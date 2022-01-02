Photo: Collected

Fashion is not complicated, time-consuming or expensive. At least it does not have to be if you do not want it to be. If you put the right effort in places, you will be able to make the most out of your outfits and accessories. Here are some tips to create a festive look within minutes.

Add blings

You could go for shades of red, green, magenta, yellow along with golden and silver accessories for a winter wedding or birthday. You do not always have to play it safe with white or black. Also, what matters most is if you are comfortable and confident in what you are wearing.

The bling could be in your jewellery, purse, or shoes, or even in your makeup.

Gender neutral all the way

This is not the age for 'pink is for girls and blue is for boys'. Wear anything you want, in whichever shade you want. Fashion is as simple as that!

Solid and bright

Play with colours and cuts as long as they are fun and you love them. Experiment with designs and keep in mind that solid colours never go out of fashion.