Sustainable and ethical fashion at ‘Khelo’

This year in September, Khelo Dhaka officially launched its virtual shop for the Bangladeshi fashion market and enthusiasts.

Khelo products are made from locally sourced natural fibres and non-virgin polyester, which would otherwise be sent to landfills as waste and thus increase pollution.

The brand is striving to make sure that any resource available in the local markets is properly utilised. It aims to work towards sustainability and in ethical conditions.

Khelo's debut collection is made with a diverse colour palette and elevated designs to cater to all kinds of lounge wear and athleisure inspirations.

Their tones are inspired by local cities and the greater planet. The brand believes it is driven by love and fuelled by empathy.

Photo: Courtesy

Under Khelo Konservation, for every apparel bought, a percentage is contributed to the Creative Conservation Alliance (CCA) to protect and preserve biodiversity. It is a step towards preserving and saving endangered wildlife.

Khelo believes that we have a collective responsibility to protect all children of Mother Earth from the face of extinction, and that in essence will help our future generations to evolve.

The brand is also contributing towards the conservation of critically endangered species in Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy

Khelo is one of the first fashion brands using biodegradable packaging.

Their EcoVia packaging preserves the garments while protecting the environment from toxic materials. It is made from cotton-based apparel wastage and plant-based materials.

The packaging is specially engineered to ensure home recycling and mitigate the on-going crisis of plastic pollution by providing safer alternatives.

Khelo products are now available at www.khelodhaka.com and all social media under 'Khelo Dhaka'.