Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

The fusion of tradition and modernity in Eid fashion in Bangladesh is truly remarkable. It encompasses a wide range of choices, blending the elegance of traditional salwar kameez and sarees with the incorporation of Western and ethnic wear. Renowned brands and designer collections have played a pivotal role in shaping this fashion landscape, providing fashion-forward individuals with an avenue to express their unique sense of style while embracing their cultural heritage.

Considering the busy schedules and day-long festivities during Eid, many individuals seek relaxed and comfortable clothing options. The selection of the right fabric becomes crucial in this regard. Homegrown brands are going the extra mile to entice their customers by offering a variety of fabric choices. Cotton, georgette, linen, silk, half silk, jayashree silk, dupioni silk, Swiss cotton, muslin, handloom cotton, two-tone, satin, and more are preferred by renowned brands for their Eid collections.

Photo: Aarong

When it comes to motifs for women's clothing, a plethora of options are available, ranging from ornate florals, traditional and heritage designs, kantha stitch, tribal patterns, geometric prints, modern motifs, folk-inspired elements, jamdani weaves, Mughal art, quilt patterns, Kashmiri designs, and more. The diversity of motifs ensures that there is something to cater to every individual's preferences.

Photo: Aarong

As for colours, the choices are equally diverse. Bangladeshi fashion enthusiasts love to experiment with a wide spectrum of hues that catch the eye. From vibrant maroon, red, crimson red, and pastel shades to classic black, turquoise, navy, orange, peach, apricot, coral pink, light pink, ash, olive, green, aqua green, violet, lavender, brown, white, and off-white — there is an extensive range of colours to choose from. The incorporation of white, silver, indigo, magenta, mustard yellow, and other captivating shades adds further depth to the colour palette.

Photo: Le Reve

To bring out the exquisite designs in garments, various techniques and embellishments are employed. Handwork, embroidery, fabric manipulation, screen and block prints, sequin work, digital prints, and tie-dye techniques are used to enhance the beauty and intricacy of the garments, making them truly stunning.

With all that going on in the fashion world, are you ready to rock that picture-perfect look for Eid and to make your social media explode with photo dumps and cowfies that will leave everyone in awe? The Business Standard has got you covered with the lowdown on the market's trendiest options to slay this Eid.

Photo: Le Reve

White is the new black.

The charm of white dresses during the rainy season is enchanting. Amidst the lush green backdrop, they evoke purity and tranquility, reflecting light and creating an ethereal ambience. Symbolising innocence and joy, white dresses bring back memories of carefree childhood days spent in the rain. Although they require extra care, the allure of white dresses in the rainy season is undeniable.

Photo: Kay Kraft

Brands to choose from: Brands like Kay Kraft, Aarong, and Humaira Khan, with prices ranging from Tk3,000 - Tk15,000 have a wide range of collections.

Bonus tips: To make a statement, accessorise with bold, colourful jewellery. Complete your look by styling your hair neatly or letting it flow naturally. Don't forget to pamper your locks with a keratin treatment or rebonding for that extra touch. Embrace the charm of a white dress and become a walking work of art in the rain.

Panjabi with panache

Stylish panjabis are a hot trend among men in Bangladesh. These modernised traditional tunics come in vibrant colours and contemporary designs. With a wide range of options available, they cater to various occasions. Panjabis can be paired with different bottoms for versatile outfit combinations. This trend showcases a revival of cultural pride and a desire to embrace indigenous fashion. Opt for breezy options for Eid Jamaat or casual visits to relatives. While some panjabis feature intricate chikankari or zardosi work, others offer simple elegance with floral prints on the cuff and collar. High-end brands like Illiyeen entice customers with premium fabrics and statement buttons.

Brands to choose from: Brands like Aarong, Twelve Clothing, Kay Kraft, Biswarang, Noir, Illiyeen, and Zurhem, with prices ranging from Tk2,000 - Tk17,000 are the best options.

Bonus tips: Elevate your look by flaunting a silk pocket square with beautiful prints. Consider pairing your panjabi with a matching koti from brands like Twelve and Biswarang, or opt for a cotton tank top vest under sheer or silk panjabis to avoid patchiness due to humidity. For a touch of adventure, pair your panjabi with sneakers and accessorise with silver or leather bracelets.

Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace the allure of blue

Blue, representing the sky and water, perfectly harmonizes with the monsoon ambience, reflecting tranquility and calmness. Opting for a blue saree during the rainy season not only complements the natural surroundings but also offers a refreshing and cool vibe. Whether it's a deep royal blue or a serene aqua shade, the rich hues of blue evoke comfort and harmony with the rainy atmosphere. With various fabrics and designs available, you can style your blue saree to suit any occasion.

Brands to choose from: Brands like Aarong, Her Story, Kay Kraft, Aranya, Tangail Saree Kutir, and Kumudini, with prices ranging from Tk3,500 - Tk35,000 will make sure that your purchase is going to be worth every single penny.

Bonus tips: When selecting fabrics, opt for moisture-resistant options like chiffon or georgette for a comfortable experience. If you're eyeing a blue jamdani, consider the thread count for a softer and more comfortable saree. Complete your look with delicate silver or pearl jewellery, enhancing the allure and elegance of your blue saree. Embrace the enchantment of blue and make a statement with your monsoon fashion!

Tradition, say hello to trend

Picture this: Angrakha salwar kameez with various patterns, double-layered salwar kameez that adds a touch of elegance, long kurtis that exude grace, regular kurtis for a chic and casual look. But wait, there's more! A-line skirts, flowy tops, double-layered kurtis, tunics, shrugs, kaftans, and simple, comfy tops paired with pants are all the rage for girls, while tops-skirts and tops-palazzo sets offer trendy options for a unique style statement.

Photo: Humaira Khan

Brands to choose from: Twelve Clothing, Biswarang, Humaira Khan, Nabila

Price range: Tk1,500 - Tk18,000.

Bonus tips: Dare to be different? Explore the world of pants in different patterns that will elevate your Eid ensemble. From wide-leg pants to flared trousers, you have the freedom to express your personal style like never before.