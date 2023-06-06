Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

In recent years, Bangladesh has been making its mark on the international stage of fashion, with active participation in beauty pageants and an increasing number of luminaries from the country gracing these events.

These occasions call for outfits that not only showcase the local heritage, but also align with the theme of the event. One visionary designer, Tasmit Afiyat Arny, under her banner 'Stride,' has been catering to this niche by crafting extraordinary 'concept wear' for celebrities, since 2013.

Tasmit's exceptional talent was recognized in 2018 when she was awarded in the prestigious 'best national costume' category for conceptualising an awe-inspiring outfit for the Bangladesh representative at 'Miss Landscape International.'

The following year, she gained nationwide acclaim for her remarkable creation worn by Shirin Akter Shela during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Georgia.

The costume was a genius fusion of a red jamdani saree, Bangla alphabet jewellery, and a green rickshaw hood embellished with Pahela Baishakh Mangal Shobhajatra masks, perfectly embodying our national flag and representing our rich culture and heritage.

In a remarkable display of artistry, Tasmit even designed her own holud lehenga using authentic rickshaw motifs and pure rickshaw plastic. She has a fascination with rickshaw painting, an urban folk art form that is integral to Bangladeshi life, providing a platform for expressing popular culture, beliefs, and aspirations. This theme has become a recurrent motif in her designs.

An alumna of Dhaka University, Tasmit embarked on her career as a costume director in the media industry. As her career gained momentum, she confidently established her own label.

Initially, her clientele was primarily limited to media personalities, but her business has grown steadily and significantly over the years. Today, Stride offers a diverse collection, catering to a broad spectrum of society. Initially focused on made-to-order garments, the brand now releases capsule collections throughout the year, coinciding with major festivals and seasons.

Tasmit's background in graphic designing during her undergraduate studies has provided her with a valuable edge in her career.

"Being a graphic designer allows me to be more experimental with patterns and prints, enhancing my ability to create unique costume designs. In fact, at Stride, I personally design the creative prints for the fabrics," she reveals.

A universal size chart for the perfect fit

Tasmit candidly shares her personal struggle with finding the perfect size for her disproportionate body type. This experience led her to develop a unique measurement chart for Stride, which is shared with all her customers.

Unlike international sizing charts that typically offer only slim fit and regular sizes, their chart includes exceptional sizes to avoid compromising the perfect fit.

Once the chart is updated, it is securely stored in Stride's database, allowing customers to place orders from any corner of the world at their convenience.

"Our chart accommodates fluctuations in body structure while maintaining consistent ratios. By taking exact body measurements, we can easily determine the appropriate fit. We prefer to understand our clients' unique measurements and any design preferences, such as adding sleeves, to ensure their comfort," she said.

As much as the brand is protective about its designs, Stride respects clients' reservations too.

"For those who wish to conceal specific areas like the belly or back, we handle these concerns ourselves, preventing any design mishaps. If there is any change in their size, the entire ratio will be adjusted accordingly."



"We are also developing a similar measurement chart for our male clients, considering the traffic and budget constraints in Dhaka city," she further added.

State-of-the-art colour palette and patterns

Research plays a pivotal role at Stride, ensuring that Tasmit remains up-to-date with modern trends and contemporary colour palettes. Alongside the concept-based costumes, the brand is also renowned for its regular line catering to the masses and exquisite bridal wear.

The creative process of a design involves choosing interesting motifs, colours and patterns. The selection process for motifs, designs, and colours is meticulous.

"While Bangladeshi motifs hold priority, we also consider our clients' preferences to ensure they feel represented. Patterns are influenced by trends and demands, requiring thorough research and preparation before product launches. While we try to cater to wider groups during festivals, we also produce limited edition products for niche clients who prefer exclusivity," she added.

Balancing between price and quality

The regular line features two distinctive categories: casual wear and party wear. Tasmit acknowledges the ever-growing demand for party wear and the scarcity of local brands in this segment, resulting in dependence on imported items. Stride, however, aims to fill this void by offering high-quality party wear within an affordable price range.

"I promptly gather information about fluctuating material costs and design within the same cost margin. With a background in design and extensive experience as a senior art director in advertising, I possess a comprehensive understanding of evaluating product value," she said.

Stride aims to make a positive impact on society. Tasmit believes it is crucial for someone to take the initiative in addressing this issue. In her opinion, currently, designer wear in Bangladesh is unaffordable for the middle class, leaving only the wealthy with access to proper dressing.

Crisscrossing cultures while prioritising local heritage

Stride emphasizes cultural inclusivity and aims to showcase the strengths of different cultures. The goal is to establish Stride as an internationally recognised brand from Bangladesh, providing solutions for individuals from all cultures and countries. Stride strives to be a one-stop solution for fashion needs worldwide.

"My vision for the brand is to promote Bangladesh garments globally, focusing on a fashion show in Qatar Doha where Stride showcases exclusive collections of casual wear, abayas, and gowns made from traditional Bangladeshi fabrics like jamdani, nakshatra, Raat, and gamcha. Our fabric is eco-friendly and our unique technique sets us apart," she elaborated.

When it comes to party wear, Tasmit's penchant for incorporating local fabrics into western designs shines through. Silk is her fabric of choice for these enchanting creations. On the other hand, for casual wear, she favours the comfort and elegance of cotton and linen.

In the realm of embellishments, Tasmit embraces minimalism, using embroidery, zardosi work, and sequin embellishments to add a touch of glamour. She also enjoys experimenting with exquisite stone accents, although pre-ordering is necessary for these special additions. Stride also caters to the realm of bridal wear, ensuring that every bride's dreams come true.

Price Range:

Party wear and casual wear: Tk3,000 - Tk35,000

Bridal wear: Starting from Tk10,000