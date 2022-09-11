Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

Mode

Musharrat Amin Maisha
11 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 12:00 pm

Related News

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

Our guide for stocking up on casual winter wear, before you pack your bags

Musharrat Amin Maisha
11 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim
To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Samia landed in the United States a week ago for her Master's. The weather in her neighbourhood usually stays around 20°C, but when she goes to class in the morning, in an air-conditioned classroom at the University of Georgia, she feels quite cold. 

She brought with her plenty of t-shirts, trousers and joggers, but she did not pack enough warm clothes. 

She went to buy a woollen sweater from the retail brand Macy's, only to be met with tags reading 'Made in Bangladesh'.  As happy as it made her, a second tag filled her regret, and that was the price tag!

"Even in shopping malls like Walmart I had to buy a hoodie for $30, retail shops are even more expensive," said Samia.

The garments did not have much of a difference in quality than the ones you find on vans at the streets of Dhaka. You can only imagine her regret. 

Many Bangladeshi students migrate to study abroad during this time of the year. In the many regions of Canada and Europe, it can get even colder.

Thermal wear is one of the essential pieces of clothing that is both warm and comfortable at the same time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim
Thermal wear is one of the essential pieces of clothing that is both warm and comfortable at the same time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

But where do you find puffer jackets or thermals in this Dhaka heat? Taking a cue from the widespread need of students, there are quite a few winter travel concept stores specialising in warm clothing, like Canada Fashion in Noorjahan Supermarket. In Dhaka, there are many high-end retail shops as well that sell export-quality winter clothes. 

Here is our guide for stocking up on casual winter wear, before you pack your bags.

Overcoats 

When you are pulling off all-nighters and researching for your paper, the temperature will often plummet overnight. The next morning you might find yourself shivering at the bus stop wearing one of your regular tiny jackets. To keep yourself adequately warm in such scenarios you need something a bit more hefty, like an overcoat. Choosing the right coat can also help you to create a statement. 

Felt and wool overcoats for various sizes and budgets are available in the shops of Noorjahan Market. Pick a chequered one to smarten up your everyday look, or a classic beige longline one to wear with everything. 

If you are looking for something formal, Astorion, Artisan and Celebrations have the goods. Paired with jeans and boots, you cannot go wrong with a turtleneck peeking out underneath the coat (this is a great way to show off layered gold necklaces too). For days you are feeling brave, you can even go for leopard print trench coats.

Choosing the right coat can also help you to create a statement. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim
Choosing the right coat can also help you to create a statement. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

If you dig through their collections hard enough, you might land some quality slouchy belted coats or wool coats with oversized collars in their racks. Some of the imported branded jackets can go up to Tk 30,000, depending on the material and length. 

Astorion and Artisan have different outlets in Uttara, Gulshan and Mirpur. You will find Celebrations in Pink City, Bashundhara City, Shimanto Square and many other malls in the city.

Price: Tk 2,000 to Tk 30,000

Where to find: Noorjahan Super Market, Astorion, Artisan, Celebrations

Puffer Jackets

Puffer jackets are a wardrobe staple for winter. You can find these 90s-inspired jackets, which have made an inevitable comeback among street fashion in different styles, colours and patterns, in Noorjahan and Astorion.

These are known as quilted jackets, as they have a signature quilt design with sections that are puffed with warming material between the stitching. Although not exactly known as a fashion statement – they are practical and necessary. But that does not mean you cannot style it fashionably.

Grab a pair of faux-leather leggings, your chunkiest boots, and top it off with a faux-leather puffer to perfect the street style look of an ultimate 'cool girl' in an all-faux leather outfit. Or just pair it with monochrome leggings and sneakers for a classic look.

To keep the winter blues away on grey and snowy days, choose a fluorescent yellow one. Different sizes and shapes of puffer jackets coloured in neon green, blue or red are displayed all over the stores in Noorjahan. Prices range from Tk 1,500 to Tk 4,000, depending on the length. 

Puffer jackets are known as a wardrobe staple for winter. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim
Puffer jackets are known as a wardrobe staple for winter. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Astorion has a few trendy and unique coloured puffer jackets like plum, white or baby blue. Quality puffer jackets from this shop are priced a bit high – Tk 3,000 to Tk 7,000. 

Price: Tk 1,500 – Tk 7,000

Where to find: Noorjahan, Astorion

Thermals 

Thermal wear is one of the essential pieces of clothing that is both warm and comfortable at the same time. Earlier, thermals were used as undergarments only for their plain and simple layout. But there are many ways you can style them such as, with layers of coats, boots and accessories.

Pair a white full thermal with a simple beige overcoat with some chunky hoop earrings. Not only will it keep you warm but you will also stand out in this chic ensemble. 

Noorjahan is your best shot at finding quality and affordable thermals. You will find two types of thermals which are cotton and nylon mix or a more premium one made of quality wool only. Colours are as basic as black and white. Full set thermals are available for Tk 1,500. You can also buy only the top within the price range of Tk 500 to Tk 1,000. 

Price: Tk 500-Tk 1,500

Where to find: Noorjahan

Beanies 

When you dress up with a stylish overcoat, you might want to keep your head warm with something more fashionable than hoodies. This is where beanies come in.
 
Whether you want to wear long, short, cuffed or uncuffed ones, head over to the opposite of Dhaka College area. 

The ground floor of Globe Market, beside Priyangan Shopping Centre, is a hidden gem for this headwear within a reasonable price range. You can either choose longer ones for a slouchy style or shorter beanies that will hug your head comfortably. Stylish beanies made of faux feathers or wool are available here with classic black or brown ones. 

Muted and colourful beanies are available in the stores of Astorion as well. 

Price: Tk 150 – Tk 500

Where to find: Globe Market, Noorjahan, Astorion

Hand gloves

Gloves can create a signature style besides providing warmth and protection. You can even choose colourful gloves. But instead of matching their colour exactly with that of your hat or scarf, try a similar shade, tint or hue. This will look trendy as it breaks up the monotony while maintaining the same colour scheme.

If you are looking for cute gloves, Astorion is your perfect choice. They have black faux leather hand gloves with faux feathers and small metal decorations that can be your pick for an all-black outfit.

But if you are looking for something more functional, you can visit Canada Fashion in Noorjahan. Along with woollen and bright coloured gloves, you can also find waterproof and sturdy nylon gloves – something that lets you use your phone's touchscreen with ease. These gloves are available in the price range of Tk 500 to Tk 800. 

Price: Tk500-Tk800

Where to find: Astorion, Canada Fashion (Noorjahan)

Features

winter clothes / study abroad / attire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

3h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

3h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

2h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Brazil bans sales of iPhones without power adapters

3h | Videos
Things that will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Things that will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’