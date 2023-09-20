The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn't want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

Dhaka is a city where life surges forward at an unrelenting pace, with everyone tirelessly pursuing their fortunes. However, amidst this bustling backdrop, a recent viral photo stirred the hearts of many. It shows a tea shop owner, wearing a gentle smile, making tea. Behind him is a banner of organic food.

But what catches the eye though is the presence of a simple basket placed in front of his shop, bearing a touching message: "Don't have money? Don't worry, enjoy a free piece of bread from the basket."

The man in the photo is Shahin Alom, a Master's degree holder who once aspired for a position in BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) and explored various job opportunities, eventually finding himself as the proprietor of a humble tea stall in the capital's Kathalbagan.

Unfortunately, the basket of bread is not there anymore, nor the tea stall. The Business Standard reached out to Shahin to know his story and what blew out the fire of his tea stove.

Shahin's roots trace back to the Daulatpur Upazila in Kushtia where he spent his childhood and completed his SSC before moving to Bagerhat. Financial hardships loomed over his family, and his elder brother bore his expenses.

He was not able to keep Shahin in a mess so he asked him to stay with him. "Come to my house, study from here," he insisted, and that's how Shahin completed Honours and Master's in Political Science from Bagherhat's PC College.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

In 2014, after his Master's ended, he prepared for BCS. Unfortunately, he lost to fierce competition. He accepted a modest job at Drug International in 2019, earning a monthly salary of Tk12,000.

With limited capital but unwavering determination, he opened a roadside tea shop in November 2020, located between Central Hospital and Lab-Aid Hospital, near his previous workplace, Drug International. "I fought against my family to start something small like a tea stall."

When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He could not buy food and could not ask anyone to give him something to eat for free. "I did not want any other person to go through the same thing." So, he kept a basket of bread outside his shop.

After running the tea shop for a year and a half, Shahin thought of selling organic products like honey, ghee, and cold-pressed oil. But the pavement shop's constraints forced him to rent a store near the Kathalbagan kitchen market.

It was a venture that would eventually close its doors just five months ago after running for more than one year.

"I invested everything I had in the organic products," Shahin explained, reflecting on his entrepreneurial pursuit. His customers trusted him for authenticity, but meeting their needs became increasingly challenging.

"The major problem was I could not carry it on bearing the rent and other expenses," said Shahin, with a long pause.

Photo: Courtesy

Now, he is working as a freelancer for a law firm. But he still dreams of becoming a successful businessperson and is actively seeking funds to make it happen.

The organic product market became a battleground due to rising prices, leading to the loss of Shahin's customer base. "When the price of everything shot up, my products became a luxury for my ordinary customers."

Despite the disheartening experience, he refuses to compromise his principles. "I'm committed to conducting my business honestly and ethically, even if it means sacrificing immediate profit."

The financial burden rests heavily on his family. A senior from his local area was initially generous to provide him financial support. "I understand that my failure has put him in a difficult position, and I'm determined to make amends once I return to business," Shahin said.

There are some fake companies who wanted him to sell their products, leveraging the trust his customers have in him. "I didn't entertain offers from companies trying to promote their inferior products through me," he said.

"I am the guy who put 2% of his profits in the basket. I achieved people's trust and love, I cannot throw all that away," he added.

Photo: Courtesy

When his story went viral, Shahin woke up to numerous notifications and friend requests in social media. Later he saw the post with his photo, created by a woman. "It is a bit awkward because I no longer have the shop and the photo went viral now."

Starting anew won't be easy, but he has gained valuable insights along the way.

"See, I failed and that doesn't mean I failed entirely. I learned so many things. Now, I know the ins and outs of the business. But I can't use my knowledge now," he said with a sigh.

With literature as his muse, books like Think and Grow Rich, Miracle Morning, Rich Dad Poor Dad, and Zero to One have guided his path. It's a passion he shares with his younger brother, who also pursued literature.

In his current role at the law firm, Shahin handles document-related tasks and verification assignments outside Dhaka, offering him immediate compensation. Then there are those willing to lend a helping hand, including a generous Malaysian expatriate.

Recently, some people attempted to finance his business but things did not quite work out for Shahin.

"An acquaintance of mine wanted to finance, but he wanted me to run the business his way, which I don't want to. I am ready to even give 60% share, but the business has to run on my own terms," he shared with us.

"Success for me is not just about personal gain but also about making a positive impact on the community."