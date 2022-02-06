RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

A loose top or a pair of baggy pants are fine if you are wearing them for a casual meeting with friends. However, when it comes to formalwear like blazers and shirts, they look better if they are fitted well to your shape.



Founder and Managing Director of RulMaker Shirts, Ronie Imran, came up with the idea of introducing a clothing platform where one can order customised fashionwear.

After working for years with fashion and fabrics, he had seen many gorgeous outfits getting wasted or not complimenting the wearers at all, because of wrong fit.

He always felt there was a huge scope to solve the hassle of finding the perfect fit.

Custom made tuxedo suit in azure blue. Photo: Courtesy

After completing his graduation, Ronie started working at Grey Dhaka. He then worked as the Apparel Manager at Ecstasy. After working for around five years, he took a break and thought of doing something on his own.

For six months, he did research on his own and kept working with different materials and patterns at home. Finally, in 2017, the brand RulMaker Shirts was officially established.

About the brand's name, he said, "In our everyday lives, we come across different hurdles and challenges while trying to reach our goals. 'RulMakers' are those who are not afraid to break the so-called rules that come between them and their goals."

"Any inspirations behind choosing the fashion industry?" we asked Ronie. "If I had to name one, I would say it is my sister. When we were children, I saw her interested in modelling and that is how my love for this glamorous world grew," he replied.

RulMaker Shirts offers home service. With just one click, you will have expert staff at your home who will discuss designs, take measurements and also help you choose the best material.

Photo: Courtesy

This travelling tailor service adds an extra Tk1,050 to the overall charge. It is currently available only in Dhaka, but for online orders, the brand delivers countrywide.

Alternatively, you can send your measurements online and then the costing would be different. For example, the making charge for regular shirts is Tk950, for blazers it is Tk5,500 and it is Tk6,500 for sherwanis.

For special design customisations, the charge can go higher. You can give RulMaker Shirts your own fabrics or you can pick from their wide collection.

To get a home tailoring service, you have to book a date on their website or contact RulMaker Shirts on their social media accounts. Once they visit you, take measurements and finalise the patterns, it takes nine to 14 days to get the item delivered at your doorstep.

Photo: Courtesy

For the first order, if you need any alterations, RulMaker will get it done for free. Further alterations can also be done for some extra charge.

RulMaker has its own line of women's clothing as well. The making charge for women's long coats is Tk6,500, for skirts it is Tk750 and you can make a jumpsuit at Tk1,800.

"Women's clothing is my favourite to work with, because you can experiment with patterns and materials a lot better," Ronie shared with us.



The brand always tries to offer the best materials within the client's selected budget. The focus also stays on picking the fabric most suitable for Bangladesh's climate and giving it the perfect shape.

Photo: Courtesy

"Honestly, passion for our work is everything for us. We try to offer our best to our customers. The appreciation we received from them within such a short time definitely motivates us to move forward," Ronie Imran said.

"What is fashion according to you?", we asked him our final question. "Being confident is fashionable," he said, adding, " if you feel comfortable and confident in your outfit, it will show."

