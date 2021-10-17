Sustainable and ethical fashion at ‘Khelo’

Mode

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 02:22 pm

Sustainable and ethical fashion at ‘Khelo’

The brand is striving to make sure that any resource available in the local markets is properly utilised. It aims to work towards sustainability and in ethical conditions

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 02:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This year in September, Khelo Dhaka officially launched its virtual shop for the Bangladeshi fashion market and enthusiasts. 

Khelo products are made from locally sourced natural fibres and non-virgin polyester, which would otherwise be sent to landfills as waste and thus increase pollution.  

The brand is striving to make sure that any resource available in the local markets is properly utilised. It aims to work towards sustainability and in ethical conditions.  

Khelo's debut collection is made with a diverse colour palette and elevated designs to cater to all kinds of lounge wear and athleisure inspirations.  

Their tones are inspired by local cities and the greater planet. The brand believes it is driven by love and fuelled by empathy.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Under Khelo Konservation, for every apparel bought, a percentage is contributed to the Creative Conservation Alliance (CCA) to protect and preserve biodiversity. It is a step towards preserving and saving endangered wildlife.  

Khelo believes that we have a collective responsibility to protect all children of Mother Earth from the face of extinction, and that in essence will help our future generations to evolve.  

The brand is also contributing towards the conservation of critically endangered species in Bangladesh. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Khelo is one of the first fashion brands using biodegradable packaging.  

Their EcoVia packaging preserves the garments while protecting the environment from toxic materials. It is made from cotton-based apparel wastage and plant-based materials.  

The packaging is specially engineered to ensure home recycling and mitigate the on-going crisis of plastic pollution by providing safer alternatives. 

Khelo products are now available at www.khelodhaka.com and all social media under 'Khelo Dhaka'.  

Features

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

18h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

18h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

18h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025