Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

We human beings have always expressed our thoughts and emotions through various art forms, literature, symbols, or even recently, contemporary digital media.

And this year, fashion brand Le Reve has portrayed all these forms of expressions in their latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection, titled 'Liberate'.

"In this collection, Le Reve has highlighted 70's polka dots, suspending and tumbling floral prints, classic paisley along with optical geo pattern etc.", informed Monnujan Nargis, the CEO of Le Reve.

According to her, the optical geo pattern represents the digital influence of the present day.

'Hacked Utopia', the second theme of this campaign, is currently the most talked topic in the world fashion industry.

The idea of hacked utopia is attaining the long-cherished dream of escaping the mundane daily life and getting lost into the unknown through the help of the virtual and imaginary world.

Based on this idea, Le Reve has developed some unique prints for the summer collection.

The fashion brand has also incorporated free-form fluidity motifs that represent the linear way of our life.

Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Some of the prints in this collection focus on arts and paintings as well. These prints feature Kintsugi- the art of creating something fascinating by mending the broken pieces.

This motif is pictured through our digital patchworks. Besides, one can also notice motifs inspired by the paintings of various master painters.

"On the whole, the clothing of this collection is the expression of the joy and merriment people feel when they enjoy the shining bright rays of the summer sun after the long bleak days," said Monnujan Nargis.

This collection promotes the palette of bright spring colours with the comfort we need this summer. Fabrics like cotton, twill, voile, raimi cotton, viscose, slub, linen, smooth georgette, textured faille, organza, crepe silk, cotton pique etc have been introduced to save people from the scorching heat.

In terms of women's clothing, Le Reve has paid notable attention to the neckline design in this collection. Starting from shirt collar to frill-trimmed, boat neck, v slit, mandarin, round band, high neck, kimono, ascott, and shawl collar have been included in the collection.

For bottoms, they have designed harem pants, leggings, and matching palazzo.

In terms of men's clothing, the Spring-Summer casual styles have been given priority in this collection.

Along with short and long sleeve casual shirts, Henley and classic t-shirt, polo, and gym vest, people will also find Bermuda shorts, chinos, cotton, Tencel, and premium quality pajamas as well.

These pajamas can be worn as both casual wear and loungewear.

Colours of spring and comfort of summer together make up the Kids Spring/Summer-wear Collection.

Frock, ghagra-choli, tunic, salwar kameez, kaftan, 2-piece set, and knitted tops have been designed for girls. Whereas, boys have the options of t-shirt, polo, panjabi, casual shirt, and shorts. There is a new summer collection for newborns as well.

Matching hats, sandals, bags, purses, accessories, and home décor products will also be available in the new Spring/Summer collection.

To know more about this new collection, you can browse their website and facebook page.

