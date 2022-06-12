Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

12 June, 2022, 12:20 pm
If you love wearing simple and minimalistic jewellery, get designs that are versatile and can be paired with multiple outfits

Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy
We often spend 10 to 15 minutes in front of the mirror every day figuring out which jewellery to go with which outfit.  

The constant bewilderment to coordinate or not to coordinate, or how much to coordinate yet keep it stunningly distinguished, has been a thing to think about most of the time for many of us.

Fashion experts encourage you to do it as you like and experiment since there are many occasions to style up and many ways to make it interesting and fun.

Pearls and gold hoops: Be it regular workwear or running errands kind of a casual dress, one can enhance these looks by just adding a pair of subtle pearls or small plain gold danglers. 

Gold, as a metal, compliments every skin tone, especially 18 or 14 karat and gives any outfit an edge and makes it look stylish. These two combinations are always complimenting and chic.

Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy
Solitaires:  Everyone loves solitaires! Not only because it is solid rock but because of its simplicity, charm, status, or because it is a keepsake. Pairing them with any outfit always accentuates one's look. 

However, at times one can ditch a regular stud and mix it with extensions. Any coloured solitaires, combined with gold and diamond-studded hangs bring out a unique look to the outfit and style. 

Jhumkas:  First thing that comes to our mind when we think of jhumkas are traditional outfits. Pairing jhumkas with an Indo-western dress creates a very edgy and earthy look. 

Be it a coloured stone jhumka with diamonds, gold, and silver combination, or be it plain gold cutwork, pair it with solid colour silk or printed kurti and pants and see how it transforms into a stylish dainty look.

Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy
Mix and match: If you are someone who likes to have fun with your jewellery, you must try mixing and matching it. You can either play with different designs or with different metal colours. 

But the key here is to have subtle pieces so the balance is still maintained. You can also stack and layer pieces to add character and drama to your look.

A reflection of your style: No matter what jewellery piece you go for, it is important that it resonates with your personality and style. If you love wearing something that is simple and minimalistic, get designs that are versatile and can be paired with multiple outfits. 

Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy
Go for pieces that are evergreen and last forever but at the same time, do also have one or two pieces which act as a statement and can be styled instantly to jazz up a plain outfit.

