BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

We all came here [a private university] with the expectation that it is an apolitical institution, said a first-year student of American International University of Bangladesh, talking about his reaction to hearing that the Bangladesh Chhatra League committees have been formed for private universities.

"When we first came across the announcement on social media, it instantly became more of a joke for us students, than a real concern. I suppose once the classes reopen [on 11 September], we will see what happens."

The AIUB student is one of the thousands of students (and many faculty members and parents) across the country who were surprised and shocked to hear the announcement from Bangladesh Chhatra League on social media that BCL committees have been formed in private universities. And then they fell into a well of worry.

There are reasons, in abundance, for their concern.

Private universities began mushrooming in the 1990s and, currently, there are over 100 of them. Private university students, in fact, make up a majority of undergraduate students in the country at present. One of the primary reasons behind the growing culture of studying at private universities was the session jams of the 1970s and 1980s - a notorious feature of public university education in the country, brought on by frequent closures because of political troubles and violence.

In some instances, academic years were pushed back by six to seven years, causing permanent damage to the education and career prospects of thousands of students. Although such backlogs have since come down, the presence of active student organisations in public universities directly connected to national political parties, means such threats always loom in the horizon.

Private universities, therefore, came as a relief for students as well as parents. Students could graduate on time and most importantly, the campuses, essentially, remained free of student politics, albeit at a much higher cost than public institutions. Parents, meanwhile, need not worry about their children getting involved with many of the nefarious activities student politics became associated with over the years.

However, on 2 September, Zahid Hossen Parvez, president of Shammilito Private University unit of BCL, posted an announcement, on his personal Facebook account about the formation of new committees in several private universities, including but not limited to Brac University (BracU), North South University (NSU), AIUB and East West University (EWU).

The sudden announcement perplexed university authorities, teachers and of course, students; and raised grave concern.

A similar incident happened after the Holey Artisan attack in 2016 when Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) announced the decision to form committees in all private universities to "fight militancy."

During an emergency meeting held on 15 July 2016, the then BCL President Saifur Rahman Sohag said "Wherever there is a campus, there will be a Chhatra League committee." At the time, university authorities, as well as students, were vehemently against this decision and, eventually, the committees were never formed.

This time also, some university authorities have already announced their views on having BCL committees in their campuses.

ULAB said "As per Private University Act Clause 9(5), we are duty-bound to ensure the protection of movement, study and security of life of the students in the university. However, given the realities of student politics in Bangladesh, we believe that the security conditions laid out in the Private University Act will be jeopardised if partisan political activities are allowed on campus."

In a similar statement given by the NSU authority, they said "NSU, a non-political, non-racial and not-for-profit institution, aspires to be a world class teaching and learning and research organisation, and does not allow any political activity within the campus. Members of the NSU community, however, are free to express their political views outside the campus."

Does not go with private universities' ethos

Associate professor of Anthropology at Brac University Seuty Sabur believes there is no scope to form political parties in her university structure.

"The directive that we have received - and I cannot tell you much beyond that - states that if a student wants to become affiliated with a political party, it is her/his personal choice. But university is a politics-free space. This [BCL forming committees in private universities] does not go with the [private universities'] ethos in any way," she said.

She also said the university does not want to engage with this because, structurally, there is no scope for this to happen.

"If this [BCL committees] were to be included, then a structure has to be built anew. We do not even have student unions. The most we have are student clubs, which are commonly based on common interests. Political parties and clubs are two very different things."

Farah Dolon, an East West Alum who is currently pursuing her masters in Hyderabad, India said "My first response to the news was that this country's history of student politics is glorious, and at times, it was necessary. However, over time, it has drastically changed. In 2022, there is no point or benefit to make comparisons or decisions based on what student politics stood for in the past. It does not hold water."

Parents, on the other hand, are worried their children might become exposed to violence. Wishing to remain anonymous, one parent whose younger son goes to NSU, said, "It is normal for me to become concerned about my child's safety. Even in famous institutions like Buet, student politics leads to terrible things. I am already tense. I put my children in private universities so they can stay away from the negativity surrounding student politics."

"Now where will they go?"

Following the BCL announcement, there have been reports that Bangladesh Chhatra Dal is also reportedly mulling forming committees for private universities.

A NSU graduate rightly opined, if one political party is allowed to have its committee, then another will want to do the same, and then perhaps another, and things might go downhill from there.

"Now it is BCL, then it might be Shibir willing to do the same, and what will happen then?"

He added, requesting anonymity, "In the context of student politics in our country, it is definitely a bad decision (forming BCL committees). It is just going to create a toxic environment for students."

Bangladesh Chhatra League, despite its heroic role in certain periods of Bangladesh's history, has certainly earned a notorious reputation, especially when its parent organisation is in government.

The latter is also true of Bangladesh Chhatra Dal, BNP's student wing, while even the utterance of the name of the now banned Islami Chhatra Shibir (student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat e Islami) struck fear in the hearts of not just students, but the country in general.

Murder, rape, molestation, terror attacks, attacks on teachers, manipulation of grades, violence over securing tender for construction projects - nothing was or still above the ambit of student politics in Bangladesh.

"It was of course student politics that took the life of Abrar Fahad in Buet, the most prestigious university in the country," said another East West University alum, requesting anonymity.

Not every student, however, feels it is necessarily a bad thing. Md Iqram Hossain is a graduate of media studies and journalism from ULAB and he thinks through the practice of student politics, the nation will have more educated leaders.

"If students can closely engage with politicians, see how they are working, it will be a promising thing."

Time will tell what is to transpire from this announcement. But one thing seems clear, the majority of the stakeholders associated with private universities do not condone BCL's decision to form committees in the private universities.

They wish that these institutions can continue to be apolitical.

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

Illustration: TBS

Professor Imran Rahman

Vice Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)

We have no plans to have Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) committees in our university right now. Establishing a formal political organisation like this is actually a violation of our code of conduct. Other private universities are also pretty unified in their decision.

We decide what happens inside our campus, we have our board of trustees, our faculty members. It is a different thing if something happens outside without our knowledge. Even then our name or logo cannot be used outside without our approval.

Although internally everybody is aware, we will soon release a notice (the notice has been released since the interview was taken) like NSU, Brac and other universities, saying that we have been operating as a non-political, non-profit educational institution for the last 18 years and our priority is maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for our students.

The Education Minister has said institutions will decide whether BCL committees will be formed or not, and we agree with her, we think it is a very positive thing.

Of course as active citizens of the country, students should learn about politics but this political awareness can be created within our university's environment. So many students are studying in private universities and we are not going to do anything so that their safety and security is compromised.

I remember in 2017, all university Vice-Chancellors, along with BoD (board of directors) members and teachers, students etc were invited to a programme, which was held to raise awareness about extremism.

Ministers and a large number of security officials were also present there. During the programme, the then BCL leader all of a sudden announced that the Holey Artisan incident happened because they were not present in private universities! It was wrong to make such a generalised statement because of the misconduct of a few students.

We at ULAB are very confident that nothing untoward is going to happen. Nobody wants it to happen, not the alumni, parents, and even the media. What good changes will BCL committees in our university bring that we will not be able to bring for our students otherwise?

As narrated to The Business Standard over the phone.

What is the country's benefit from this brand of politics?

Illustration: TBS

Dr. Syed Manzoorul Islam

Professor, ULAB and former Professor, Dhaka University

Private universities are different entities than public universities, [it's] way different. One has to pay very high [for it]. And a family invests in it to get a return. If there is delay [and setbacks] - such as class cancellations, exams postponed - due to student politics, then the total system will collapse.

The university I teach at is ULAB. They print out a calendar in advance of every semester, which mentions the dates of exams, result publication, the break that will follow, even when the next semester will start [and so on]. Not one public university has been able to print such a calendar.

I was active in student politics in the 1960s. [However] that was very much towards the people and the country, not for power, nor personal privilege. And it was certainly not to divide students. Now, student politics has lost its total orientation, there is no ideological focus. There's coercive measures to keep students in the party, [while] voluntary participation is very small.

[If] the brand of student politics practised in public universities is [any] indication [of what it stands for], then I don't think it should be replicated in the private universities. The political leaders who have endorsed this, should give it a serious thought and do everything to stop this.

If a referendum were to be taken, very few people would support this brand of student politics in the country. It is very justified that the private universities are worried. And [that] they are protesting and trying to stop this encroachment.

Lastly, politics is absolutely voluntary. There cannot be any coercion. There is no discussion among all the stakeholders in the private universities, the ones making the payments, the ones sending their children; no teacher was consulted. So why should this one-sided decision be taken and imposed on the private universities? [Especially] whereas the charter says it is not allowed.

The private universities have been consistently saying that they respect student's decision to join politics outside the university. They are free to be a member of any organisation but not to bring the organisation into the space of the private university.

I think if the education ministry doesnt want to get involved, fine. That authority should be given to the university, if they will allow it. The UGC - which is independent of the ministry - should take strong measures. There should be somebody to oversee [this], since no private university wants to accept this.

We are trying to develop the education sector, [with measures for] quality enhancement, etc. We have to remember this. Then the parents should be consulted, and asked for permission because the parents are paying a lot of money [for this education].

If universities shut down for a pandemic or natural disaster, that's due to a national problem. [But if it shuts down for] one month because some students are setting up a political outfit in the university, then the responsibility falls roundly and squarely on this particular student organisation and their parent figures.

Ultimately, we cannot hide from this and cover our head in the sand. We have to own up to this responsibility. I have seen how student politics has lost its way [over the last decades], there is no ideology, anywhere, anymore. So what is the country's benefit from this brand of politics? That is another question that I have.

As narrated to The Business Standard over the phone.