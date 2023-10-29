The one where all our hearts break

Photo: Collected

Growing up is tough, and losing the characters who shaped our youth, including me, hits right in the feels.

Matthew Perry, the amazing actor who brought Chandler Bing to life, was like that special friend for many of us.

The TV show "Friends" was timeless, and Chandler was the heart of it.

When news broke out that Matthew Perry wouldn't be part of our lives anymore, it felt like losing a friend who had been there for us through thick and thin.

I remember a time when I was going through depression. I found solace in watching "Friends", and among all the characters, Chandler was the one who cheered me up the most.

Even to this day, I often make time to watch the show while having lunch or dinner, and it continues to be a source of light in my life, helping me go through difficult times.

The internet turned into a virtual funeral, where everyone shared stories about Chandler – memes, videos, and personal memories of how his jokes appeared as the sunshine in our darkest days.

"Could I be any...?" – his catchphrase became the trademark for his character, a monument to his ability to turn even the most mundane or dark situations into laugh-out-loud moments.

It's funny how a fictional character can become such a natural and comforting presence in our lives.

"Hi, I'm Chandler; I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable" ­­

These words became a place of shelter and a reminder that laughter, even in the face of discomfort, is like a healing balm.

People like me, who sometimes feel socially awkward, connect with Chandler the most.

His well-timed jokes gave us the ray of hope and courage to crack jokes even in uncomfortable situations as a coping mechanism.

Chandler wasn't just a character on screen. He was a role model influencing how my generation saw humour, relationships, and personal growth.

Here's a toast to Matthew Perry, who made me laugh when I needed it the most.

Though he may be gone, his wit, charm and smile will eternally resonate in the grand corridors of comedy, reminding me that laughter is a timeless gift that transcends the boundaries of time and space.

In the immortal words of Janice, Chandler's on-and-off-again girlfriend with a voice that could drill the eardrums, we bid our saddest farewell: "Goodbye, Chandler Bing."

In the words of his catchphrase, could he be any more unforgettable?