, households without NIDs in these communities are often excluded from accessing various government and NGO services and programs, including rehabilitation and long-term development projects. They become more vulnerable and insecure, leading to a loss of opportunities and quality of life.

The lack of NID can create significant inequalities within a community, and disrupt social cohesion between individuals. The inability to access essential services due to the absence of NID can lead to social exclusion and a sense of alienation from the broader community. This can in turn create significant psychological distress for the individuals affected, leading to a feeling of powerlessness and a loss of agency over their lives.

Additionally, the social exclusion brought on by the lack of NID may engender resentment and anger toward the larger society, further threatening social cohesiveness. This might contribute to resentment and discord within the community by causing tensions. People may feel detached and despondent in these circumstances because they may feel that their views and opinions are being ignored and marginalised.

As a result, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues may develop in a person. In addition, the alienation and exclusion brought on by a lack of NID may cause people to feel helpless and unable to control their circumstances, which will exacerbate their mental health problems.

Additionally, not having an NID can make it challenging to obtain justice and legal services as well as to take part in democratic activities like voting. This might make social and economic inequality worse, which might have long-term effects on people and groups.

One solution to this problem can be introducing the provision of temporary identification documents during times of crisis or disaster. These documents would allow citizens to continue accessing essential services and participating in the democratic process, even if their physical NID cards are lost or damaged.

Also, the government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address.

To ensure that climate vulnerable people without NID are not excluded from government and NGO services, there needs to be increased accountability from service providers to ensure that alternative forms of identification are accepted, and that people without NID are not discriminated against or excluded from accessing essential services.

The NID application procedure must also be made as simple as possible. People are frequently discouraged from seeking out NID because the application procedure can be difficult and time-consuming. More people might apply if the procedure was made easier to understand and accessible to those living in rural areas.

It is essential to address this issue in order to guarantee that all citizens have equitable access to required services and are included in significant surveys and programs. Promoting societal harmony and minimising inequality within a community can have a positive impact on creating a more harmonious and inclusive society.

By addressing the challenges faced by those who lack NID and are thus climate vulnerable, we can ensure that everyone, regardless of circumstance, is provided with the tools necessary to thrive and succeed. In the long run, this can support the growth of a more just and equitable society that benefits all residents.

Sketch: TBS

The author is a social research enthusiast, focused on climate change and sustainable development. He is currently working as a researcher at an NGO in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected]