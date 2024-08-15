Ashrefa’s ‘revolution’ is far from over

From the very beginning in June this year, when the High Court reinstated the quota system, Ashrefa was closely involved with the movement. Photo: Courtesy

Growing up in a remote village in Khulna, Ashrefa Khatun, the daughter of a rickshaw puller and a garment worker, wasn't exposed to trendy English movies or series that dominate much of today's popular culture.

Instead, Ashrefa's favourite pastime was always reading books, especially fiction, which instilled in her a sense of right and wrong, and helped her grasp the deeper meaning of humanity from a very young age.

One book that made a lasting impression on her young mind was Sharatchandra Chattopadhyay's 'Polli Shamaj'. Ashrefa resonated deeply with the subject matter, as the village politics portrayed in the book mirrored her own experiences during her formative years.

"That was probably my first step into the world of politics," Ashrefa shared.

And then followed numerous events in her life, which culminated in her becoming one of the frontline organisers in Dhaka University of the recent quota reform movement that eventually led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

The sense of righteousness Ashrefa gained through literature served as a guiding light for her. Despite the strong taboo against young people speaking up in village society, she never wavered in standing up for what was right.

Her interest in politics grew stronger in 2018 during the nationwide Road Safety Movement. At that time, as an admission test examinee, the movement fueled her determination to gain entry into Dhaka University. She believed that if she wanted to make a significant impact in national politics, this campus would provide the best platform.

At Dhaka University, however, Ashrefa encountered the harsh reality of student politics, dominated by the Bangladesh Chhatra League. Beyond the cruelties of the Ganoroom and Guest room at the Ruqayyah Hall, where she initially resided, she also came across many other experiences that she now feels disgusted to even remember.

"Atika Binta Hossain was the hall leader, and under her command, general students were treated like slaves," Ashrefa recounted.

She lived on the 11th floor. Sometimes at 3 am, she or some of her other roommates would receive phone calls instructing them that Atika's guests were waiting at the gate, and they had to go and carry their bags and other belongings.

"On other nights, we would see BCL hall leaders returning to the hall at 2-3am, with their hands full of shopping bags," Ashrefa said. It soon became clear to her what was happening behind the facade of so-called student politics.

Fortunately, outside the hall and classrooms, Ashrefa formed connections with many politically aware individuals, regardless of their political ideologies. This diverse network included members ranging from Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, Socialist Students' Front, and even Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Andolan.

"We didn't always agree on everything we discussed, but the practice of sharing different ideologies helped us move closer to the kind of free speech we aspired to have in a true democracy," Ashrefa shared, sitting on the dusty floor of Dhaka University's TSC. Her saree was clearly getting dirty too, but she didn't seem to care.

Sketch: TBS

The first movement Ashrefa participated in during her time on campus was against the reaffiliation of seven colleges with Dhaka University. "From then on, I, along with other like-minded people on the campus, joined every reasonable protest, whether it was to combat discrimination or to ensure justice."

But the most significant movement she took part and played a major role in was obviously the quota reform movement. From the very beginning in June this year, when the High Court reinstated the quota system, Ashrefa was closely involved with the movement.

The movement experienced a pause during the Eid-ul-Adha vacations. However, upon returning, the protests were reinvigorated, and Ashrefa once again found herself at the forefront. She played a crucial role in organising protests in the women's residential halls, especially her Shamsunnahar Hall where she received a seat in late 2019.

She not only remained vocal in online communities and group chats to keep everyone engaged, but she was also one of the most prominent voices during the protests in Shahbagh and other locations of the campus. At times, she led chants for hours, showcasing her leadership skills and keeping everyone energised.

Even when the protests turned violent after 15 July and scores of students and the general public across the country were losing their lives, Ashrefa didn't give up.

"When I spoke to my father on the phone, he told me, 'You're still alive. That means you must keep fighting, no matter what.' His words left me with no reason to retreat," Ashrefa said, her voice trembling as she struggled to contain her emotions.

After students were evicted from the hall and a nationwide internet blackout followed, continuing the protests became increasingly difficult for Ashrefa, who had sought refuge at a friend's house. Still, she stayed connected with the main coordinators and other students through voice calls and text messages. She was actively involved in the nine-point demands as well.

Once the internet was restored and the protests intensified, Ashrefa returned to the streets, remaining there until the "victory" was achieved.

While Ashrefa feels satisfied that Sheikh Hasina's autocratic regime has been ousted, she also condemns the widespread vandalism and attacks on minorities that followed. "Our revolution is far from over," she said.

As a Master's student in the Department of International Relations, she pointed out that sovereignty comes in two forms: internal sovereignty and external sovereignty. "We might achieve internal sovereignty through a revolution, but external sovereignty remains to be attained."

Now, she is looking for comprehensive reform, particularly in the education sector, judiciary, and administration, to ensure that their revolution achieves meaningful and enduring change. As a woman hailing from a village, she also seeks to improve the overall situation for women all over the country.

"The participation of women in higher education remains very low. Without addressing this, true empowerment of women isn't possible," she said, adding, "We also need women to be actively involved in leadership and decision-making roles, not just participating for the sake of participation."

"I don't like the terms 'women coordinator' or 'women protester.' We are equals to our male counterparts and should be recognised as such," she concluded with conviction