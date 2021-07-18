Phoebe Philo to launch her own brand backed by LVMH

18 July, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 11:17 am

Fashion enthusiasts everywhere have big news to rejoice about. Phoebe Philo is returning to fashion! 

The designer is debuting with a label under her own name and minority investment from LVMH, the world's largest luxury group. 

The news was announced by Business of Fashion (BOF) on Monday, causing waves in the fashion community that has been affected by the pandemic blues.

Phoebe Philo will be returning to the world of fashion after a three-year hiatus. According to BOF, the designer did not reveal the date when her label will debut. However, more details will soon be out in January 2022.

Philo is one of the few designers who made a huge impact on the fashion industry in the 21st century. She is the one who turned brands like Chloé and Céline into 'It' brands during her tenures. 
 

