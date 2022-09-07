Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

Panorama

Ashraful Haque
07 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 09:41 am

Related News

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

The Myanmar ambassador reportedly said that the shelling and the airspace violations were unintentional, and that it was not a provocation. Many in Bangladesh are not so convinced

Ashraful Haque
07 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 09:41 am
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

The infighting in Myanmar has got so intense that it is now spilling over to Bangladesh.

In the last three weeks, the Arakan Army (AA) have been fighting with Myanmar's junta across the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Bullets and several shells fired from inside the Myanmar border landed on Bangladesh territory. Several military aircraft also violated Bangladesh airspace multiple times. 

Over the last two weeks, Dhaka summoned the Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka, U Aung Kyaw Moe, three times over their army's mortar shells landing on Bangladesh soil. The Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon also raised the issue with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar.

The ambassador reportedly said that the shelling and the airspace violations were unintentional, and that it was not a provocation.

Most of the experts TBS spoke to begged to differ. They said it was an act of provocation intended to further delay Rohingya repatriation.

In either case, Bangladesh is facing a fast evolving reality.

According to reports, since the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, Arakan Army's (AA) political wing, the United League of Arakan, has significantly expanded its own administrative and judicial services across Rakhine State. The story published in The Diplomat says the group is also attempting to involve the state's entire population, including the Rohingya Muslims, in the governance of what it hopes will become an autonomous Rakhine State.

Muhammad Shafqat Munir, head of the Bangladesh Centre for Terrorism Research and Research. Illustration: TBS
Muhammad Shafqat Munir, head of the Bangladesh Centre for Terrorism Research and Research. Illustration: TBS

"Bangladesh has shown great patience in dealing with Myanmar ever since the refugee influx started. Despite enormous pressures, the Bangladeshi state and the government has always maintained the diplomatic channel, and has never allowed the situation to escalate. But we have hardly seen any reciprocity from the Myanmar side," Shafqat Munir, head of Bangladesh Centre for Terrorism Research (BCTR) at Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies, told The Business Standard to set the context.

Major development is taking place in Myanmar as a whole and in Rakhine region in particular. We, therefore, have to recalibrate and re-strategise on how we're going to approach Myanmar in the coming years. We have to take note of the new movements, power blocks and new forces which are emerging in Myanmar. A complete reevaluation of our Myanmar strategy is a need of the hour

By Shafqat Munir, head of Bangladesh Centre for Terrorism Research at BIPSS

"Major development is taking place in Myanmar as a whole and in Rakhine region in particular. We, therefore, have to recalibrate and re-strategise on how we're going to approach Myanmar in the coming years. We have to take note of the new movements, power blocks and new forces which are emerging in Myanmar. A complete reevaluation of our Myanmar strategy is a need of the hour," Shafqat added.

Shafqat says the situation in which shelling and airspace violations are taking place is extremely dangerous and so far Bangladesh has taken the right approach of trying to resolve the matter diplomatically. But he emphasised that we must treat this as a reminder to look at our level of deterrence and overall preparedness to answer any provocations by the Myanmar side.

"I would like to state quite unequivocally that strengthening our military deterrence capability  vis-à-vis Myanmar should be a top priority for Bangladesh right now," the security analyst said.

Shahab Enam Khan. Illustration: TBS
Shahab Enam Khan. Illustration: TBS

Despite Myanmar ambassador's assurance that the border incidents are mere accidents, Shahab Enam Khan, a professor of International Relations at the Jahangirnagar University also thinks this is a premeditated act of provocation.

"This also shows that the infighting within the Rakhine state has reached an optimal level. This is also premeditated to stop the repatriation process in the future by creating fear among the Rohingyas," the professor told TBS.

Shahab Enam Khan also agrees that the response from the government is adequate, and opines that any military escalation will tarnish the possibility of repatriation.

This also shows that the infighting within the Rakhine state has reached an optimal level. This is also premeditated to stop the repatriation process in the future by creating fear among the Rohingyas. The response from the government was adequate, and any military escalation will tarnish the possibility of repatriation. And that's exactly what Myanmar wants

By Shahab Enam Khan, professor of International Relations, Jahangirnagar University

"And that's exactly what Myanmar wants," the professor said.

Five years into the latest Rohingya influx, there has been little to no progress in the repatriation process. The international relations expert says bypassing Tatmadaw in the question of repatriation is not feasible right now.

"The Arakan Army and National Unity Government (NUG) has to come up with a clear articulated response regarding the Rohingya issue. Otherwise these entities will essentially remain as a threat to the national security of Bangladesh," Shabab said.

He also said that Myanmar is a military state backed by a military-industrial complex, and a military escalation will create unfavourable geo-political repercussions for Bangladesh.

Former Bangladesh Ambassador to the US and President of Bangladesh Enterprise Institution (BEI) Humayun Kabir. Illustration: TBS
Former Bangladesh Ambassador to the US and President of Bangladesh Enterprise Institution (BEI) Humayun Kabir. Illustration: TBS

M Humayun Kabir, a former ambassador and the president of Bangladesh Enterprise Institution (BEI), on the other hand, believes that the recent incidents of the border violations were unintentional.

"There is a civil war going on in Myanmar, and it is just spilling over. There is no reason why Myanmar should try to unnecessarily get into trouble with Bangladesh," he told TBS.

Bangladesh's response in this regard, I think, is appropriate. It has lodged strong protests, summoning Myanmar's ambassador in Dhaka. The government has also alerted our border guards and other law enforcement and security agencies. So Myanmar has got the message that we are serious about it and will not allow any such violations in the future

By M Humayun Kabir, President, Bangladesh Enterprise Institution (BEI)

"Bangladesh's response in this regard, I think, is appropriate. It has lodged strong protests, summoning Myanmar's ambassador in Dhaka. The government has also alerted our border guards and other law enforcement and security agencies. So Myanmar has got the message that we are serious about it and will not allow any such violations in the future," the former ambassador said.

Humayun Kabir also noted that the ongoing infighting is Myanmar's internal matter. He opined that entangling in this conflict will create unnecessary complications which Tatmadaw will use as an excuse to further delay the Rohingya repatriation.

Features / Top News

Myanmar Army / Myanmar / Bangladesh-Myanmar tensions / Bangladesh-Myanmar border / Bangladesh-Myanmar / Airspace violation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

39m | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

1h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

13h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

14h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

14h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 