Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

We can all agree that footwear is one of the most important aspects of our look. Over time, the increase in footwear varieties has allowed fashion enthusiasts to mix and match shoes to complement their style.

Along with that, when choosing your footwear, comfort is an essential component. Even in the world of stylish heels, the right pair of comfortable flats can become a star. Flat sandals epitomise comfort, providing a break from the strain that often accompanies high heels. They offer a relaxed and natural stride, making them the go-to choice for women navigating a bustling day of work, errands, or leisure.

Due to the huge variety in the types of flats, it's usually quite tough to decide on the right shoe for the right occasion or purpose. The kind of flats you will wear, let's say for an office meeting, wouldn't be the most appropriate when you're out shopping. To make your choice easier, we've put together some of the most in-demand choices of flat shoes that are suited for formal occasions, casual wear, and lastly, traditional occasions.

Fashionably formal

Originally worn by the royal family and gentlemen around the house in the summer, loafers are low-cut, lace-free shoes.

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, one trend that has gracefully stepped into the limelight is formal flat shoes for women. Traditionally reserved for casual wear, flats have undergone a chic transformation, proving that sophistication need not be synonymous with heels.

Ballerina shoes

Suppose you're attending an important work meeting or even a job interview. What would your ideal shoe choice be?

"Ballerina shoes are a staple for winter outfits, they can easily be paired with a pencil skirt, and maybe a body-hugging top or a blazer," says Nodi Chowdhury, digital creator and fashion enthusiast. In her view, it's a 'shoe that gives off elegance'.

Ballet dancers first used ballerina shoes in the eighteenth century, and they have since become a stylish and useful option for daily footwear.

These shoes are usually low-cut, with a closed toe, and a flat heel that exposes the top of the foot. They are typically made of satin or soft leather. Traditional ballet flats feature a small bow at the toe of the shoe.

Loafers to the rescue

Originally worn by the royal family and gentlemen around the house in the summer, loafers are low-cut, lace-free shoes. They resemble moccasins in shape, but their heels are wide, flat and low. The shoes are usually constructed of leather and include stretchy strips on both sides that remove the need for laces or shoe fastenings.

"Loafers are more of a 'completely formal' shoe. They can go well with pants with a high waist, perhaps even a 2 piece," says Nodi.

Although they are appropriate for any season, their open design makes them look especially good in the spring and summer. Loafers are an easy way to give a gorgeous, vintage vibe.

Chic casuals

Essentially, what provides elegance in formals, does not always create comfort on casual occasions—an impromptu grocery run or a sudden movie plan for example.

Trainers for the rainers

"Trainers are used more for activewear. For people who really like comfort, it's good for running and working out," Nodi continues. She envisions the classic casual look with a solid colour trainer, oversized T-shirts and cargo pants.

Effortless with sneakers

A teen favourite and a 'hyped' trendy footwear, a pair of classy sneakers is a must in the wardrobe of most youngsters. Sneakers are primarily light shoes with a top made of cloth and a plain sole made of rubber. Easy to wear and easy to commute, sneakers can be worn to the movies, on outings with friends or family, etc.

When talking about sneakers, Nodi says, "If it's an important outing, you should always opt for sneakers, personally I think it looks more polished. You can pair it up with almost any casual outfit, T-shirts, sweaters, short Kurtas and even midi dresses."

Traditional twist

While many modern Gen-Z's despise it, the forever-elegant traditional outfits will never go out of style. Be it a classic pair of embroidered and colourful juttis or just a simple and elegant T-strap sandal, it's the type of look that will help you shine at family events.

Flat T-strap sandals

"With traditional wear, it's best to wear strappy sandals," Nodi says. According to the influencer, these pairs of flats balance traditional outfits and give off a very 'put together and fashionable' vibe. It can go really well with both co-ord sets and the basic salwar kameez sets too.

Juttis

Photo: Moochie by Apex

Dating back to the Mughal Empire, the Indian traditional footwear, known as jutti, has been the staple of the fashion world for quite some time now. From modern outwear to lavish weddings, these shoes are spherical or M-shaped and cover the front portion of the feet.

Unlike most of the other shoes we've spoken about, juttis are very gorgeous in nature, often in various catchy colours, mirror work, patchwork and embroidery. These can be a very comfortable and a classy fit when you're attending a program that requires you to dress up, such as weddings.

