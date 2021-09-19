The subtle art of having the right (men’s) wardrobe: Get a white shirt 

Mode

Marzia Sultana
19 September, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 04:32 pm

The white shirt is a timeless clothing item, and we are here to give you 4 pro tips to get the right one

Two button down, white shirts are worn more casually now. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Two button down, white shirts are worn more casually now. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fashion is an ever-changing industry but there are very few trends which can stand the test of time. For instance, men's white shirts. Those have never gone out of fashion. In the modern era, dress shirts prove to be quite flexible, in the sense that you can wear them with or without suits or ties.

Not so long ago, men's white dress shirts exclusively served a formal purpose. But now, the iconic clothing item can be seen worn as business casual with rolled up sleeves and two buttons undone; or even during weekend brunches with jeans and sneakers.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

These are also highly available items. We highly recommend that four key points are considered while buying them.

  1. Fabric - Choosing the right fabric may prove to be a daunting task. Flannel is too thick, silk is too showy and linen is too thin. The correct answer for the fabric is 120gm cotton with a poplin weave.
  2. Fit - The fit can be sometimes tricky but it gets simpler when you know your own body shape. Go for a small fit if you are fairly trim but if you're not yet beach-body-ready, try a straighter and more classic style. Once you find your fit, the whole process of tailoring or buying shirts becomes that much easier.
  3. Collar - Collars are quite tricky as there are many types such as wing, cuban or band collars. And these styles aren't flexible enough for your everyday wear so you should go for a medium spread collar, which can be worn with or without a tie. 
  4. Buttons - If your collars are buttoned down, buttons should always be white on a white shirt, at least on the collar. Buttons bring your whole look together. The key point here is to avoid cheap plastics and resins and go for quality materials such as mother-of-pearl for buttons, which stay in great condition for years.

T M A Vogue owner Roman Aryan said, "White is a color that goes perfectly with almost any shade, dark or light. White colors always help to reflect your personality as a simple, calm human being and do not favour things like anger."

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The humble white dress shirts are not going anywhere, but they have certainly evolved with time and will do so again in the future.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

 

