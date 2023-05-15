Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

They look contemporary and modern, but the effort and skills that go into their making belong to our traditional craftsmanship and time-honoured methods.

Take some of Preali's hand-painted sharees. Done on Muslin, they are adorned with intricate sequin work, creating a blend of modernity and tradition that coexist seamlessly.

Since 2011, Preali, a boutique based in Gulshan of Dhaka, has been flaunting their expertise in applying intricate decorations on traditional local fabrics. The brand's commitment to preserving our traditions and methods in contemporary clothing is evident through their collaborations with weavers across Bangladesh, in Tangail, Shahjadpur, and Belkuchi.

Preali excels in a variety of embroidery styles, including both machine and hand embroidery, as well as in employing diverse tailoring techniques. Every design and method undergoes meticulous scrutiny and supervision by Nighat Imam, the brand's founder.

The brand caters to the diverse array of clientele, embracing everyone and every form with open arms. Whether it's the graceful sharee or the enchanting gown, the stylish shirt or the traditional panjabi, Preali leaves no fashion desire of its clientele unfulfilled.

Preali offers a splendid array of exquisite pieces, adorned with sheer fabrics, vibrant hues, and intricate embellishments. Photo: Courtesy

However, it is the mesmerising hand-painted sarees, crafted by the visionary artist Nighat, which has elevated this brand to extraordinary heights. These exquisite creations are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Each stroke of the artist's brush transforms every saree into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, rendering an aura of exclusivity and charm that captivates the hearts of Preali's devoted patrons.

"To enhance my hand-painted sharees, our master artisans, under my guidance, work intricately to complete the beauty of the sharee. The motifs and patterns, implemented in the sarees, generally revolve around nature, such as flowers and birds, which also transforms into abstract versions of them," said Nighat.

As a globetrotter, Nighat takes creative inspiration from every country she visits and incorporates them into her creative endeavours. Her observation is not limited to clothes, but make-up, art, and culture at large.

"I may be inspired by the colours of South Korean gardens, by the casual comfort preferred by Americans or by the architecture of Istanbul. More importantly, my travels give me a sense of who the modern woman is today: she's savvy, she's global, and she knows what she wants. That's the woman I'm designing for," she said.

Nighat embarked on an unconventional path in the world of fashion, fueled by her unwavering passion for creative pursuits. Even as a child, her teachers reprimanded her for filling her math books with drawings. Undeterred, she persisted in nurturing her design talents, eventually earning a degree in fine arts and computer graphics.

"While I was in college, I started working in retail management to help pay for my tuition. I decided to continue working for famous retailers after graduation, so I could master the business and management side of fashion," she said.

The brand caters to the diverse array of clientele, embracing everyone and every form with open arms. Photo: Courtesy

Combining her creative skills and business acumen, she finally established her own apparel business—Preali, which allowed her to channel her creative passions and pave her future.

Preali offers a splendid array of exquisite pieces, adorned with sheer fabrics, vibrant hues, and intricate embellishments, standing out as the epitome of elegance and style.

On being asked about the price range, Nighat shares that their pricing is justified, given the amount of time and craftsmanship they put into making a single piece. The higher-end range consists of more intricate and detailed items. The brand also carries a range of more affordable sarees, salwar kameezes, tops and panjabis that suit different occasions.

As the business continues to grow, the brand aspires to work more with the local weavers and the handloom industry in Dhaka.

Currently, Preali has two outlets, both of which are located in Pink City, Gulshan 2, of the capital.

'We don't bend to trends'

Nighat Imam, Founder of Preali, sat for a short interview with The Business Standard

Photo: Courtesy

How do you define fashion and style?

Fashion and style are two different things. Fashion is a reflection of the cultural zeitgeist; it's an industry that captures a moment in history. By contrast, style is an expression of a person's tastes and interests; it's highly personal. Fashion will always be there, but style is cultivated.

What's the most striking feature of contemporary fashion?

Fast fashion seems to have gotten even faster. In response, I'd quote the wise words of the late, great Vivienne Westwood: "Buy less, choose well, make it last."

What is the inspiration behind your creative endeavours?

I'm a mother of two talented and beautiful women who share my creative passion. They are the inspiration for everything I do.

What is your take on the Bangladesh apparel industry? How hard is it for a brand to sustain and thrive in the market?

Bangladesh is famous for its apparel industry; garments are one of our biggest imports. While the export industry may be saturated, Bangladesh's own national fashion industry is robust and vibrant. Many young designers are emerging, and local fashion brands are targeting the masses.

The market is undoubtedly competitive, but competition can be healthy and productive. Knowing your voice, audience, and differentiators is important to thrive long-term. Preali has a strong voice, and we don't bend to trends. We're an inclusive brand that designs for all people, and our pieces share uncompromising quality and craftsmanship.

Which designer inspired you the most and why?

As an artist myself, I'm most inspired by other artists. Georgia O'keefe has been a constant source of inspiration; people can catch glimpses of her iconic flowers and colours in my own work. I also admire her free-spiritedness and non-conformity.

