Put your best foot forward with Sumaya Khan Couture

The brand makes shoes in every conventional size and offers the customers the liberty to customise

Made with premium quality leather, the footwear section is categorised into two lines– office wear and party wear. Photo: Courtesy
Made with premium quality leather, the footwear section is categorised into two lines– office wear and party wear. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh has seen a massive boom in the apparel industry over the past two decades. Along with the mainstay RMG sector, we now have a handful of designer brands that specialise in bespoke pieces.

But when it comes to footwear, the market is very narrow. Other than some big mainstream brands, there are not many options.

As a result, a sizable number of people prefer buying shoes from distant and close neighbours like India or Thailand.

To allay this state of affairs, Sumaya Khan Couture, the titular brand of Sumaya Khan, a Dhaka-based lawyer and entrepreneur, has recently launched its handcrafted bespoke footwear line, 'Aynaghor'.

The journey of this brand dates back to mid-2018. After four long years of success and appreciation with their clothing line, the proprietor decided to diversify into a  more challenging avenue.

"Every time I arrange shoots for my couture, I have faced hardship in selecting complementing shoes. I always wanted to see my models wreathed in my design from head to toe," said Sumaya.

In Sumaya's words, the footwear aspect gives that final touch that makes it complete.

Made with premium quality leather, the footwear section is categorised into two lines– office wear and party wear.

The office wear includes thongs and Kohlapuri sandals whereas the party wear line consists of sandals and heels, featuring heavy embellishments done using stone and lace work. All the raw materials are locally sourced.

As of now, Sumaya Khan Couture has 15 dedicated artisans in its footwear division. The brand has been operating online since its inception.

Quality products at an affordable price being the motto of the brand, Sumaya has kept the prices of the shoes reasonable, starting from Tk1,500 to Tk4,800. 

"The sandals are made of premium quality leather. They are designed to last more than five years, even after regular use," Sumaya added.

Unlike clothes, the size and fitting of shoes are very tricky as they vary largely with the shapes. Even if you know the exact size of your feet, it is not guaranteed that specific sizes of different brands will fit your feet. 

For a footwear brand, it is important to have a physical location where customers can try out samples and pick the best size. That is why, to avail this facility for the customers, the brand opened its first-ever studio in the capital's Banani on 15 June.

The brand makes shoes in every conventional size and offers the customers the liberty to customise.

