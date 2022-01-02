Tips to create a festive look

Mode

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:08 pm

Related News

Tips to create a festive look

Play with colours and experiment with designs

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Fashion is not complicated, time-consuming or expensive. At least it does not have to be if you do not want it to be. If you put the right effort in places, you will be able to make the most out of your outfits and accessories. Here are some tips to create a festive look within minutes.   

Add blings

You could go for shades of red, green, magenta, yellow along with golden and silver accessories for a winter wedding or birthday. You do not always have to play it safe with white or black. Also, what matters most is if you are comfortable and confident in what you are wearing.

The bling could be in your jewellery, purse, or shoes, or even in your makeup.   

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Gender neutral all the way

This is not the age for 'pink is for girls and blue is for boys'. Wear anything you want, in whichever shade you want. Fashion is as simple as that!

Solid and bright

Play with colours and cuts as long as they are fun and you love them. Experiment with designs and keep in mind that solid colours never go out of fashion.   

Bangladesh / Features / Top News

Makeup / makeup artist / festival / Fashion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

29m | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

1h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

1h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

13h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

13h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

14h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity