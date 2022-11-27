Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

Winter is fast approaching, and with it comes all new additions to fashion trends.

Le Reve, one of the country's leading fashion and accessories brands, is showcasing its Winter 2022 collection under the title Harmony, celebrating a constant harmony between humans and nature.

"The winter collection has all classic and contemporary designs, and print stories, from international fashion arenas. From on-trend patterns to fabric selection, we have given special importance to the fashion needs and utility of the times," said Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer, Le Reve.

Photo: Courtesy

Nargis shared that the brand-new collection's biggest attraction is the various designs of winter jackets. "We have designed jackets for women, men and children for almost all occasions."

The men's collection includes bombers, soft quilted jackets, hoodies, camouflage vest jackets and many more.

For women, there are single-button overlaps, short, mid-length and long jackets, overcoat style, belted and fleece jackets. These jackets are woven in taffeta, denim, knit and tartan fabrics. Printed and single-colour puffers, hoodies and sweat jackets are available for kids.

Photo: Courtesy

One of Le Reve's most popular collections, the blazer, is available in a wide range of options. This year notched lapel collars, and semi-formal and formal blazers will be available in all categories for women, men and children.

The denim series of the brand has introduced jackets, tunics and frocks.

Inspired by the eighties and nineties fashion, the brand has focused on flared hemlines, retro wraps, statement collars and ornamental borderlines in kameez, tunic and core-winter styles.

Photo: Courtesy

Along with sleeves and slits, necklines also add variety to trendy collar designs like lapels, high necks, crewnecks, shawls, capes and keyholes. Utility features such as pockets, inner and tie-ups have also been included in the designs.

Le Reve brings selected prints and motifs from International Fashion Weeks to the winter collection in edgy, high-contrast hues and pastel colour palettes. High-street prints like saturated stripes, floral soles, tartan power, shifted dye and transforming geometry dominate the designs.

The brand has also launched matching sweatshirts and pant sets, denim and cape jackets, sweaters, beanie caps, casual shirts, tees and polo shirts, tunics, frocks and comfort bottoms for kids this winter.

Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve Winter '22 collection is available in every store in Dhaka, including Khulna, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Narayanganj and Chittagong and online.

To know more, visit -- https://www.lerevecraze.com/

Price Range:

Women: Tk890 - Tk4,690

Men: Tk790 - Tk4,490