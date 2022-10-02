A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

Aarong's Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Durga Puja festivities are beloved celebrations in Bangladesh and West Bengal. The beautiful idols of Maa Durga at every pandal are spellbinding. But, something else that catches our attention during this ten-day-long festival is the hypnotic Puja look of Bangalee women. It is a beautiful tradition.

With Durga Puja '22 around the corner, fashion houses have released brand-new collections for the occasion.

TBS picked some of the most attractive attires for men and women from the Puja collection of three different fashion houses.

Aarong

This year Aarong's Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk and cotton. A bright and vibrant colour palette accompanies Aarong's signature stitching and masterful handwork.

The designs of the kameez range by this brand are inspired by 19th-century European textiles and weaving techniques, as well as Moroccan embroidery designs.

Photo: Courtesy

Aarong's Puja saree collection includes brush strokes, ditsy florals, Art Nouveau fashion, beige on beige, tepa and regency themes.

Brush strokes of dark shades on the bright cotton saree capture the sense of artistic movement in the sarees. The ditsy floral theme is made with sophisticated floral layouts with bold overlaps. This design is created in a perfect balance of dark leaves with tiny floral motifs across the entire fabric of the saree.

Photo: Courtesy

The Art Nouveau fashion themed sarees have touches of gold colour and contrasting outlines that highlight the decorative trend. The salient features of sarees in this theme are highly stylised florals, defined outlines, and decorative and flowing geometric techniques.

Tepa, beige on beige and Regency theme sarees include watermarks, stylised stamping on traditional colours with Fijian tepa motifs, adding touches of rust-brown into the design.

Photo: Courtesy

Aarong's punjabi collection is available in different tailoring patterns. The jali print designs create a clash of bold blocks with interconnectivity and precision.

Price Range: N/A

Le Reve

Le Reve's brand new Puja collection pays tribute to autumn, nature, and traditional designs.

Photo: Courtesy

Red, green, grey, blue, maroon, yellow, beige, peach, and a golden colour palette dominates the Le Reve Puja collection.

Red georgette A-line kameez by Le Reve with block prints. Photo: Courtesy

Along with the popular styles of Le Reve, frock style and long pattern tunics; gowns; angrakha pattern salwar kameez; skirt-kameez sets; sharara suits; and cotton, half silk and exclusive muslin sarees have been added to their Puja collection.

Photo: Courtesy

Silk, indie cotton and half silk Punjabi, along with digital print cotton and viscose Punjabi, have been designed for men with the festival in mind. Punjabi, shirts, t-shirts, polos, frocks, tunics, salwar kameez sets, woven sets and matching combos have been designed for boys, girls and newborn babies.

Photo: Courtesy

Price Range: Tk585- Tk10,990

Twelve Clothing

The brand new Puja collection by Twelve Clothing includes printed kurtis, gowns, punjabis and shrugs.

Given the weather during Puja days, all the items are made with lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, etc.

Photo: Courtesy

As ethnic prints are favoured by people during this festival, there is a special focus on traditional motifs in every design of the Puja collection.

Motifs like lotus, Alpana (traditional pattern) are embellished with embroidery and zardosi in the Puja collection. Photo: Courtesy

Motifs like lotus and Alpana (traditional pattern) are embellished with embroidery and zardosi work in the digital prints on top of white and blue backdrops.

The use of lace and tassels are also prevailing in the collection.

Photo: Courtesy

Moreover, variance in pattern and cutting has been brought by this brand in every segment.

Price Range: Tk1,900- Tk4,000