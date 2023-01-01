Saree trends for the festive season

01 January, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 01:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sarees are traditionally the dress of choice for Bengali ladies, especially during festive celebrations, since they highlight their beauty and give a classy and stylish look. Sort your traditional or ethnic fashion woes with these saree trends for the festive season.

Traditional attire and celebration go hand in hand, where sarees are traditionally the dress of choice for Bangalee ladies, especially during festive celebrations, since they highlight their beauty and majesty.

There are many different types of sarees available in the market due to the increased demand for sarees ranging from chiffon and silk, to georgette, Kanjivaram and more.

A few trends that will assist you in making better decisions and shopping if you've been wanting to get your hands on some lovely selections.

These include -

  1. Organza: Organza sarees are ideal for people who wish to go for a delicate ethnic style because they are delicate, light and simple.
  2. Structured: If you struggle to control your saree's pallu or pleats, a structural item will not only be functional but will also make you look more put together. A fantastic advantage is that it will also help you stand out from the throng.
  3. Linen: A linen version is a perfect choice for individuals who prefer their sarees to feel like a second skin because it is elegant, cosy and fashionable.
  4. Ruffled: Choose a ruffled saree for yourself if you want something spectacular because the trend won't be going away anytime soon.
  5. Net Sarees: Net Sarees are an elegant attire for occasions like a cocktail party, a day wedding or an office party.
  6. Floral Embroidery Sarees: Floral Embroidery Sarees are the perfect "Masterpiece" as they are available in distinctive designs and patterns for any occasion.
  7. Dual-Tone Ombre Sarees: Ombre Sarees have a luxurious appeal. Ombre is a beautiful technique in which the fabric is weaved in different colour shades, mostly the ones that are one of a kind.

