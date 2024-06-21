Make your summer style statement through accessories

Fashion is about change and so are seasons. Curating new looks to fit different seasons is crucial for comfort and style— and accessories can take your outfit to a new level.

Mixing and matching accessories can make repeat outfits feel completely new and fresh. Shoes, bags, jewellery, hats, and lightweight scarves are the best way to bring out your personality through an outfit that feels well put-together.

Statement sunglasses

During summer, sunglasses are a must-have accessory—they're the first thing people notice about you. They can instantly complete your look, whether you're going for something casual or dressing up. Oversized sunglasses are the perfect finishing touch, no matter the occasion.

Statement sunglasses are not only trendy but also great for those no-makeup days. Model: Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty

"They're trendy and classy. A sleek and thin sunglass in the summer goes well with formal wear, or even a hangout with friends— it goes with almost everything," Tasfia Islam, a first-year student at BRAC University and fashion enthusiast, said.

Statement sunglasses are not only trendy but also great for those no-makeup days. It is suggested you have a variety of sunglasses in your collection to match your mood and outfit.

Lightweight scarves

While it is not the first summer accessory that we think of, a lightweight scarf added to your outfit has a certain 'je ne sais quoi' (a quality that cannot be named easily). They look effortlessly elegant wrapped around your neck. And if that is not your style, use a shorter scarf as a hair accessory to wrap around high ponytails or buns.

Simple accessories like a shrug or scarf can add a little flair, even on the days when you cannot put too much effort into your look. Model: Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty

The simple accessory can add a little flair, even on the days when you cannot put too much effort into your look. A light-coloured or printed scarf can elevate even the simplest of summer outfits, like a tank top/T-shirt and denim pants.

"For scarves, I feel like the material is very important, and plays a huge role in elevating your look in summer," exclaimed Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, fashion influencer, and style icon.

It is important to look for materials like silk or cotton for scarves that will last longer and for multiple seasons, in trendy styles like ethnic prints and designs with bold colours. Scarves also look very good paired with everyday traditional attire, such as, with a kurta and jeans, or even a tunic top.

Stylish sun hats

Hats are one of the more practical summer accessories as they keep you cool and shield you from the sun.

Summer also means an influx of outdoor occasions, such as gardening, picnics, beach vacations and more — and sun hats will be your best friend. You can opt for a straw hat or a wide-brim option for when you feel like dressing up.

On the other hand, a more practical option, baseball caps, can add a sporty touch to day-to-day activities.

There are tons of styles to choose from, such as Monrowe's Western-style hats.

Practical hair accessories

The best part about summer experimenting is the colourful looks you can create through jewellery and hair accessories. As cute as a sleek scrunchie with ribbons looks on your hair, an oversized hair bow can also be used to play with proportions. You will also love hair clips and headbands for keeping hair out of your face in the heat.

Model: Nodi Chowdhury

There's no limit to how hair accessories can be paired with an outfit.

"Accessories are versatile. For example, you can use scrunchies as well as bows to add a feminine touch to a dress," said Maliha Aniza Khan, a first-year student at BRAC University and fashion enthusiast.

Hats are one of the more practical summer accessories as they keep you cool and shield you from the sun. Model: Nodi Chowdhury

Golden clips are optimal for traditional wear, be it kameez or kurti.

During summer, punch clips are worth purchasing - it can keep your hair up while adding a touch of style to casual outfits.

The correct footwear

During warm-weather days, nothing embodies carefree elegance quite like a pair of strappy sandals or flip flops. For the strappy sandals, whether you pair them with a feminine linen dress or dress down with baggy Bermuda shorts, they let your feet bask in the sun while making a stylish statement.

It is recommended you choose sandals with a thicker sole for better cushioning and a width that accommodates the broadest part of your foot.

Flip flops, on the other hand, provide excellent ventilation, allowing air to circulate around your feet and keeping them cool and dry. They are perfect for protecting your feet in wet environments like beaches, rivers, or swimming pools, enabling you to walk on sand, in water, or on wet surfaces, without any worry.

