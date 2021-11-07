Model Chrissy Teigen dons sarees for Diwali

American personality, author and celebrity cook Chrissy Teigen and her Grammy-Award winner husband, John Legend, were among a host of stars that attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Diwali bash in Los Angeles.

Moreover, Chrissy sent the internet into a tizzy after sharing her Diwali attire - a purple saree - with her Instagram family.

Now, Chrissy has shared another Diwali look wearing a nude embellished tulle saree, leaving us awestruck.

Chrissy took to Instagram on Friday to post several pictures of herself wearing a nude thigh-high slit tulle saree adorned with gorgeous embellishments.

She posed at her home wearing the sensual piece, which she teamed with traditional jewels.

The nude saree is from the shelves of the Indian label 'Papa Don't Preach' By Shubhika. It is from their 'Zsa Zsa Zsu 2021' collection.

The pre-stitched biscuit nude tulle saree comes fully embellished with gold reflective acrylics and sequins. The neo-traditional number mixes the modern Indian women's aesthetics with ethnic details.

A thigh-high slit on the front and rows of patterned sequins and beads elevate the saree's contemporary appeal.

Chrissy teamed the six yards with a fully embellished bralette in glass cut dana, 3D gold hoop-ornamented straps and reflective sequins on the plunging neckline and hem.

She wore the saree with strappy gold peep-toe pumps, bangles, and chandelier earrings.

Centre-parted open tresses, glossy nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-on-the-lashes, glowing skin, and sharp contour completed the glamorous look.

Earlier, Chrissy wore an embroidered saree set featuring a pre-pleated anchal, draped gracefully in a midriff-revealing style, and a short full-sleeve choli. The deep lilac saree is also by Papa Don't Preach.