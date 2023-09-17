Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Nazila Nur, a Dhaka-based doctor, has hair of luscious volume and great length. Something many can only dream of. However, she is very sceptical about hair care and protects her hair in every way possible. This is why, in 2022, when she got married, she did not want to use heat or any damaging hair products on her hair.

But, what is a wedding without an extravagant hairdo?

Hence, Nazila resorted to clip-on hair extensions. "I had a fancy bun with loose curls. It would have needed a brutal amount of heat and setting spray to achieve the hairdo I had if I hadn't resorted to clip-on hair extensions," she said.

For weddings, proms, photo shoots and other special events, hair extensions can help you achieve a glamorous and polished look that matches the occasion.

Over the years the technology behind hair extensions, especially clip-on extensions, has dramatically improved. Innovations in quality, attachment methods, and the overall comfort and natural appearance of such extensions have contributed to their burgeoning popularity. The influence of celebrities and influencers, and changes in beauty standards also contributed to this new wave of hairstyle fashion.

With that increasing demand came the entrepreneurs to fill it.

In a conversation with The Business Standard, Pinky Peya, a contemporary makeup artist and co-founder of Ombre Salon, shared that she offers hair extensions at her salon but recommends that brides bring their own.

"Matching the hair colour is indeed crucial for achieving a natural and cohesive look. By having clients bring their own hair extensions, you ensure that the colour matches their existing hair perfectly, leading to a more seamless and beautiful result for their special day," she added.

One of the primary reasons people opt for hair extensions is to add length and volume to their natural hair. Extensions can provide a quick solution for individuals with short or thin hair who want to achieve a fuller, more voluminous look.

Hair extensions can be used to add highlights, lowlights, or a completely different colour to your hair without the need for permanent dye. This is particularly useful for people who want to change their hair colour temporarily or avoid chemical treatments.

"Brides want dramatic hair, and it certainly adds dimensions to their look. But, what if the bride has short hair? Maybe a bob? In cases like these, hair extension is the most feasible solution," said Nafisa Mehrab, the owner of Eterea Hair.

Eterea Hair is the only local manufacturer and seller of human hair-based hair extensions. They primarily collect hair from local beauty parlours and in some cases, donations. These are used to produce the extensions at their own factory, located on the outskirts of Dhaka.

"Albeit expensive, hair extensions made from natural hair are the best kind of. They are durable and versatile. You can not even distinguish that they are not your real hair. You can easily wear them for at least four years," said Nafisa.

Human hair-based extensions can be styled using heat tools, such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. This flexibility enables you to achieve different looks according to your preferences.

However, like real hair, you also need to take good care of your extensions. Improper application (like braiding hair too tight) can lead to hair loss. Moreover, heavy extensions can cause headaches or irritation.

Nafisa's clientele includes brides, bridesmaids, media personalities, influencers and many more. Under the banner Eterea Hair, she also provides consultancy to her clients too and makes unique pieces for individuals. To date, she has served more than 70 brides.

The price of hair extensions at Eterea Hair starts from Tk12,000 and ranges to Tk40,000. The extensions are available in a maximum length of 28 inches.

If you are looking for more affordable options, you can opt for synthetic hair extensions as well, which cost around Tk400 to Tk1,500 per clip. They are available in cosmetics stores in New Market, Bashundhara City, Jamuna Future Park and other prominent beauty product stores.

Even in the early 2000s, the few examples of fake hair known to us were wigs and tassels, which are slowly fading away against the growing demand for hair extensions.

"Wigs are a good option if you have no hair at all, or you want an entirely different haircut than your actual one. If you are looking for something natural and easygoing, nothing beats the appeal of hair extension," Nafisa concluded.

