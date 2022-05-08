Sarah Karim Couture: Generational experience in the sartorial elegance

Whether it is one's wedding attire or Eid outfit, Sarah Karim Couture has established itself as the emblem of luxury fashion. The brand owes it all to its roots, as it initially began as an initiative by Sarah Karim's grandmother, who would help local artisans by training them.

Their collections began with traditional garb such as sharis. Their artisans have almost 35 years of experience in different types of handiwork.

Sarah Karim mentions, "We have two generations of artisans working with us and as they have been working so long, we really have the expertise in different forms of art."

Photo: Courtesy

The years of experience of the artisans are evident in the brand's collections, as the intricate designs on each unique piece require meticulous attention and fine motor skills.

Today the brand stands out in the local fashion scene due to its unique approach to design and extensive experience in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy

Embroidery is at the heart of Sarah Karim Couture's signature style. The factor that makes them stand out is how they present traditional embroidery over modern cuts, creating a distinctive and alluring style, setting them apart from the rest.

Skill is nothing without execution. The owner, Sarah Karim, ensures that nothing is short of perfect when it comes to design and production. She draws inspiration from contemporary fashion trends and makes them her own by working with different colour palettes.

For example, her upcoming wedding collection is separated into four segments, of which the collection for reception attires flaunts zardosi work upon silver tones.

Photo: Courtesy

The skills of the artisans are self-evident. Even though most of their collections are high-end, the store does not face any shortage of people interested in their work.

The brand gained part of its popularity from word-of-mouth, attracting more people to their shop.

Photo: Courtesy

On top of that, the lockdown period drove a part of the local demand for bridal wear and gorgeous attires to the local market. Gone are the days of people travelling to India for wedding attires as this shift helped expose people to the local talent in the fashion industry.

Sarah Karim comments on this, "We had a really successful bridal season and got a very positive response from people as well. People who have already ordered from us, came back with their families. That's a good sign. It means that they are happy with the product."

The brand is able to customise the fit, cutting, colours, and more for bridal pieces. Photo: Courtesy

They are able to customise the fit, cutting, colours, and more for bridal pieces, however, they do not replicate designs as they are firm in their decision to only produce original designs.

It takes them approximately three to six weeks to complete an order, depending on the volume of orders they have. Their upcoming bridal collection starts from Tk45,000 and the price varies according to the intricacy of the design.Sarah Karim Couture's collections carry more than just hard work and intricate designs, they present years of skills and generations of experience.

For more information, you can visit their outlet in Gulshan or visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Sarah.Karim.Couture/