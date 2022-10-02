A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

Mode

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

TBS picked some of the most attractive attires for men and women from the Puja collection of three different fashion houses

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:52 am
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy
Aarong's Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Durga Puja festivities are beloved celebrations in Bangladesh and West Bengal. The beautiful idols of Maa Durga at every pandal are spellbinding. But, something else that catches our attention during this ten-day-long festival is the hypnotic Puja look of Bangalee women. It is a beautiful tradition.

With Durga Puja '22 around the corner, fashion houses have released brand-new collections for the occasion.

TBS picked some of the most attractive attires for men and women from the Puja collection of three different fashion houses.

Aarong

This year Aarong's Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk and cotton. A bright and vibrant colour palette accompanies Aarong's signature stitching and masterful handwork. 

The designs of the kameez range by this brand are inspired by 19th-century European textiles and weaving techniques, as well as Moroccan embroidery designs. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Aarong's Puja saree collection includes brush strokes, ditsy florals, Art Nouveau fashion, beige on beige, tepa and regency themes. 

Brush strokes of dark shades on the bright cotton saree capture the sense of artistic movement in the sarees. The ditsy floral theme is made with sophisticated floral layouts with bold overlaps. This design is created in a perfect balance of dark leaves with tiny floral motifs across the entire fabric of the saree. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Art Nouveau fashion themed sarees have touches of gold colour and contrasting outlines that highlight the decorative trend. The salient features of sarees in this theme are highly stylised florals, defined outlines, and decorative and flowing geometric techniques. 

Tepa, beige on beige and Regency theme sarees include watermarks, stylised stamping on traditional colours with Fijian tepa motifs, adding touches of rust-brown into the design.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Aarong's punjabi collection is available in different tailoring patterns. The jali print designs create a clash of bold blocks with interconnectivity and precision.

Price Range: N/A

Le Reve

Le Reve's brand new Puja collection pays tribute to autumn, nature, and traditional designs.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Red, green, grey, blue, maroon, yellow, beige, peach, and a golden colour palette dominates the Le Reve Puja collection. 

Red georgette A-line kameez by Le Reve with block prints. Photo: Courtesy
Red georgette A-line kameez by Le Reve with block prints. Photo: Courtesy

Along with the popular styles of Le Reve, frock style and long pattern tunics; gowns; angrakha pattern salwar kameez; skirt-kameez sets; sharara suits; and cotton, half silk and exclusive muslin sarees have been added to their Puja collection. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Silk, indie cotton and half silk Punjabi, along with digital print cotton and viscose Punjabi, have been designed for men with the festival in mind. Punjabi, shirts, t-shirts, polos, frocks, tunics, salwar kameez sets, woven sets and matching combos have been designed for boys, girls and newborn babies.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Price Range: Tk585- Tk10,990

Twelve Clothing

The brand new Puja collection by Twelve Clothing includes printed kurtis, gowns, punjabis and shrugs. 

Given the weather during Puja days, all the items are made with lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, etc.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As ethnic prints are favoured by people during this festival, there is a special focus on traditional motifs in every design of the Puja collection.

Motifs like lotus, Alpana (traditional pattern) are embellished with embroidery and zardosi in the Puja collection. Photo: Courtesy
Motifs like lotus, Alpana (traditional pattern) are embellished with embroidery and zardosi in the Puja collection. Photo: Courtesy

Motifs like lotus and Alpana (traditional pattern) are embellished with embroidery and zardosi work in the digital prints on top of white and blue backdrops.

The use of lace and tassels are also prevailing in the collection.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Moreover, variance in pattern and cutting has been brought by this brand in every segment.

Price Range: Tk1,900- Tk4,000

Features / Top News

Durga Puja / Shopping / Fashion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

57m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

57m | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

3h | Panorama
Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

13h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

13h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

14h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets